AT&T Can Show Us Why DGI Is Not Dead

From time to time, various authors have declared that dividend growth investing (DGI) will no longer work or that it is a fad that has run its course. The latest in such efforts is this article by SA contributor Making a Spectacle. Much like Mark Twain is rumoured to have said, the death of DGI is much exaggerated.

Make no mistake, the run-up in share prices of dividend-paying stocks since the end of the Great Recession has made it easy to pick winners. And certainly, with many of the more common DGI-favored stocks being overvalued or at least well valued, there likely won't be as much in capital gains to cover bad stock picks. But buying companies that pay and can support a growing dividend will still continue to work. And using those dividends to buy more shares that pay a dividend will even work better when the share price doesn't climb as fast as it has in the past or even falls. All that is changing is that dividend growth investors will have to pay even more attention than they have to the valuation of the stocks they buy.

One thing to remember about DGI is that its primary focus is on generating income. While various DGI investors do place different levels of importance on total return and capital gains, the primary focus of the strategy is to generate a growing income. Most articles that declare DGI dead - and this latest one is no exception - focus on total return or capital gains. This focus on total returns, particularly the capital gains portion of total return, ignores one of the advantages of DGI. Selling at the wrong time is one of the reasons investors don't perform as well as the indexes, and the steady and often growing income of a DGI portfolio can let an investor hold on to their shares when prices are falling.

So, pointing out that valuations for traditional DGI stocks are high misses the point that capital gains aren't the main source of the strategy's performance. Sure, big capital gains allowed DGI investors to prosper even when they picked a company that failed to maintain its trend of dividend increases, but that doesn't mean capital gains are an essential part of the strategy. As many have pointed out, an investor's income will grow faster if they are using growing dividends to buy shares when prices are falling.

One other way that many authors who predict the demise of DGI get things wrong is they use various ETFs to simulate the potential of the strategy. The SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is one such fund used. There are several problems with using this fund as a proxy for DGI, but the biggest one is that as an index, it pays no attention to the valuation of the shares it purchases. A lot of folks who are critical of DGI miss that valuation is important to the strategy. And to be fair, that is because many DGI proponents don't worry much about price after they buy. DGI investors worry less about what the price of a stock does after they buy it than do total return investors, because the strategy relies far less on eventually selling the position for a profit. Buying shares at a good value is one of the keys to making DGI work, and index funds ignore that. While SDY is not cap-weighted like, say, VIG, its yield weighting ignores why the yield is high.

Okay, so capital gains won't be able to bail out the DGI investor who makes a bad stock pick. Does that mean DGI as an investment strategy won't work anymore? No, I still think buying shares in companies that can pay and support a growing dividend at a good value is a workable strategy. Rather than not working, what today's high valuations on average mean is that dividend growth investors will have to pay more attention to buying shares when they are at good value and not buying shares that are overvalued. This was always important, but more care must be taken when a large number of stocks are overvalued than when a large number are undervalued.

I can hear some folks now saying that that is easy for me to say, but how do you do that? There are various ways to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock, and all of them have their uses and proponents. As I buy stocks to get their dividend payments, I tend to use methods based around those dividend payments. Mostly I use a method called Dividend Discount Model. This is one several of valuation methods that posit that a stock is worth the sum of the discounted cash flows it will generate in the future. The cash flow that DDM uses is dividend payments, making it a good fit for my goals. I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). My calculator determines the Net Present Value (NPV) of the sum of all the dividends to be paid in the future using the assumption that a dividend payment received next year is worth less than the same amount received this year, and that each year further into the future reduces the value of that payment now.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a fairly traditional DGI-type stock. It pays a dividend that is at the low end of high yield, and it grows that dividend by a penny or so a quarter every year. In my portfolio, its role is to pay a big current dividend. It is one of my larger positions by position value and provides an outsized percentage of my income. I don't expect it to provide lots of dividend growth by itself, which is the role of other stocks in my portfolio. I use the dividends from T to buy shares of stocks selling at a good value, and that is how it contributes to growing my income. I last evaluated T in this article.

The biggest news since that article was this report that the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal could wrap up in 60 days.

To figure out a good price, I need to get the parameters for my DDM calculator. Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that the current dividend in $1.96 a year. I will use 2% as the dividend growth rate, as that is approximately what the company grew the dividend at the last raise and is the lowest of the dividend growth rates from the CCC List. This is fairly conservative, as EPS is estimated to grow around 7% over the next 5 years. Given the higher yield, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 2%, which is what I have used in the past when figuring out a price for T.

Using these parameters, plus my standard discount rate of twice the long-term inflation rate published by the Federal Reserve (which includes the period from 1913 till today), I calculate that the NPV of the future dividend payments is $45.44. When setting a buy price, there are sometime factors outside of the parameters used in DDM that I like to take into consideration to increase my margin of safety. For instance, while EPS has been growing, for the last couple of quarters T has had slightly lower revenues year over year. I don't think this is a significant problem as EPS continues to increase, but to have a better margin of safety, I will take a 5% discount to the NPV of the dividend stream.

Also, much of my confidence in the future performance of T is based on the merger with TWX. Since mergers and acquisitions don't always work out as management predicts, I want an additional 10% discount just to give me some margin in case the integration of the two companies takes longer than management thinks or doesn't produce as much benefits as management are claiming. So, my buy price for T at this time is anything under $39. Currently, it is trading around $36-37, making it a buy.

Since I said it's more important than ever to buy shares that are priced at a good value, I will look at another dividend based metric. Looking here for T, I see that the 4-year average yield is 5.17%, which is below the current yield of 5.3%. The price-to-yield average is $37.91, more than a dollar above the current market price.

T is a good example that DGI will still work and does a very good job of illustrating why valuation will be even more important going forward. Because the company has a fairly slow-growing dividend, a big increase is not likely to happen, and so that can't be counted on for bailing an investor out from buying at a poor valuation. So too, the slow and steady price action is unlikely to produce a big share price run-up. No selling some shares once it has run up 20%+ in share price will be available to save one from buying too high. I cannot stress enough that buying shares at a good valuation is important.

Conclusion

Much has been made of the supposed death of dividend growth investing. In large part, that has been due to focusing on the supposed slower capital gains potential due to many DGI stocks being at historically high valuations. But capital gains are not the primary objective of dividend growth investing and are not needed for the strategy to work. They certainly can help, and have done so over the last 10 years. But attention to the valuation of purchases is the key to making the DGI process work.

SDY is a poor proxy for dividend growth investing. The biggest reason is that it ignores the valuation of the stocks it buys. While it is not cap-weighted, its yield weighing ignores why the yield is high.

Given the value generated by the two dividend valuation methods, I don’t think you can go very wrong buying T below $38. So right now, I see it as a pretty solid opportunity, which makes it an excellent example of why the death of dividend growth investing has been greatly exaggerated. While I used T as an example of a DGI stock that will perform into the future, figuring out the valuation of a company and buying shares when they are priced lower is one of the keys to making DGI work.

