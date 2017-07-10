My Short-Term Trade In American Outdoors Brands

Overview:

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), formally known as Smith & Wesson, is a $1.3 billion company that sells firearms, firearm accessories, and other outdoor products. Smith & Wesson is the company's most popular brand and has been around since 1852. American Outdoor Brands changed its name from Smith & Wesson to help the company diversify away from strictly firearm sales toward a wide range of outdoor activities.

The Value:

The 2016 election lead to some major price movement for American Outdoor Brands. The entire world believed Hillary Clinton would win the election, which would have lead to a push for stricter gun control laws in the US. The price of American Outdoor Brands skyrocketed over 40% as potential gun buyers rushed out to buy their guns before these changes could be made.

Then the unthinkable happened and Donald Trump was elected president. This sent American Outdoor Brands down 35% over the following three months. Potential gun buyers were no longer worried about stricter gun laws, so investors decided to dump all gun companies as a result.

This post-election drop has American Outdoor Brands looking like a solid value investment. The company is currently trading at a 5.2 EV/EBITDA, which is a 60% discount to the S&P 500, which has an EV/EBITDA of about 13. Also, the company's 10 P/E is about half the industry average of defense-related companies.

Risks:

There are two major perceived risks with American Outdoor Brands. The first risk is that short-term demand for guns is driven by headlines and politics, which as we saw back in November, are extremely hard to predict. Part of this instability in demand is why I'm considering investing at this moment, but it is a negative to have 90% of revenue come from such an unpredictable product. The company is attempting to combat this revenue concentration by expanding into some adjacent markets, but the pressure on retail markets should make this an extremely difficult task.

The second risk is the rise of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. Investors are more careful than ever about where they invest their money. A recent survey by the Spectrem Group found that 37% of investors with a net worth between $1 million and $5 million consider social responsibility when picking stocks. It's no longer solely about making the most amount of money to some investors, they prefer to put their money into something they believe in, even if it means sacrificing a little return. It is highly unlikely that any gun manufacturers will ever be included in this movement.

My Trade:

I generally consider myself a long-term investor, but this is a rare circumstance where I'm considering a short-term trade. Republicans currently control all three branches of government in the United States, which means over time the they can only lose control to Democrats. This could happen as early as the midterm elections next November. If the Democrats regain a congressional majority, conversations around tighter gun regulations will start to surface once again. Despite continuing efforts to diversify their product offerings, American Outdoor Brands' stock price is still strongly correlated with the perceived short-term demand for guns.

This company is priced for the worst. Republicans control everything, so people aren't considering the thought of gun control laws. Over the eight years Obama was in office, gun purchases climbed amid fears it would be harder to buy one in the future. I'm going long AOBC now and holding until Democrats start gaining more power. I expect there will be a pop in the stock price once that occurs, at which point I'll be looking to sell. This is not a company I would buy and hold forever, but I see a nice low risk and high reward opportunity over the short-to-medium-term.

If you would like to follow along with my analysis and suggestions, I would encourage you to hit the follow button next to my name at the top of the page. And if there are any companies you would like me to write about please don't hesitate to inbox me. I enjoy interacting with my followers so please comment below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOBC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.