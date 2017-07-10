Campbell Soup - Getting Healthier With Pacific Foods, But What About The Margins?

I like the move, but await the upcoming investor presentation to get a better clue about the state of the "fresh" segment of Campbell.

Less than a week after I looked at the prospects for Campbell Soup (CPB) the company made another acquisition in order to boost its presence in organic soups, as well as healthier beverages and meals. Before learning about this deal, I urge you to read last week´s analysis of Campbell, so I do not have to review the entire business in this write-up.

The purchase of Pacific Foods looks reasonable in terms of sales multiples, as it can be expected that this business is growing, unlike Campbell´s own business. That being said, this deal will be dilutive to margins as well, just like the rest of the ¨fresh¨ business of Campbell, actually creating a drag on earnings, at least in the short term.

The Deal

Campbell Soup has agreed to acquire Pacific Foods of Oregon in a $700 million deal. Pacific Foods was founded 3 decades ago, and produces organic broth and soup, shelf-stable plant-based beverages and other meals. The company has delivered on sustainable growth in recent years, with sales having risen to $218 million as of May 31, 2017.

Pacific Foods is well aligned with younger customers, exactly the age cohort that Campbell Soup is missing out on with its core products. The entire organic food segment has grown to an $11 billion category in the US according to Campbell, having grown around 15% per annum in the past four years. While these statistics are nice, nothing was said about the past growth trajectory of Pacific Foods.

Campbell aims to support further growth with investments into the business, including wider distribution, marketing support as well as its supply chain capabilities. This deal marks the 5th acquisition of Campbell in as many years to reshape its portfolio, following the purchases of Bolthouse Farms, Plum, Kelsen and Garden Fresh Gourmet.

Unfortunately not a lot of financial details have been announced outside the revenue number, which implies that Campbell paid a 3.2 times sales multiple for the business. The other fact mentioned was that the deal is excepted to be neutral to adjusted earnings in the first twelve months after the deal has been closed. That suggests that earnings of Pacific Foods offset the incremental interest expenses, which reveals that earnings multiples are indeed quite high.

How Steep Is The Multiple? Looks Reasonable In Terms Of Sales

Shares of Campbell have been under pressure a bit as of recent. The 306 million shares outstanding have fallen to $52 per share, for a $16 billion valuation. If we include net debt, ranging from $3.1 billion to $3.9 billion (depending if you include pension liabilities or not), the enterprise valuation comes in at $19-$20 billion.

The $700 million deal is therefore a nice-bolt on move, but adds just $218 million in sales. Campbell itself is a $7.9 billion business which more or less implies that the business is valued at 2.5 times sales. The 3.2 times multiple for Pacific therefore looks reasonable, as the 30% premium in terms of sales multiples could be rationalized by the non-quantified growth pace. That being said, we have no information about the pace of growth and the margins, other than that margins are likely to be quite low, as no short-term accretion is expected.

I guess that we will learn more about this deal and the organic ambitions later this month when Campbell hosts its investors day.

Final Thoughts

The latest deal boosts the share of organic, natural and healthier foods within Campbell from roughly 13% of sales to 16% of sales which marks nice progression. Still, a lot of work remains. The disappointment to investors is that these sales were actually not very profitable, or even unprofitable, in the recent quarter. Given the flat earnings per share accretion expected as a result of this deal, it seems that this acquisition will not be a game changer in terms of margins for the so-called fresh segment, which has seen real growth struggles (read: revenue declines) of late.

With the deal Campbell is increasing the net debt load to $3.8-$4.6 billion for a still reasonable 2.0-2.5 times leverage ratio, based on EBITDA. Given the few financial details being provided by Campbell it is too soon to tell if the deal is nice. Only time can tell. One thing is for sure: Campbell´s track record with regard to dealmaking in this area has not been very lucky. Still, the strategic direction makes sense, as expectations are low, with shares down 20% over the past year. For now, the market is telling Campbell that it has something to prove - shares are not reacting in response to the deal.

Time will tell; for now we can only wait for the investor day next week. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.