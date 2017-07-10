Alphabet May Be Spelled U-N-D-E-R-V-A-L-U-E-D

Introduction - going for a big win

The company formerly known as Google, with Alphabet Class A stock (GOOGL) as the one that has a trading history going back to the IPO, with Class C stock (GOOG) also traded heavily, recently held its annual shareholder meeting. Having now performed a medium-depth dive into GOOGL and having known quite a lot about it several years ago during my "all Apple (AAPL) all the time" period (just before I began contributing to Seeking Alpha in 2013), the following passages encapsulate my overview of this company.

First, the question, then the relevant part of the response from GOOGL's well-regarded CFO (lightly edited by me to correct some errors):

My name is Brad Bess, I'm from Turlock. A few years ago, several years ago, an interesting question was asked and I thought it had an interesting answer. And the question was if Google were a person in terms of development, what grade would that person be in? And the answer I believe that came from one of the founders was the third grade. And I thought that’s a pretty precocious eight-year old. So I would ask that same question again. If Alphabet were a person, what grade would we or would that person be in? Ruth Porat I would say we maybe are now in fourth grade. But we’re still very, very early and that’s what’s so extraordinary. I mean when you look at Google, I am often asked what my biggest surprise coming in or having now been here two years, and the answer is how early we still are.

Only in 4th grade, or about 9 years old. Interesting indeed. This self-proclaimed colt could turn into quite a stallion, if its dreams succeed. As Ms. Porat said during the Q1 conference call (emphasis added):

But the key point – and I've said it on so many different calls – is that we remain focused on long-term value creation. And we're excited about the growth opportunities, not just within Google but across Alphabet with all that we're doing in Other Bets.

The top-down picture of how GOOGL wants to get "there" (even more successful mature stage) is now artificial intelligence, or AI. This is behind everything that Google, the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet, does. I think its potential across many activities is what makes the stock so attractive, when considered along with its established strengths. Given GOOGL's own view of itself as a child, it has to be that it views AI and machine learning as a core competitive strength of the company. In other words, in its formative adolescence, it wants to concentrate on AI/ML.

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, put it this way in the most recent Q4 conference call:

As I've shared before, computing is moving from a mobile-first to AI-first with more universal ambient and intelligent computing that you can interact with naturally, all made smarter by the progress we are making with machine learning. 2016 was the year that this became central to who we are as a company and the products that we built. We had more than 350 launches powered by machine learning across areas like search, maps, messaging and Google Play.

More than 350 launches powered by ML - that's impressive, especially given that GOOGL is only "in 4th grade."

GOOGL clearly believes AI is going to be an ascendant uber-technology, not a fad. In the Q1 conference call, after brief introductory remarks, Mr. Pichai expanded on how AI/ML is driving Google's growth (emphasis added):

Now, turning first to machine learning and access to information. I'm really happy with how we are transitioning to an AI-first company. The Google Assistant is one of our first steps towards that future. This quarter, we brought the Assistant to your wrist with Android Wear 2.0, announced that it'll soon come to Android TV, and began rolling it out to hundreds of millions of people with Android phones running Nougat and Marshmallow.

Alphabet chairman and longtime GOOGL CEO Eric Schmidt emphasized this theme at the shareholder's meeting in what read as though they are prepared remarks. The entire section is worth reading if you have not; here are just a few highlights that both reinforce and move the points along (lightly edited):

...when Sundar came in, he took the... phrase, mobile first and... said, the new phrase is AI first... machine learning is... hard for me to even understand and have a Ph.D. in this area...This requires invention and investment in computation and algorithms at a scale that’s hard to describe. But this is where your shareholders investment in capital and those data centers is allowing us to literally have neural networks design other neural networks. This auto generation is a core part of a strategy that we talk about internally called learning to learn.

The business and stock market point of the above is that all things Google (the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet/GOOGL), and probably most "alpha or other bets" are going to be driven by AI with a focus on ML. Just in that brief discussion, Dr. Schmidt listed the following as ML/AI-driven:

YouTube

Google Photos

Google's Cloud presence (various aspects)

Waymo

Google's various healthcare efforts, mostly Calico and Verily.

