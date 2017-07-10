With An Uncertain Future, TherapeuticsMD Looks To New Prospects For Survival

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) is a pharmaceutical company with two marketed vitamin products for women's health care. The company’s potentially blockbuster lead product candidate is TX-004HR, an applicator-free estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain. In a recently released Investor update the company claimed that TX-004HR has the potential to be a $500 million product within five years after launch. There is a fierce competition in the market for Postmenopausal treatment for women, with a variety of products of privately managed estrogen treatment items to treat vulvar and vaginal decay being already available in the market. TXMD will be lucky to make a fraction of the claimed $500 million revenue in this competitive market segment.

That bet actually became worse when TX-004HR received a CRL on May 5, 2017, where the FDA identified issues related to long-term safety data from the Phase 3 trial but did not comment the efficacy of the drug. The FDA said that there is a lack of long-term endometrial safety data beyond the 12 weeks studied in the phase 3 trial. TXMD had only reported that no cases of endometrial hyperplasia were observed in the phase 3 (Rejoice Trial) at the end of week 12 for all doses studied - its study was not conducted for more than the 12 weeks when the NDA was submitted.

TherapeuticsMD had a Type A meeting with the FDA on June 14, 2017. TXMD is expected to resubmit its NDA for immediate approval of TX-004HR 4 mcg and 10 mcg doses adopting labeling consistent with 2005 Labeling Guidance, including current boxed warning, and notation that the product has not been studied for longer than 12 weeks. The company is expected to discontinue pursuit of approval of TX-004HR 25 mcg dose at this time but will conduct a post-marketing study of TX-004HR 4 mcg and 10 mcg doses to further assess long-term (12-month) endometrial and general safety. The outcome of this meeting is not made public yet.

The company has high expectation from its resubmission of its amended NDA, however the company has also indicated that they are willing to approach the Dispute Resolution path to get their drugs approved at those two dosage levels. If approved, they intend to sell TX-004HR under the brand name Yuvvexy by Late 4Q17/Early 1Q18.

In the current scenario the chances of FDA approving TX-004HR are slim, given the non-fatal nature of the disease and the new trend at the FDA to be extra cautious about safety data after a number of miscalculations. TX-004HR may not be approved in the current form and the FDA is expected to extend the PDUFA date, which often results when a major amendment is made to the NDA, either from the company or the FDA.

Even if it somehow it manages approval, I wouldn’t bet too much on TX-004HR. The competition is very fierce: Pfizer (PFE) has its Premarin cream which produced a billion dollar deal last year; and Allergan (AGN) has an estradiol cream under the brand name Estrace. In 2016 Allergan earned around $379 million in collaboration deals for Estrace. Even more concerning for the future of TX-004HR is Vagifem, an estradiol tablet sold by Novo Nordisk (NVO) and more specifically a substitute to TherapeuticsMD’s drug. Vagifem earned $431 million in 2016. So while those large revenue numbers look good on paper and make it seem like the market has enouhg space to accommodate another player, CRL or no CRL, TherapeuticsMD actually stands very little chance with TX-004HR because that large market is now being saturated by a number of generic products, making TX-004HR a matter of being too little too late.

The company is, however, putting its game face on, working on a follow-on female hormone product, a combination of bioidentical estrogen and progesterone known as TX-001HR. TXMD is expecting TX-001HR to create a multi billion dollar market opportunity for them once approved. TX-001HR is developed based on the Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy (OTCPK:BHRT) containing bio-identical estradiol and bio-identical progesterone as an alternative to synthetic hormones which increases the risk of breast cancer, stroke, heart attack and blood clots. That will play a constructive role assuaging the FDA’s beef with TX-004HR and its lack of long term safety profile. There are currently no FDA-approved BHRT combination product of estradiol in combination with bio-identical progesterone.TX-001HR would become the first and only FDA-approved bio-identical combination product to fill this unmet need if approved.

TX-001HR is in the late stage of clinical trial, making it the current lead product candidate for TXMD, especially after TX-004HR CRL. In the recent investors update the company showcased an economic incentive for TX-001HR. The USP-800, a new regulation passed with regards to hazardous drugs in pharmacy setting, will set new identification requirements for receipt, storage, mixing, preparing, compounding, dispensing, and administration of hazardous drugs. Large fixed capital expenditure requirements, with some totalling more than $150,000 per pharmacy, will be required to implement major pharmacy upgrades and renovations to be compliant with USP-800. TXMD expects the new norms will be a strong catalyst for pharmacies to switch to TX-001HR as they are already compliant with USP-800.

Bottom line, while this article discusses the risks of investing in a company with a CRL-ed drug, and that too in a stiff competing space, TXMD’s other drug TX-001HR does come with a number of good things; one being its better safety profile, and two, the USP-800 angle. If one of the other manages to get approved, the company will quickly see a price surge. If speculative stocks with a high risk/reward ratio is your thing, this is the time to invest in the company, now that it is priced considerably lower than its pre-April 52-week highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.