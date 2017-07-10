Resource Sector Digest: Flash Crashes - Do All Gold And Silver Traders Have Fat Fingers?

Seven Generations Energy continues its investment plans and is on its way to produce 200,000 boe/day.

After a 'flash crash' on the gold market in June, the same thing happened on the silver market.

Setting The Scene

In the final trading week of June, the gold market (GLD) suddenly saw the gold price collapse at a very suspicious moment. Right after the closing bell of the US markets, exactly when the volumes on the futures markets are traditionally low, the gold price nosedived after a sell order for a total of 1.8 million ounces has hit the market.

Source:goldcore.com

Sure, after the ‘flash crash’ on the general markets a few years ago we should get used to these things happen from time to time. But it is interesting to note the general markets haven’t been plagued with serious flash crashes in the recent history whilst a lot of the gold traders seem to have fat fingers.

Absolutely, coincidences definitely exist, but less than two weeks after the gold flash crash, silver (SLV) also encountered its own issues. A sell order of no less than 25 million ounces was entered into the system

Source: CNBC

One often-heard argument would be that ‘computer trading is spiraling out of control’, and if that’s the case we haven’t seen the end of the flash crash saga. That being said, it remains intriguing to see the metal markets being hit by fat finger / computer trades (and it virtually always happens during low-liquidity periods), but the main markets remain unaffected…

Is that just coincidence? Only time will tell.

The (GDX), (GDXJ) and (SIL) ETF’s performed pretty poor in the past trading week, which isn’t abnormal, considering the precious metals prices.

GDXJ 5 Day Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Actionable Ideas

Jeremy LaKosh dove into Kinder Morgan (KMI) to



dove intoto assess its free cash flow potential (and the ability to pay and increase its dividends in the future). The article is a good point to start your research, but you can always have a look at what other authors think

Leon Nelissen thinks the political climate is offering shareholders of Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) the potential to generate outsized returns. Some readers disagreed, and this started a very lively conversation in the comment section of the article.

News Releases

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF), with Barrick Gold (ABX) as its main shareholder, still hasn’t solved its issue in Tanzania. Things seem to be escalating as the Tanzanian parliament has been voting on new mining laws and some sort of profit sharing agreement. To be continued, and you can be certain this will reflect on all gold miners operating in Tanzania!

Elsewhere in Africa, Banro Gold (BAA) reported 23 trucks en route to the Namoya mine were caught in crossfire between the army and rebels, which seized the trucks and its cargo. All operations at Namoya have been suspended, but the mine reopened in the second half of the week.

Pretium Resources (PVG) has declared commercial production at the Brucejack mine in British Columbia. This means the mine (actually, the mill) has been operating at at least 60% of its nameplate capacity during an entire month.Pretium has now started to throw higher grade ore in the mill. Silver Standard (SSRI) remains the second largest shareholder.

Great Panther Silver (GPL) has now completed the acquisition of the Coricancha mine, previously owned by Belgian zinc smelter Nyrstar (OTCPK:NYRSY) (OTC:NYRSF). Great Panther has paid $0.1M and will pay up to an additional $10M in milestone payments paid for by 15% of the free cash flow.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has now completed the acquisition of Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF) for 0.2573 shares of Sandstorm Gold and a cash payment of 28.75 pence per share of Mariana. The total price tag was $175M, of which $48M was paid in cash. Sandstorm will spin the non-core properties out.

Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) has received a first $25M provided by Orion and Resource Capital Fund as part of the financing mix for its Amulsar Gold project in Armenia where everything remains on track for a first gold pour in the summer of 2018.

Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) confirmed it remains on track to meet its 2017 production guidance after producing an average of 179,000 barrels of oil-equivalent (NYSEARCA:USO) per day in June. The average production rate for 2017 is expected to be 180,000-190,000 boe/day, and will spend C$1.5-1.6B on capital expenditures.

Denison Mines (DNN) reports the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has renewed a 10 year Uranium Mine operating license for its McClean Lake operations, a joint venture operation with three partners. The McClean Lake mill is a vital part of Denison’s plans to bring the Wheeler River – in a joint venture with Cameco (CCJ) - deposit in production.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTCQB:NMGRF) has extended the graphite mineralization at Matawinie by an additional 165 meters after it expanded two of its claims after long negotiations with Hydro Québec and a Québec ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. The mineralization remains open along strike (north-south) and at depth.

Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF) released a fresh batch of drill results with 19 meters containing almost 5 g/t gold and 11 meters at 5.3 g/t gold at the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits. Marathon’s CEO seems to be very happy with the results as ‘the company intersected new shallow open pit and deeper underground mineralization’.

Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) has started its C$6.6M summer exploration program at its PLS uranium (URA) project in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, with a special focus on the western zone. Seven holes for a total of 2,380 meter will be drilled at that zone following up on previous drill results such as 12 meters at 3.16% uranium. A pre-feasibility study is still 18-24 months away.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) produced a total of 47,600 ounces of gold at its Mana gold mine in the second quarter, after processing just over 675,000 tonnes of rock at an average grade of 2.31 g/t gold. The market will be looking forward to see if the RC grade control drilling will confirm the expected gold grades for the second half of t his year.

Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) got its credit card and purchased Apache’s (APA ) Canadian assets for US$354M. Apache seems to be happy with the sale as the company wants to fall back on its North Sea, Egyptian and American operations, and sounds relieved it no longer has to take care of the asset retirement obligations.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is taking a strategic stake in Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) by purchasing 6.2 million shares at C$075 per share for a 6.23% stake in the company. Coeur also has the right to purchase an additional C$4.65M of stock at a 5% discount within the next 6 months (and one week).

Teekay Corp (TK) and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) have declared another dividend of respectively 5.5 cents and 14 cents per share. Teekay’s share price has been extremely volatile as of late, but an anticipated distribution increase from TGP (very likely within the next 9-18 months – some investors think it will still happen this year, but TID doubts that) will help increase the incoming cash flow for TK to strengthen the balance sheet and perhaps increase TK’s own quarterly dividend.

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) saw its share price getting crushed after announcing the supreme court has issued a temporary suspension of the Escobal mining license after a lawsuit initiated by an anti-mining organization which wasn’t backed by any of the Xinca communities. The case will now very likely go to the Constitutional Court which could decide to uphold the suspension or to reinstate all necessary licenses.

More legal issues for Gabriel Resources (OTCPK:GBRRF). After hitting the Romanian government with a multi-billion dollar claim, Romania has reacted with a revised VAT assessment. According to the Romanian state, Gabriel owes the country 8.6M USD (excluding penalties and fines). Ahhhh, politics!

HudBay Minerals (HBM) has reached an agreement with Amarc Resources (OTCQB:AXREF) to earn an initial 49% ownership by spending $25M, with the potential to increase this to 50% for an additional $15M in expenditures. HudBay also has the option to increase this to 60% by completing a bunch of other requirements. This seems to be a great deal for Amarc as it can now sit back, relax, and enjoy someone else spending their exploration dollars on the IKE property.

Tomagold (OTC:TOGOF) and IAMgold (IAG) continue to pull high-grade intervals out of the ground at the Monster Lake project and 3.5 meters containing well over 2 ounces of gold per tonne including an ultra-high interval of 1.2 meters at 203.3 g/t gold is excellent. These holes were drilled as part of the 2017 winter drill program to confirm the continuity of the mineralization.

And finally, Golden Star Resources (GSS) also encountered high-grade mineralization during its infill drill program at the Prestea undergrorund mine. The assay results of 14 diamond drill holes have now been released, and according to the company, the lab results confirm the previously modelled grade and continuity at the West Reef ore body.