That's in addition to the various devices that use Google Assistant, the 2 billion devices used monthly powered by Android to Google Home, and so on. And, of course, Search gets smarter and smarter, driven by machine learning.

The bottom line is that in all its core businesses, i.e. the Google businesses including search, plus a number of its non-core, alpha bet ventures, GOOGL is going for competitive dominance powered by what I believe it feels is a growing lead in AI/ML.

Assessing the AI/ML strategy in context of the stock



As a high-volume, massively successful tech stock, GOOGL has taken an aggressive approach to long-term-oriented R&D efforts. It spends about 16% of revenues on R&D. That's in contrast to AAPL, which spends around 5%. If GOOGL were to drop its R&D by 10 points or about $10 B, nearing AAPL's level as a percentage of sales, it would increase its pre-tax EPS by about $14. Call it an additional $11 per share in annual earnings.

Translated to the annualized Q1 2017 EPS around $31, the adjusted EPS would then be $42. This in turn would put GOOGL, with a price around $940 at Friday's close, near 22X annualized Q1 EPS. This would convert to a price:earnings:growth (P:E:G) ratio very close to 1X based on current sales and EPS growth. That's in a stock market (SPY) which has a P:E:G around 4X based on 5.5% CAGR growth of EPS from 1988 to Q1 2017 and a 24X TTM GAAP P/E.

So, GOOGL could be considered a very cheap stock if it merely invested enough in R&D to keep Search, Android, the ad platforms, etc., moving forward. (Whether precisely 6% of sales is the right percentage to move the current businesses forward is not the point, it's that the company is clearly spending big bucks on non-revenue producing R&D efforts). As GOOGL emphasizes, Search has a lot of growth ahead. For example, they are just in the early stages of integrating Maps into Search to drive sales for local eateries, merchants, etc.

Also note that an additional, common adjustment of the approximate $940 share price downward for excess cash, the P/E when adjusted for an AAPL-proportionate level of R&D spending would drop to around 20X, which is below the market - clearly, an anomaly.

This is interesting as an investor looking for long-term alpha in a strong company. Remember, Dr. Schmidt extolled the holding company structure of Alphabet (since August 2015) in his comments to shareholders. This suggests that the critical benefit of having disparate enterprises such as Google Search, YouTube, Nest, Waymo, Calico/Verily, Loon and others under one corporate umbrella is the AI/ML nexus. So not only is GOOGL talking the AI/ML talk, it has restructured the company so that its many bets, most of them powered by AI/ML, can be visible and be judged on their own merits as R&D-oriented financial entities.

Can Alphabet really be a, or the, dominant corporate player in AI/ML while adding high financial value for shareholders by its extensive internal R&D and acquisition strategy in these fields? I think so; thus, a little background of the importance of the topic may be helpful.

What AI/ML are, and why GOOGL may beat the toughest competition around

Carnegie Mellon University's Machine Learning Department provides these comments:

Machine Learning (ML) is a fascinating field of artificial intelligence (AI) research and practice where we investigate how computer agents can improve their perception, cognition, and action with experience. Machine Learning is about machines improving from data, knowledge, experience, and interaction... Machine Learning can impact many applications relying on all sorts of data, basically any data that is recorded in computers, such as health data, scientific data, financial data, location data, weather data, energy data, etc. As our society increasingly relies on digital data, machine learning is crucial for most of our current and future applications.

Conclusion: I agree that GOOGL has to be in this space. And given the stakes, it has to invest heavily.

There are internal and there are customer-facing AI programs. While what's most important to GOOGL are internally developed products, much of what investors think of when they think of the competition in AI/ML between the usual tech names involves outsourced services, basically infrastructure - and platform-as-a-service, or IAAS and PAAS. GOOGL is clearly not in the lead here, but margins are usually smallest when competing to store and manipulate data for other companies.

(For readers interested in some background info on this: An MSN Money article in March provided an overview of the topic. A smaller software company also provided an overview of part of the competitive landscape in March. Techtarget provides a detailed comparison with pop-up table that especially IT-savvy investors may find interesting in Machine learning platforms comparison: Amazon, Azure, Google, IBM.)

