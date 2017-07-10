LendingTree Is Consolidating The Financial Services Marketing Industry

Due to the nature of the Internet, the market is still fragmented, only the pieces are getting smaller.

In my last article, I highlighted LendingTree’s (NASDAQ:TREE) recent acquisition spree. Shortly after the publishing of my article, the company purchased yet another online property named MagnifyMoney.com. This acquisition follows the same theme as the company’s three prior acquisitions of SimpleTuition.com, CompareCards.com, and DepositAccounts.com. That is, all of these companies are focused on acquiring customers organically through editorial content and not paid advertisements.

LendingTree is working to diversify its revenue streams which are very dependent on paid advertising expenses. Diversifying revenue through organic search will only improve margins and add stability to the business. But, even further behind the scenes, there is some old school economics happening. The number of online personal finance lead generators is consolidating. As the number of suppliers in any market consolidates, it is good for pricing for the entire market. Moreover, the demand for online financial leads is increasing year after year.

Just last week there was a major consolidation. Bankrate (NYSE:RATE), which I’ve highlighted as an attractive play, was acquired by Red Ventures. Red Ventures is a relatively quiet private company in the online lead generation market. And this is Red Ventures' second major acquisition in the online finance lead market in the last year. Late in 2016, Red Ventures purchased TheSimpleDollar.com, one of the leading personal finance comparison sites that pioneered using editorial content to acquire customers in the financial lead market.

On one hand, LendingTree is consolidating the market. On the other hand, Red Ventures is consolidating the market. As a consequence, these two companies will be in a better position to negotiate with the advertisers who bid for ad placements on the sites. For example, LendingTree, MagnifyMoney, CompareCards, and all market credit card products such as travel credit cards, rewards credit card, and balance transfer credit cards. And, so does Red Ventures with web properties including Bankrate, CreditCards.com, ThePointsGuy.com, and others. No longer do the advertisers, the credit card companies, need to negotiate with three different providers. Instead, the advertisers now need to negotiate with one provider who now controls a much larger slice of the market. The result, higher pricing and likely a higher level of service for the advertisers. Advertisers could save time by communicating placements, creatives, and contracts with one central point of contact vs. multiple points of contact across multiple properties. This could turn into a real win/win.

Over the next year, I expect the online finance lead generation space to consolidate even further. Red Ventures and LendingTree have been one-upping each other for the next best acquisition. Due to the nature of the internet, the market is still fragmented, only the pieces are getting smaller. It would be interesting to see if these companies continue acquiring online assets at smaller sizes. Once you drop below about $10 MM in valuation, the market of potential sites to acquire expands quickly.



In summary, LendingTree’s acquisition of MagnifyMoney follows the same theme as the company’s three prior acquisitions. These acquisitions are diversifying LendingTree’s revenue streams and giving the company more negotiating power when selling advertisements. Lastly, I believe that LendingTree’s breadth of offerings and level of service is also improving for the financial services companies it serves.



The biggest risk here is management. LendingTree needs to take invest the time to ensure that the acquired web properties are given proper maintenance. LendingTree should work to keep the team of the acquired company in place to continuing running its acquisitions. The company did the right thing by keeping MagnifyMoney co-founders in play in the most recent acquisition, paying $10 MM in stock compensation.

