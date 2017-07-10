Jim Cramer Completes His U-Turn On Data Center Stocks

Cramer is now “blessing the data center REITs”, and Equinix, “the big daddy”, in particular. Given his terrible track record in the industry, should investors worry?

In the meantime, Equinix’s stock price grew five folds from $85 to last Friday’s close of $423. Outsourced data centers have become an essential component of any IT strategy.

Cramer, back in 2011: “I would be a seller of EQIX because I don't think the data centers, the physical space, is going to grow the way people think.”.

Jim Cramer’s volte-face about data center stocks, and Equinix in particular, has been impressive.

Jim Cramer’s poor understanding of the data center sector has been quite known among investors.

Back in October 2009, Jim expressed his very negative opinion about the industry's future:

“Get out of the data-center stocks. I think the data center industry is in decline. I see an industry that’s about to be brought low by new technology, so I think you should sell, sell, sell.”

Cramer’s comments were made after the Equinix-Switch and Data deal (NASDAQ:EQIX), that created a clear leader in the high margin, retail network-neutral data center sector. A key, positive inflection point for the company, recognized by each and every observer but Jim.

Rich Miller, at Data Center Knowledge, commented:

When it comes to data centers, Jim Cramer is dumber than a bag of hammers.

In January 2011, during his "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer briefly reiterated his specific concerns about Equinix:

"A server play ... I would be a seller of EQIX because I don't think the data centers, the physical space, is going to grow the way people think.”

Equinix’s stock price was trading in the $85 range, at that time.

Given Jim’s track record of poor understanding of the sector dynamics, in a short article here on Seeking Alpha, we concluded: “will history repeat itself, and his call represent, once more, an interesting entry point for investors?”

With Equinix now trading in the $420 range, the answer is probably a resounding: “Yes”.

Fast forward to 2017, Jim Cramer is now a great fan of the sector, and Equinix in particular:

Mad Money" host Jim Cramer speaks to Steve Smith, the CEO of data center REIT Equinix, about the market-wide shift to the cloud.

Here are some key quotes, that you can easily compare with Jim’s past vision of the sector and Equinix in particular:

“I’m a big fan of the huge shift for cloud computing” - new technology now seen as tailwinds, rather than headwinds for data center stocks “We love this business so much” “I keep recommending data center REITs” “Equinix… a great growth story… even more dominant in this space”

Cramer’s volte-face about data center stocks, and Equinix in particular, has been really impressive.

So, should investors in the data center sector worry?

To a certain degree, yes.

Cramer’s final endorsement of data center REITs is a clear sign that the turnaround of the sector is finally complete, and that it has gone mainstream. If he can see it, it’s really nobody’s secret.

For the average investor, this means that it is probably less risky - but we believe also less rewarding going forward - to invest in a company like Equinix that, after a near-death experience, witnessed one of the most successful turnarounds ever.

Most investors can now clearly see the sector’s multiple tailwinds, and the main concerns we may have are now about multiples, growth rates and valuations, not certainly about survival.

We are not surprised that Cramer now feels like putting his hat on such a great story like Equinix, hoping most people don’t have our lasting memory of his terrible track record and past opinions on the company.

However, we will certainly miss such a great contrarian indicator.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.