In outsourced services, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS has the lead, with Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure next, then IBM's (IBM) Watson. But overall, GOOGL appears to be doing the most practical work applying AI/ML to specific products, and practice trumps theory. GOOGL is also the most integrated; for example, it is developing microchips for AI.

Alphabet is engaged in massive field testing of various and sundry devices and machines in fields far greater than AMZN, IBM and MSFT are doing. Just with Waymo for self-driving vehicles, the opportunities for its computer systems to meet the criteria for ML laid out by Carnegie Mellon in the above quote are vast, and almost unending. Even Project Loon, if it gets farther off the ground, will likely benefit from ML as all these Internet nodes 12 miles high will be moving around rapidly. How does GOOGL predict where gaps in coverage will occur, given these balloons are moved around by forces difficult to model?

The Android advantage over, say, Facebook (FB) is that Google gets to see the Android user interacting with FB, but Google also sees everything else that smartphone/tablet user also does, including, perhaps, visits to Snap (SNAP). As Google's analyses get smarter with less and less expensive, slow data analysis mediated by human interventions, the stream of data from Android will allow Google to learn things about other Netizens that they do not know about themselves, from humble local eateries up to the biggest and brightest corporations and even major tourist destinations.

In other words, if Alphabet can grow its AI/ML capabilities as it's suggesting it can do as it grows up, it plans to do more with them than any other player.

Putting it more plainly, if "AI first" is reasonably on target as the guiding corporate principle at Alphabet, then since it seems as though everyone respects their capabilities, they are best positioned of any tech company to take their learnings and create better versions of existing products and new products.

I'll give some analogies to this opportunity in the final section. Next, though, some comments both on the scale of the opportunities that Google has, that the bets on alpha have, and the EU decision among other negatives.

Investors may be overrating transitory negatives and underrating the upside

The EU fine related to shopping lists - about a $2.7 B after-tax hit to Q2 earnings - provided what I viewed as a buying opportunity. I am looking past the EU speed bumps, and assuming they will have some impact; the geography affected by the recent and upcoming decisions accounts for about 30% of GOOGL's business. So it's not trivial, but so long as the company presses forward on all fronts, I'm taking this in stride. The importance is maintaining the monopoly, from which long-lasting benefits spring.

The business question is whether this setback will make a difference to GOOGL. So long as it does the minimum to satisfy regulators globally, but stays hungry, then I believe that the growth opportunities far outweigh these ordinary setbacks that come to all highly successful businesses at some point (AMZN will get its version of that in due course).

Getting back to the intro to this article, my focus to Seeking Alpha readers has been that taken as a mature company with about a 20% growth rate, if GOOGL wanted to go the AAPL route and defend and grow its massive existing businesses without aiming for a new, higher plane, the stock is really cheap relative to this market [SPY]. But we know that CEO and founder Larry Page wants to go to the next level with new enterprises; thus the 4th-grade analogy.

Here are some points about how GOOGL could, realistically in my view, get much larger over time. First:

YouTube may grow to be a giant

For many years, YT did the "eyeballs" thing, but now it generates growing revenues from different sources such as YT Red, native ads, and a TV bundle that's just being rolled out in major US markets. In the Q1 prepared remarks, Mr. Pichai said this:

In 2016, we passed a big milestone that continues to grow. Every day, users watch over a billion hours on YouTube.

Let's assume that YT is at 500 billion hours watched yearly. It certainly is growing at a rapid rate. At a 25% CAGR, a metric doubles every three years, so it may thus be reasonable, and very possibly conservative, to assume 1 trillion person-hours of YT viewed by 2020.

If so, what will GOOGL be able to realize in dollars for that viewership? Even a mere 10 cents per person-hour comes to $100 B in annual revenue, which is where the entire company is now. And that could well grow substantially as Internet video moves to overtake TV.

