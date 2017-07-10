Lululemon: Irrational Rally

To end June, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) rallied on multiple news reports that conflicted. More importantly, investors apparently lost focus of the yoga apparel company being a retail wreck over the last couple of years.

Over the last year, the stock has taken a hit from above $80 to trading below $50 prior to the FQ1 earnings release making the stock very volatile. Some make think this is a sign that Lululemon is a beaten down stock, but the data points to a different conclusion.

The news that juiced Lululemon in the prior week was that the company was looking into a go-private offer. The stock is now worth $8 billion so one would need to pay a lofty price to grab the yoga apparel company.

This news was immediately followed the next day by Chairman Glenn Murphy buying 100K shares at roughly $55.50 per share. His purchase amounted to a large $5.5 million vote that the stock is cheap at the current price.

His move though confirms that Lululemon is not currently in talks for the company to go private. The Co-Chairman of the Board could not purchase stock in the open market with such discussions ongoing.

Mr. Murphy was the CEO of Gap (GPS) from 2007 to 2014 when the retailer saw a solid rebound. The stock interestingly peaked back in 2014 and has traded mostly downwards since he left the company. The stock dipped from $40 on the news of him leaving the company to trading below $23 several years later.

In this case, he bought the Lululemon stock close to the multi-year lows so his timing appears solid. The problem with loading up on the stock under this rosy scenario is the extremely stretched valuation for Lululemon already. At the FQ1 report, the company updated the midpoint guidance for revenue from $2.575 billion down to $2.555 billion and EPS estimates up from $2.31 to $2.33.

Some of the revenue issues are related to the decision to close 40 stores for ivivva, activewear brand for girls. The market is clearly focusing on the guide up for EPS though the $0.02 boost comes completely from the FQ1 beat that would normally weigh on an expensive stock like Lululemon.

The question though is whether one wants to own Lululemon based on key initiatives around digital, men's and international expansion considering recent failures. The company seems to bounce around having originally pushed the girls brand that is now shifting to an eCommerce focus requiring the closing of all but eight stores.

The digital concept failed miserably during the last quarter with sales from that channel dipping to only 18.7% of total sales, or a 100 basis points reduction. One has to wonder how a retailer in 2017 lacked focus on digital concepts.

Along with previous issues around fabrics and colors, Lululemon is not a stock where one wants to assume that big initiatives will automatically work.

In those regards, the situation hasn't improved that much to support a premium P/S multiple for Lululemon over Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UAA). The rally places a large separation in the group valuation now though the yoga apparel company isn't separating itself via actual results.

The key investor takeaway is that Lululemon is bouncing too high on recent numbers and insider moves that appear ill conceived. Is the stock really going to get a go-private offer of $80 with the richest valued brand in this group already?

Maybe Lululemon will get an offer in excess of $10 billion, but such an outcome doesn't appear a solid reason to invest in this stock. The company remains reliant on new initiatives that the management team routinely fails to successfully implement. Those need to be solved before the yoga apparel stock turns into an investment worthy of a premium price. Investors should look elsewhere at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

