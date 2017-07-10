Five Risk Controls For Dividend Champions

Constructing a portfolio around dividend champions or dividend aristocrats is a common practice among Seeking Alpha readers. If one is retired or approaching retirement, capital preservation rises in importance as saving opportunities diminish and recovery time is problematic should a market reversal occur.

Twenty dividend champions were selected at random to illustrate how one protects a portfolio from taking a significant hit in a bear market. Dividend oriented stock are not immune to negative conditions as readers will see below. Several stocks among this group of twenty are currently questionable for inclusion in a portfolio. There are at least seven I would eliminate immediately.

Here are five defensive measures one can implement to preserve capital.

1. Sell the security if it is ranked below iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) based on performance. The performance ranking is based on two look-back periods and volatility. The look-back periods are 60 and 100 trading days with a 50% weight assigned to the shorter period and 30% allocated to the longer (100 trading days) period. The remaining 20% focuses on volatility.

In the following table check column three. These 20 dividend champions were selected at random with no prior analysis. The risk control rules apply to any holdings one may have in a portfolio. If these 20 dividend champions formed a portfolio, one would sell off the seven stocks that are ranked below the SHY cutoff ETF. Those I would eliminate are: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), Sysco (NYSE:SYY), UGI (NYSE:UGI), Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC), and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF).

2. The second line of defense is to sell any security that is currently priced below its 195-Day Exponential Moving Average. Stocks that hit this sell rule are most likely already out of the portfolio based on Rule #1 and that is the case here. SYY, CSL, and NC are long gone based on Rule #1.

3. The third "trip wire" is more of an early warning signal. It is known as the "Death Cross" and is defined differently by various investors. In the spreadsheet I use (Kipling) the "Death Cross" turns red when the 13-Day EMA is priced below the 49-Day EMA. In the following table that is column 14 with the X/O heading. The six stocks (PG is an example) showing the "Death Cross" are also on the chopping block based on performance with respect to SHY, or Rule #1. If the column is positive or green, we refer to it as the "Golden Cross."

4. The fourth risk controls are the Heikin-Ashi candles, found in the last two columns on the right side of the above Kipling table. The H-A candles are short-term indicators. Consider them as early warning signals and faster acting than the "Death Cross." Only four stocks - California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), CSL, T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) - escape with two green H-A candles. CSL may be in recovery, but it would not be part of the portfolio based on Rule #1.

5. Risk control #5 is the Point and Figure Ratio. This is where the performance of a security is compared to a benchmark. My benchmark choices are Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) and Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). In the following examples I'm using RSP as the benchmark. Ideally, the benchmark is bullish and that is currently the situation with RSP.

PnF Ratio Example 1, TROW: TROW is selected as one example since it passed all four risk screens to this point. 1) It is ranked above SHY. 2) TROW is priced above its 195-Day EMA. 3) It is showing a "Golden Cross" instead of a "Death Cross." 4) Both Heikin-Ashi candles are positive.

Examining the PnF Ratio graph below we note that TROW is showing X's in the far right-hand column and that column of X's rises higher than the preceding column of X's. This is known as a BX situation or a buy. While the RSP benchmark is bullish, TROW is performing even better than the bullish benchmark.

PnF Ratio Example 2, PG: Recall that Procter & Gamble failed several of the risk screens. It also falters when it comes to the PnF Ratio screen as the last column is filled with Os, a bearish indicator.

The five screens identified above keep one out of danger of losing a significant percentage of the portfolio. While I review each portfolio every 33 days, if the market declines by a few percentage points I revisit the portfolio to see if any securities need to be sold out of the portfolio.

While this article focuses on portfolio protection, these same risk controls can be used as purchase indicators. With a high and tipsy market, portfolio protections seems appropriate as we head into the dog days of summer.