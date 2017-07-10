Celsion Carves Itself A New Path

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for various cancers. The lead product Thermodox has had several hardships over the last few years. On Wednesday, the company announced positive results in patients with ovarian cancer using newer technology.

Phase 1b Results

Celsion announced that enrollment in the OVATION Study was complete. That means that the last patient in the 4th dose cohort has completed treatment with Celsion's therapy. The OVATION Study was set up to recruit a total of 15 patients with ovarian cancer. This news brought about two catalysts in mind. The first catalyst being that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board - DSMB - is set to meet in mid-July to determine whether or not the drug is safe for patients to take. In addition, they may also look at efficacy of the treatment as well. That will be done in order to determine if the clinical trial should be done to completion. One item to note is that this trial is testing another technology in Celsion's pipeline. The technology being utilized for the OVATION Study is GEN-1, which is an IL-12 immunotherapy compound that uses DNA. Celsion has chosen to use its Gen-1 treatment and combine it with a neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The hope is that the combination treatment could improve upon patient clinical outcomes. The initial results are as follows:

Number of Patients Response Rate 2 Complete response 10 partial response 2 stable disease

The table above shows the breakdown of the 14 patients that have been treated with the combo of Gen-1 and neoadjuvant chemotherapy to date. That study data is impressive. But what is really impressive is the progression-free survival - PFS - data observed in the study. There are seven patients that have received treatment for over one year and have been followed. Of those seven patients, only one patient saw their cancer progress past 11.7 months. The other six patients have gone on to achieve a PFS rate past 15 months. The highest recorded PFS in the study is out to 21 months.

Previous Failure

The company had a previous failure with respect to its main clinical candidate Thermodox. It ran a Phase 3 trial known as the HEAT trial, which recruited patients with hepatocellular carcinoma or primary liver cancer. That trial tested Celsion's Thermodox treatment in combination with radiofrequency ablation. Needless to say, the trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study. The primary endpoint was to see improvement in progression-free survival. Even with the trial failing, management pushed on to do another Phase 3 trial. Although, this time it moved to treat only those patients that saw an improvement in the HEAT trial. At the end of the HEAT trial, a subset of patients saw improvement in overall survival by 2.1 years. The positive response was seen in patients with single lesions that were between 3 to 7 cm in size. The new trial is known as the OPTIMA study, which is set to recruit up to 550 patients. The primary endpoint of this study this time is overall survival. The secondary endpoint has been set to be progression-free survival. Whether or not this study succeeds remains to be seen. The key point is that the data in the OVATION study noted above is compelling. One can say that it is a safety net in the pipeline, just in case the primary liver cancer study fails again.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Celsion noted that it had cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million as of March 31, 2017. It believed that cash on hand would be able to fund operations through the second quarter of 2017. On Thursday, July 6, it had announced a stock offering. The company provided institutional investors the ability to purchase up to $5 million in shares of the company in a registered direct offering. The plan is to issue 2.435 million shares of common stock at $2.07 per common share. The offering is expected to close on July 11, 2017 subject to customary closing conditions.

Risks

All the potential the company holds seems ideal, but that's not to say there aren't a few risks involved. For starters, the HEAT trial failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study. The subset of patients that saw positive data have been incorporated into a new OPTIMA study. There is no guarantee that the trial will yield positive results observed in the subset of patients in the HEAT study. While the new GEN-1 IL-12 technology has shown good results early on in a small amount of patients, there needs to be further testing done in larger trials. That is ideal to determine if the same data holds true in a larger patient population.

Even though the company has just diluted, the cash raise is relatively small. That means that unless it is able to find a partnership, it will likely have to dilute again some time in 2018. Celsion's history is one of which is spelled out in disaster over the many years in operation. It had enacted two reverse splits in the company's history. The first reverse split was done back in October 29, 2013. At that time, the reverse split was 1 for 4.5 common shares. The second reverse split took place a few months ago. On Tuesday, May 30, 2017, it had enacted the second reverse stock split. The second reverse split was 1 for 14. The two reverse stock splits are why the chart looks very bad. The stock trades on average 1.7 million shares which is pretty good volume for a small cap stock. Although, if volume drops off then the stock runs the risk of being illiquid. That means that it would be difficult to sell shares on the open market. Another risk factor is that the market cap of Celsion is quite small at $7.77 million. That means that it will be hard pressed for the stock to climb unless there is a substantially major catalyst. Such a catalyst would be positive results from the OVATION Study or from the OPTIMA study.

Conclusion

While Celsion has been met with failure along the way, a new form of technology that deals with immunotherapy has shown remarkable progress in a Phase 1b study. If the OVATION Study continues to post good results, then Celsion can thrive on that immunotherapy technology alone. The Thermadox treatment will just be considered icing on the cake if it is successful.