Where is YT now? GOOGL won't say. I did find some comments from June 2016 in a 24/7 Wall St. article, which presented an analyst saying that YT might already be generating $12 B in annual revenue. It also presented data suggesting that one trillion person-hours of YT viewing by 2020 could be conservative:

With video on fire, the secular shift within internet usage continues to march forward. The firm [Merrill Lynch] cited Cisco Systems showing that internet video views doubled from 2015 to 2016 and that video will account for 80% of all mobile internet traffic by 2019. Justin Post [Merrill's GOOGL analyst] said: Google indicated growth in watch time on YouTube has accelerated and is up at least 50% year over year for three straight years. We believe video advertising will follow usage, and global online video advertising spending is expected to increase $19 billion from 2015 to 2018 (per Magna Global) to reach $35 billion, creating a big opportunity for video content platforms (Facebook, Snapchat, etc).

This amount of current global YT viewership is estimated roughly equal to the amount of hours of TV watched in the US. But if the secular trend continues, this ratio can tilt against TV for years to come. So whatever YT is doing in revenue likely deserves a very high multiple.

GOOGL emphasizes that this growth requires investment in hardware, software, etc. At a certain point, perhaps watching video on the Internet could be a relatively noncompetitive enterprise, as has occurred in so many fields over time that mature but remain important and growing fields (such as desktop computers). Leaders could be YT, FB, Netflix (NFLX), maybe SNAP, etc. If that occurs, and TV continues to give ground to this New Media surge, is there really a top to where YT's value could grow to? If so, where is it?

With better and better AI powering better, more relevant suggestions for the next video to watch, as well as data mining viewer preferences for other ways to monetize the viewer, I like the odds for YT to generate large and growing profits for years to come.

Autonomous autos - not even a 4th grader yet but could be a very large grown-up

Already, GOOGL is reporting that interruptions of the autonomous driving by a human driver are down to 2 per 10,000 miles, down 75% yoy. That's with several million miles of road experience but about three orders of magnitude greater simulation experience. As GOOGL goes down the road of better and better AI/ML, then perhaps it is reasonable to think of this 75% decline continuing for the next two years. That would transform the "error" rate of Waymo, the name for this division, down to 1 in 100,000 miles, or about once in 10 years.

Some more improvement and it's nearly free of errors. Meanwhile, people make mistakes all the time, so the hurdle is not perfection, just doing better than fallible, fatiguable, distractable people who may drive while drunk, high on cocaine, or just get really mad at the guy who just cut them off. Waymo - no such problems.

Of course, Waymo has not really faced hazardous weather conditions, and nothing is guaranteed.

Thoughts on the size of the opportunity is as follows.

This year, the world will produce nearly 100 million autos and commercial vehicles, according to OICA, a trade organization. In 2016, YoY growth was 4.5%. Whether growth will continue if the model changes to self-driving vehicles that are continuously in use on a per-use rental basis is unknown.

But just working with the 100 MM number, then one can imagine Waymo eventually generating $2000 per car X 20% of the market = $40 B in annual revenues. That's a wild guess, of course; revenues could be zero. But maybe Waymo will eventually be used in more than 25 million vehicles, with the revenue to GOOGL rising with inflation and with Waymo's capabilities.

I'm not alone here in thinking big. CNBC recently reported on Morgan Stanley's (MS) recent estimate that:

... Waymo could be worth $70 billion and its significant potential isn't being properly valued in the company's current stock price... "We do not believe Waymo or any of the 'Other Bets' are currently being reflected in GOOGL's share price."

The reasoning was different from mine, and much more conservative, but it gets to the same point that this effort can grow for decades to come, with unknown upside potential:

"If we assume that Waymo can grow to ~1% of global miles driven by 2030 (based on a fleet of ~3mn cars each driving ~65k miles/year) and that Waymo can generate on average ~$1.25 in revenue per mile driven, it implies a ~$70bn Waymo enterprise value. More miles/year and revenue/mile could lead to an enterprise value of ~$140bn."

No matter how one guesses at the economics, the key would be that Waymo would be providing something like what Windows provided to PC manufacturers: the key operating principle. Thus, as with Windows, the major share of profit would go to Waymo as the "brains" of the outfit, with traditional auto companies more like the low-margin assemblers that Silicon Valley indeed thinks of them as being.

