Amazon: Hide Ya Shoes, Hide Ya Drugs, Hide Everything

Bespoke Investment Group has a “Death by Amazon” (AMZN) index and it’s been on fire of late. This index is mostly the retailers that Amazon is putting out of business, including Macy’s (M), Barnes & Noble, Best Buy (BBY) and Kroger (KR). The day that Amazon announced it was buying Whole Foods was the worst day in history for the Death by Amazon index. Since early of 2012, the Death by Amazon index has managed a return that’s just a fourth of what the S&P 1500 has put up.

Amazon is coming for everyone.



Shares of Foot Locker (FL) are down more than 6% in the last week after Amazon (AMZN) announced it has inked a partnership to sell Nike (NKE) shoes directly on Amazon.com.





In some cases, the fears of annihilation are premature.

The same worry that Foot Locker (FL) is facing was something similar to what CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) faced when Amazon said it might offer drugs via mail. Then there’s the new Prime wardrobe program, where clothing-focused retailers will be at risk - including Nordstrom (JWN).

The other recent and big worry is that competing with Amazon after it gets ahold of Whole Foods will be an uphill battle.



Yet, Wal-mart (WMT) might be big enough to survive.



I’ve talked about Kroger needing to buy FreshDirect - one of the pioneers and leaders in fresh food and grocery delivery - but Wal-Mart might beat them to the punch.



This comes as the race for grocery delivery is “big.” Another angle is that grocery delivery will mean more frequent deliveries to homes, which means more opportunity for selling more stuff. But it also means the potential for customer pickup and drop off. Amazon may then look to get its way into department, drug, appliance and electronic stores, much like Alibaba (BABA) has done in China.



For retailers, grocers included, it’s a race to try and merge online/digital with physical stores faster than Amazon can. It’s not only about competing with Amazon on price but competing on innovation. Amazon has been a superior innovator. Before really coming into its own, Amazon was merely a $12 billion market cap company in 2007, smaller Macy’s (M). In 2005 Amazon launched Prime and private label products, then in 2007, it rolled out Subscribe & Save, AmazonFresh and Amazon Kindle. Every since then, it hasn’t looked back, now with a market cap that’s 65 times that of Macy’s.



If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.



Wal-Mart has realized that its size and wallet are a couple of its biggest advantages. It bought up Jet.com earlier this year to better compete with Amazon. As well, it’s making it foray into men’s clothing with the recent Bonobos acquisitions. It’s not just buying these brands but it’s also buying the technology behind them. Wal-Mart has a lot working, it doesn’t need to buy Whole Foods to compete with Amazon. Wal-Mart is already building automated online grocery pickup facilities and rolling out scan & go technologies for avoiding checkout lines. But still, it’s Wal-Mart, and changing its brand image after years of innovation and customer experience neglect is going to be hard.



And most old-school retailers aren’t ready to commit to the required spend. Amazon spends some 12% of its sales on technology/content, which is effectively information technology research and development. Per Gartner, retail companies on average spend less than 2% of sales on technology and content. Most companies just aren’t ready to commit to what it takes to be an ‘innovation machine.’ Granted many retail IT budgets are on the rise, expected to grow some 5% a year in the interim, it’d take growth in the 100%-200% range to really catch up to the likes of Amazon. Wal-Mart won’t be willing to make that kind of commitment. Nor will any other large and installed retailer. Some will do fine with just the store base and technology they have - such as Kroger - which has a leg up given its store locations. As much as many shoppers love to hate Wal-Mart, investors should keep a love-hate relationship as well. Wal-Mart will survive and could help slow down Amazon’s growth with a strategic integration of Jet.com and a buyout of FreshDirect but know Wal-Mart, they can just as easily drop the ball. Amazon continues to win against the likes of Wal-Mart going forward given the company has a relentless ability to invest in itself and innovate.



Amazon has a big opportunity with Prime.



The bottom line is that Amazon might be able to replicate the same success that Costco (COST) has had with its membership model. Amazon can leverage its already vast and growing Prime subscriber base to turn Whole Foods into a membership-based model.

It can use that to sign up Whole Foods shoppers as Prime members, with Prime subscribers spending more money than the average customer on the Amazon site - Prime members spend $1,300 a year while non-members spend $700. And under a membership model at Whole Foods, it can convince the already 85 million Prime subscribers to visit Whole Foods with low prices and that membership aspect. That’s a lot of customers that could now become Whole Food loyalists. And with 400 distribution stores - the Whole Foods stores - Amazon can now tackle the last mile in grocery delivery. This grocery opportunity and leveraging Prime could be what pushes Amazon closer to the illustrious $1 trillion market cap. Jeff Bezos has said his goal “is to make sure that if you are not a Prime member, you are being irresponsible.” That’s what makes Amazon interesting even with it making next to no earnings. Its shareholders respect the fact that Amazon is sacrificing near-term profits to eat everything.

