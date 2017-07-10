Long USO With A Tight Stop

We are swing trading the United States Oil Fund (USO) with both long and short positions, on a weekly basis. We are seeking to profit from the up and down price movements of this volatile commodity. The methodology that we have developed - and continued to refine - has helped us to make some prescient calls.

On Friday, we entered another long trade by purchasing USO at 9.09. We are planning to exit the position if USO falls convincingly below 9.00. In the chart below, we highlight two things:

USO may have established a short-term bottom at 9.00 (which corresponds roughly to $43.80 in the front-month crude oil contract. The Canadian dollar has been strengthening versus the US dollar, as can be seen by the grey bars plotted on the left side. A stronger CADUSD tends to provide support for the price of crude oil.

Source: Trading View

The crude oil continuous front-month contract is graphed below. The Fibonacci re-tracement from the June 21st lows to the July 4th highs appears to have some relevance. As such, the support level near $44 per barrel could hold.

Source: Trading View

On Thursday, following the EIA petroleum report, the crude oil market rallied almost $1/bbl on a surprisingly bullish data. Shortly afterwards, the market began to sell off from a high near $46.50 to just beneath $44.00. It is our view that this surprising sell-off shook out weak-handed longs, and we saw a buying opportunity.

Option Price Magnets

August option contracts will expire on Monday July 17th. Followers of the crude oil markets will know that there can be price volatility as we approach futures contract and option contract expiration. As a case in point, the chart above of crude oil has a vertical line to show when the front-month futures contract expired. This day also happened to correspond to the recent bottom in the price of crude.

We define the "option price magnet" as the price at which we believe the options market is optimized. We calculate this optimization in a few different ways, and our calculations are proprietary.

Our thesis is that the influence of the option price magnet becomes stronger as the date of the option expiration becomes nearer. Specifically, the current NYMEX crude oil option magnet has potentially more influence as we get closer to July 17th.

Since many market participants hedge their crude oil exposure with options, and since these participants will likely hedge near-term options with later dated options, we calculate the price magnet for several key option expirations. At the settlement prices from Friday, the option price magnets were anywhere from 3.1% to 4.7% higher than the current price of the underlying futures contract.

Source: Viking Analytics

We look at several factors before making a trading decision, but you can see below where we entered our last two USO long trades. On June 23rd, after the crude oil market had apparently bottomed, we entered a long trade when the options magnet was 6% lower than the prior day's settlement price. We exited that long position on the day that the price magnet was 3% over the futures settlement price.

On Friday, we entered our long position when the settlement price was over a 3% discount to the options magnet price.

Source: Viking Analytics

To be clear, we do NOT predict that the price of crude oil will close at $45.59 on July 17th. We view our calculation as a "magnet" with some influence, but not as a "back hole" with infinite gravitational pull. In addition, as you can see above, the value of the price magnet changes every day.

The current option price magnet of $45.59 is roughly equivalent to a USO value of $9.38. If crude oil rises modestly, then we may sell covered calls with a $9.50 strike price to protect against downside risk. If crude oil rebounds convincingly, then we will ratchet up our mental stops and hang on for the ride.

If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above. Thanks for any comments or feedback below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.