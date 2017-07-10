The Impact Of Glysophate Regulation And Litigation On Monsanto

Monsanto (MON) faces a potential threat in the form of regulations which threaten to significantly reduce its sales of glyphosate-based products such as Roundup. There is also a risk of litigation from cancer patients who allege that their diseases are linked to Monsanto's glyphosate products. If litigation and regulations multiply rapidly, the company's cash flow could be constricted. Investors should pay careful attention to the proliferation of glyphosate regulations and the success of litigation against Monsanto from cancer patients. If regulations multiply and litigants are successful, Monsanto could rapidly become an unattractive investment.

Introduction

This article will describe the potential threat posed to Monsanto by regulations imposed on glyphosate products such as Roundup. It will be demonstrated that investors should not underestimate the potential future effect of these regulations on Monsanto. At the moment, however, regulations are not likely to pose an immediate threat to the company.

First, Monsanto and its glyphosate products such as Roundup will be described. Second, the California decision to list glyphosate and the effect of this decision will be described. Third, the various efforts around the world to classify Roundup as carcinogenic will be discussed. Finally, the effect of stringent glyphosate regulation on Monsanto will be explored.

Monsanto

Monsanto is a multinational agricultural company which sells seeds, genetically modified organisms for agricultural purposes, and chemicals such as herbicides used to protect crops. This article will focus on the chemicals sold by Monsanto which are used for agricultural and horticultural purposes. In specific, Monsanto products which contain the chemical glyphosate will be discussed.

Roundup Products

Monsanto markets several products under the name Roundup. Roundup Xtend with Vaporgrip is a pre-mixed blend of glyphosate and dicamba which is used to kill weeds. Roundup WeatherMAX is a herbicide which also contains glyphosate and is used in tough weather conditions. Finally, Roundup Transorb, which also contains glyphosate, is marketed as a cost-effective method of controlling noxious plants.

Source: RT

Glyphosate

As outlined above, the Roundup products marketed by Monsanto contain glyphosate as an active ingredient. Glyphosate is a herbicide which is used widely in agricultural and horticultural purposes as well as for cosmetic purposes in lawns and gardens. Used to eliminate weeds, glyphosate has been applied by farmers to crops in order to increase yields and lessen the need for practices which cause soil erosion.

Source: GMO Answers

The graphs above demonstrate the enormous growth in the use of glyphosate in American agriculture.

The Potential Association Between Glyphosate and Cancer

The existence of an association between glyphosate and cancer is currently a hotly debated issue. There have been widely publicized reports that glyphosate is safe and non-carcinogenic and other reports which have cast glyphosate as a dangerous, carcinogenic chemical. This article will first explore reports that glyphosate is safe and non-carcinogenic. These reports will then be compared to findings that glyphosate is a carcinogen. Finally, Monsanto's position on the safety of glyphosate will be discussed.

Safe and Non-Carcinogenic Findings

The ECHA's Committee for Risk Assessment concluded on March 15th, 2017 that, based on the available scientific evidence, glyphosate should not be characterized as a carcinogen. A joint report by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization and the World Health Organization determined that glyphosate is unlikely to pose a dietary carcinogenic risk to humans.

A report by Health Canada stated that,

Currently, no pesticide regulatory authority, including Health Canada, considers glyphosate to be a carcinogenic risk of concern to humans.

Unsafe and Carcinogenic Findings

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reported in March 2015 that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans. The Agency stated that,

For the herbicide glyphosate, there was limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The evidence in humans is from studies of exposures, mostly agricultural, in the USA, Canada, and Sweden published since 2001. In addition, there is convincing evidence that glyphosate also can cause cancer in laboratory animals.

Monsanto's Position

Monsanto maintains that glyphosate is safe and non-carcinogenic, citing a peer-reviewed safety evaluation of glyphosate which found that it is not carcinogenic. Furthermore, Monsanto and other companies which form the Industry Task Force on Glyphosate critiqued the structure of the IARC report which found that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans, stating:

the IARC does not look at actual risks to consumers, but at theoretical considerations. It does not consider how the assessed substances are handled, or look at actual exposure to them in everyday life.

The Industry Task Force on Glyphosate has also critiqued the IARC report's inconsistency with other studies, stating that it is:

the sole anomaly of numerous multi-year, comprehensive assessments conducted by hundreds of scientists worldwide who are responsible for ensuring public safety.

California Listing of Glyphosate as a Carcinogen

On March 28th, 2017, California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) announced that glyphosate would be listed as a chemical known to the state to cause cancer after a judicial decision on Monsanto's request for a stay of the listing. Monsanto was unsuccessful in attaining a stay of the listing and, accordingly, glyphosate is listed as a chemical known to the state of California to cause cancer as of July 7th, 2017.

The effect of the listing of glyphosate as a chemical known to California to cause cancer is not likely to be significantly detrimental to Monsanto's sales of glyphosate products in the state. Monsanto will need to display a "clear and reasonable warning" before it sells its glyphosate products through a sign, label, or other means. It is worth noting that around 800 other chemicals are included in the Californian list of chemicals known to cause cancer. It remains to be seen whether this will significantly reduce sales of glyphosate products such as Roundup in California.

Glyphosate Regulatory Status in Other Jurisdictions

A report by Health Canada neatly summarizes the regulatory status of glyphosate in the industrialized world:

Glyphosate is currently acceptable for use in other OECD countries, including the United States, Australia and the European Union. As of 8 March 2017, no decision by an OECD member country to prohibit all uses of glyphosate for health or environmental reasons has been identified.

In sum, glyphosate is not banned in any OECD country. Investors should, however, continue to monitor regulatory updates and potential bans on the use of glyphosate across the world. There are currently initiatives underway in the U.S., the E.U., and Canada seeking to ban the use of glyphosate.

The Importance of Glyphosate Sales to Monsanto

Glyphosate sales are an important revenue source for Monsanto. In 2015, for example, the company sold over $4 billion worth of herbicides. Much of this revenue was derived from the sale of glyphosate products such as Roundup.

Glyphosate Litigation

Monsanto shareholders should also be aware of the potential for litigation against the company based on the alleged link between cancer and glyphosate. More than 800 cancer patients are suing Monsanto because they used Roundup and later developed cancer. Investors should monitor the success or failure of these lawsuits. Furthermore, investors should consider the media attention given to these litigants and gauge the impact of the litigation on public opinion.

Conclusion

The recent Californian listing of glyphosate as a carcinogen is not a positive development for Monsanto. It is also, however, a vast overstatement to characterize this listing as a significant blow to the company. A review of the regulatory status of glyphosate demonstrates that existing regulations are unlikely to pose a serious short-term risk to the company. Monsanto shareholders and potential investors should keep a close eye on regulations on glyphosate and litigation from cancer patients against Monsanto.