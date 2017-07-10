Does TIPS' Inflation Break-Even Rate Accurately Predict Future Inflation?

Rising real yields and still-low inflation break-evens mean that TIPS are getting more attractive as an investment in 2017.

The trend since 1997 seems to indicate that investors underestimate future inflation. But TIPS have underperformed recently.

For investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, the inflation break-even rate is an important piece of information to consider before buying a TIPS. It is a good guide to the relative 'value' of a TIPS versus a nominal Treasury.

It is also - by definition - the key measure of 'expected' future inflation. But what people expect and what actually happens are two very different things. The inflation break-even rate measures expected inflation, but it is a lousy predictor of actual inflation. And I have the numbers to prove it.

What is the inflation break-even rate? Here is a nicely worded definition from BondEconomics.com:

The breakeven inflation rate is a market-based measure of expected inflation. It is the difference between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-linked bond of the same maturity. Since investors' money is on the line, they presumably have an interest in pricing inflation correctly.

To put it simply, you calculate the 10-year inflation break-even rate by subtracting the real (after inflation) yield of a 10-year TIPS from the nominal yield of a traditional 10-year Treasury. Right now, that calculation looks like this:

2.39% (nominal yield) - 0.66% (real yield) = 1.73%

The equation shows that investors today are pricing in 1.73% inflation over the next 10 years. This number is shaped by market decisions: Think inflation will be higher than 1.73%? Buy TIPS. Think inflation will be lower than 1.73%? Buy a nominal Treasury.

Buying TIPS is a 'gamble' against inflation expectations, while also providing insurance against unexpected, runaway inflation. If inflation drops to very low levels, the TIPS buyer loses the gamble. If inflation soars higher, the TIPS buyer 'wins'.

And by the way, a 10-year inflation break-even rate of 1.73% is - in my opinion - very low and makes TIPS an attractive investment today. When the 10-year break-even climbs above 2.5%, TIPS are expensive versus nominal Treasurys. When it drops below 2.0%, TIPS are inexpensive. In this historical trend, note how much time the 10-year break-even has stayed in the 2.0% to 2.5% range:

But remember, the break-even rate measures expectations. It should not be seen as a 'predictor' of actual inflation. Ten-year TIPS have been auctioned since 1997, so we have good data on how 10-year inflation expectations compared to actual 10-year inflation. Here are those numbers:

So in the 11 years of TIPS auctions with completed 10-year maturities, inflation was underestimated in seven of those years, and overestimated in four of those years. The more recent trend - because of several years of super low inflation - has been to overestimate inflation.

Back in January 2007, TIPS buyers were getting a gorgeous real yield of 2.45%, but that still ended up being a losing investment versus a nominal Treasury, which was paying 4.76%.

But take a look farther down the chart, to January 2009. Investors were expecting 0.28% inflation over the next 10 years - a remarkably dour number. TIPS were a screaming buy in 2009, yielding 2.25% after inflation versus a nominal yield of 2.52%. But because inflation expectations were so low (and deflation expectations so high), TIPS were shunned by investors.

The seven underestimates average 0.81% under actual inflation. That's a pretty damning number, indicating that investors' inflation expectations are often far from reality. The four overestimates average 0.41% over actual inflation. Still pretty bad, but I think it's clear that the historical trend in TIPS is to underestimate inflation.

Today's inflation break-even rate of 1.73% happens to be almost exactly the rate of the last 10 years, 1.7%, which was the lowest 10-year period in at least 50 years. Investors are looking backward to predict the future.

With real yields rising, 5- and 10-year TIPS are beginning to look like attractive investments in 2017. TIPS aren't super bargains they were in 2008 and 2009, but they are looking like an attractive, very safe alternative for an uncertain future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.