No matter how the incumbents protest, I'm going with the Valley on this one. I just have to think that GOOGL may well win this one big time. If it has the technological lead now, and is bringing costs of Lidar down, it could possibly rule this technology for decades. If Lidar becomes standard, it could also be a hardware company of some importance.

This fits with the idea that GOOGL is still a "fourth-grader" and that its growth will be powered by AI/ML as the ongoing competitive advantage, joined, of course, by strong and growing existing cash flows and profit-focused imaginative investments that apply the tech advantage to solve real-world problems.

Finally...

Life sciences and biotech beckon, and few are paying attention



The Q1 10-Q briefly discusses Calico and Verily (pp. 22-23). First:

Calico

One of GOOGL's "other bets," this is a variable interest entity. It was formed in 2013 "with a mission to harness advanced technologies to increase our understanding of the biology that controls lifespan." GOOGL capitalized it with an initial $240 MM. The mega-cap biotech AbbVie (ABBV) has invested $750 MM. The companies are partnering on drug discovery for age-related diseases.

ABBV does not invest this much money lightly. So, Calico may have some "secret sauce" in using AI techniques to go even deeper, faster, more thoroughly into drug discovery than the competition. I'm fascinated. Next:

Verily

Also a VIE, it has a much more Google-like mission, namely to organize the world's health data for general benefit. Certainly this is a hot topic. Can Alphabet do this well? We shall see. I assume that it can and may have great profit potential here that can roll along for many years if successful.

Again, the presence of a highly sophisticated investor argues for respect for Verily: Temasek, the Singapore-based and state-owned investment firm has invested or committed to invest $800 MM in Verily for a noncontrolling interest.

Presumably, GOOGL's AI efforts can allow super-intelligent data mining that drug companies, healthcare systems and insurers might pay big money to gain the fruits of.

Big money buy-in from the savvy players, ABBV and Temasek, suggest there could be significant profit potential from drug development, and, of course, high-level healthcare data analysis. Note, this is not all that GOOGL is going after in healthcare. This just might be a major profit center some years from now.

Risks and technical comments

Everything is relative. The undervaluation I see for GOOGL and GOOG is not classic. It is relative to the generally paltry investment alternatives we have here in the US. Strip out the excess cash from this stock and you still have a company that must continue to earn what it is earnings for the next 28 or so years just to earn investors their money back. That's without a return that a safe bond would give.

Meanwhile, regulators in the EU and elsewhere are taking aim at the company. And, overriding everything, there are lots of very smart people all over. MSFT and IBM went nowhere for years (or, down) after regulators took aim at them; there are no guarantees with GOOGL either.

The above is one risk I'm thinking about. The other more technical one is that I view certain "FANG" stocks as having bubble valuations (fine enterprises though they are), namely AMZN and NFLX. So long as GOOGL trades in concert with them, I'm a little wary of GOOGL stock. So I think that's a trading risk, though not a fundamental one.

Investors new to GOOGL may wish to look carefully at the risk factors it discloses in its regulatory filings and in other communications.

Conclusions - the new GOOGL

GOOGL may have what for today's market is a reasonable margin of safety: if its "AI first" efforts do not yield acceptable results, the company's large and growing core, profitable businesses are trading with very cheap P:E:G metrics relative to the market as a whole. So there is ultimate upside potential there, even if there are more disappointments ahead in the "other bets" than I expect. (I know that I really don't know much about what really will happen.)

However, my guess is that GOOGL is playing from strength, and that its AI/ML efforts ranging from semiconductor design to devices to Waymo to life sciences, etc., have a reasonable chance to take the company to a yet higher plane of financial success over time. Thus, I assess the stock as having a fair amount of alpha if its "other bets" don't do especially well, and a very large amount of alpha potential if its growing expertise in AI and ML help it vault into an even more profitable "high schooler." (No guarantees, and no specific price targets at this point with much in flux.)

I believe that investors are making a fundamental mistake in trading this name in sympathy with nearly 200X P/E stocks such as AMZN and NFLX. Rather, GOOGL is sui generis. I am long the name and looking to scale in more heavily based on opportunistic purchases over time, especially if GOOGL sells off in sympathy with other Internet stocks but not for company-specific fundamental reasons.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.