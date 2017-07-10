The Role Of ETFs In A Crash: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

But the growth and popularity of ETFs may add some new factors that investors and traders will need to consider in the future.

Earlier this week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Research department warned that the rising amount of funds flowing into ETFs in the stock market may cause a market liquidity problem in the event of a market downturn.

Indeed, it is a serious issue and well worth thinking about and discussing in advance. As regular readers know, I am very bullish about the U.S. and global stock markets (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) over the next 6-12 months, but nothing lasts forever. It is always good to be thinking ahead and planning: What will our next step be when the current trend comes to an end? What factors may affect our plan?

Of course, market liquidity problems in sudden downturns and crashes are nothing new. They existed long before ETFs did. Anytime everybody wants to sell at the same time and nobody wants to buy, it is going to create a massive liquidity problem. It happened in October 1929 during the Black Tuesday crash. It happened in October 1987 in the Black Monday crash. It happened in 2000 during the dot-com crash. It happened in October 2008. It even happened at market open in August 2015.

ETFs like SPY, the PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), and some of the other biggest and best-known sector ETFs already existed by 2000, and many more were around by 2008, but they were not a cause or a serious factor in the market crashes of those years. In August 2015, on the other hand, some of the worst market distortions indeed showed up in certain ETFs at market open on the morning of Monday, August 24, 2015.

The problem was, prices for ETFs can only be calculated based upon the underlying prices of the stocks that the ETF holds. But on that morning, the big market drop caused distortions in the bid and ask prices for many individual stocks, leading to a lack of liquidity and delays in opening trading for these stocks. This caused problems for the accurate calculation of ETF prices, creating extreme distortion in their pricing as well. This article from September 2015 summarizes what happened:

He notes that there were extreme dislocations in the market going into the open and in the first 15 minutes or so: 1) Only about half of S&P 500 stocks were opened on NYSE by 9:35 a.m.; 2) 765 stocks in the Russell 3000 were down more than 10 percent on an intraday basis; 3) There were 1,278 trading halts for 471 different ETFs and stocks. Because of this, it was not possible to calculate the value of many ETFs, or hedge or trade ETFs and stocks at a 'correct' price.

This is why, when you look at a daily candlestick chart of many ETFs, you see absurdly low downsides of the candles for August 24, 2015:

Unfortunately, many retail investors were affected negatively by these temporary market distortions. Anyone who had a standing "stop-loss" order entered into the market, at a level that an ETF went below, even for just a moment during the extreme market distortion at the open that morning, was forced to sell their ETF shares at those absurd low prices that you see at the bottom of the candlesticks.

This is why I strongly urge investors to never actually enter stop-loss orders into the market. The concept of a stop-loss, or a trailing stop, is excellent. But because of dangers like the one I just described, and also the danger that other experienced traders will try to deliberately "run the stops" of investors whose orders they see placed in the market, you simply must keep track of your stop-loss and trailing stop levels without actually entering the stop orders into the market. (Of course, in my subscription service I keep close tabs on appropriate stop and trailing stop levels for my subscribers.)

Shorting In 1987 and Shorting With ETFs Now

ETFs didn't exist in 1987. But herd behavior caused market liquidity problems in the crash back then anyway. Part I of Michael Lewis' excellent book, Panic: The Story of Modern Financial Insanity, describes what happened very well. (In it, Lewis quotes extensively from his famous book Liar's Poker.) In the mid-1980s, so-called "portfolio insurance" was an extremely popular technique: the idea was that, as stock prices decline, institutional investors could protect themselves with programs that sell stock index futures.

The problem was, "portfolio insurance" became so popular and widespread that by the time of the 1987 crash, everybody was ready to do the exact same thing at the exact same time. As stock prices began to fall, all the portfolio insurance programs began selling stock index futures at the same time. As this happened, arbitrage traders saw the stock futures prices falling lower than the stock prices, so they bought the futures and sold the stocks. This, in turn, drove down the stock prices even further... which set off another round of "portfolio insurance", and the same cycle repeated over and over, driving stock prices lower and lower. (See pp. 54-55 of Lewis' book Panic for a description of these types of program trading in 1987.)

In the market today, in place of portfolio insurance programs, we have... inverse stock index ETFs. Some are simple inverse ETFs, and some are 2x or 3x leveraged inverse ETFs. Now, under normal and ordinary circumstances, I would be happy to use such ETFs as a convenient vehicle to carry out a particular trade in a particular sector.

But imagine if almost everybody jumped into the most popular inverse stock index ETFs at the same time. During the next big stock market decline or crash, inverse ETFs may look like the surest and simplest quick and easy way to make gains as the market falls. Importantly, this method of shorting the market is far easier, more convenient, and more accessible to more retail investors than any other form of shorting that has ever been available before. It is easier than actual short selling. It is easier than selling stock index futures. It is even easier than buying put options. Retail investors can buy inverse ETFs with a couple mouse clicks within their standard brokerage accounts.

A popular stampede into inverse ETFs could exacerbate the extent of any major stock market decline or crash. It is a very serious concern to keep in mind. If investors and traders are selling their regular stock ETFs and buying inverse ETFs at the same time, that could make the problem even worse.

Regulating Inverse ETFs

At the same time, from the point of view of market regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, there may be a good side to the ease and popularity of inverse ETFs in a market crisis - they are easy to regulate! For example, don't be surprised if, during a market crash, the SEC simply announces the suspension of trading of all inverse and leveraged ETFs.

This is a cautionary note that all investors and traders need to keep in mind. If and when the market breaks down and goes into a serious decline, inverse ETFs may seem like the easiest way to make money. But you should always be cautious about the possibility that the SEC could suspend their trading at any time. Eventually, they would probably be re-opened for trading again - but presumably, that would happen when the stock market had recovered at least somewhat, and thus, the value of the inverse ETF shares would be far lower than what they were at the time of their suspension.

Given all the conditions and disclaimers in the Prospectus documents of ETFs, it will probably not be difficult for the SEC to find legal grounds to take such actions. Also, speculators in inverse ETFs during a crash should realize that popular public sympathy in such a scenario will be on the side of the SEC, not speculators trying to make money on the crash. I am all in favor of investors trying to protect themselves and their savings, and I am not against speculators trying to make money either. I am just telling you what public opinion will be like if there is a legal dispute about such a matter.

I am not saying that inverse stock ETFs cannot or should not play a role in managing risk in one's portfolio in certain market conditions. They certainly may. But I suggest investors see them as one possible tool among many and to be suitably cautious with them. Cash, Treasury bonds (iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)), and gold (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)) can all play a role as well. (Please note: As I have explained in other articles and comments on this site, I think PHYS is much safer and more reliable than GLD in a major crisis.) Perhaps digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum may also have a role to play in the future. Time will tell.

Author's note: This article is a general discussion of some factors to keep in mind about ETFs in the next major market decline or crash. In my subscription service the Stock & Gold Market Report, I will be providing much more specific recommendations to subscribers if and when they are necessary in the future when the current bull market ends. I encourage you to check it out and subscribe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various tech stocks, bank stocks, other stocks, bitcoin and ethereum.