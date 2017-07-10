Taro Pharmaceutical: A Gem In Trouble

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( TARO) is an Israel-based manufacturer of generic drugs. The company has a market capitalization of ~ $4.66 billion of FY17 sales of $879.4 million. The company is majority owned by Sun Pharma, the world’s fourth largest generics manufacturer.

TARO may be reaching an inflection point in its relationship to Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma controls about 80% of the voting rights to TARO. It is my understanding that under Israeli securities law a controlling shareholder is capped at having 90% of the voting shares. TARO has in place a $250 million share buyback program. Sun Pharma may be facing three options:

Sun Pharma may start selling shares to offset their increasing share of voting rights due to the share buyback program; Sun Pharma may freeze the share buyback program as to not exceed the 90%; or, They buyout the shares they do not already own.

To the best of my knowledge, Sun Pharma has not announced their intentions.

TARO manufactures about 200 products and has sales in 25 countries. It largest market is the U.S. which accounts for about 89% of all sales.

In the tables that follow, I will compare TARO with Akorn, Inc. ( AKRX) another generics manufacturer. AKRX has a market cap of ~ $4.18 billion and sales of $1,101.9 million. The company is in the process of being acquired by Frenesius Medical (FMS).

There are several other generic drug manufacturers, most notably TEVA, MYL, PRGO, among others. I deliberately chose not to compare TARO to these other companies. In my opinion, their size in terms of market capitalization, sales, market share and financial resources, make comparison with TARO inappropriate.

TARO shares the same problems that many other generic drug manufacturers experience. There is intense competition these companies and new entrants enter the market. The approval process makes it difficult to introduce new products to the market. Further, there is increasing pressures to lower prices on generics.

The Federal Drug Administration recently announced that they would take steps to boost generic completion and lower prices. In a similar vein, Maryland passed a law that permits the state attorney general to sue generic drug manufacturers for “price gouging.”

In May, TARO’s interim CEO, Mr. Abhay Gandhi, said “As is commonly known, and as we have stated for quite some time, the entire generic sector, including Taro, is facing a challenging period. We continue to see a difficult generic pricing environment, particularly in the U.S., driven by intensified competition among manufacturers, new entrants to the market, buying consortium pressures, and higher ANDA approval rate from the FDA.”

In this same press release, the company stated “The Company recently received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for four Abbreviated New Drug Applications (“ANDAs”): Brompheniramine Maleate, Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup 2 mg/5 mL, 30mg/5 mL, 10 mg/5 mL, Metronidazole Gel USP, 1%, Tazarotene Cream, 0.1% and Felbamate Tablets, 400 mg and 600 mg. The Company currently has a total of thirty-five ANDAs awaiting FDA approval, including 5 tentative approvals.”

In addition to the drugs TARO already has under development or submitted for approval, the company is adding to its product line by making a new acquisition and by acquiring distribution rights. TARO is acquiring Thallion Pharmaceuticals including all the rights to the drug candidate Shigamab™. Additionally, TARO has entered a development and commercialization agreement with Crescita Therapeutics which grants Taro an exclusive license to the rights to sell and distribute Pliaglis® in the U.S. market and for a second-generation enhanced version with patent pending.

TARO has a fiscal year that ends in March. For the year ending March 31, 2017, TARO reported sales of $879.4 million which represents a decline of 7.5% from FY16. Net Income decreased to $456.4 million from the prior year’s net income of $540.9 million. FY16 was a banner year for TARO with sales of $950.8 million.

TARO is not a widely followed company. Reuters reports only one analysts providing estimates. The sole analyst, Anubhav Aggarwal, is from Credit Suisse. He estimated FY18 revenues at $792.49 million and FY19 revenues at $713.24 million. Earnings for FY18 are projected to decline to $9.49 per share and for FY19, a further decline to $7.99 per share. FY17 earnings were $11.05 per share.

AKRX has a fiscal year ending in December. In FY16, AKRX had sales of $1,116.8 million and its net income was $184.2 million. In the trailing twelve months ending March 2017, sales were $1,109.1 and net income was $183.4 million. Reuters shows twelve analysts estimating FY17 sales in the range of $1,012.5 million to $1,064.42 million. FY18 estimates are $1,032.4 million to $1,148.7 million.

Earnings per share estimates for FY17 are $1.53 to $1.72, up from FY16’s $1.46 per share. Earnings per share expected to further improve in FY with a range of $1.60 to $1.98 per share.

As we can see, TARO does not have a great growth profile except for free cash flow.

When one speaks about earnings, it is imperative to talk about the quality of earnings. Companies are set up as a cash-based or an accrual-based accounting system. Cash-based accounting means the company records revenue when the cash is received. Accrual-based accounting means a company records revenue when the transaction takes placed and record funds owed to the company as assets to the balance sheet. The account is usually titled "accounts receivable." The theory behind the accrual-based accounting preference is that it allows the company to better match revenue earned to the expenses directly related to that revenue. Earnings do not equal cash available for a company to spend on dividends or expenses. Reported earnings include non-cash items such as depreciation and changes in accounts receivable or accounts payable. There may be a chasm between accrued earnings and cash earnings that can be significant and represent a warning sign for future trouble.

Three different metrics give us some insight into this issue. My first review is to look at free cash flow to operating income. I require companies to have a minimum free cash flow to operating income ratio of 0.8 or better. TARO has a free cash flow to operating income ratio of 0.78 and AKRX has one of 0.62.

The second measure is the Sloan ratio. Richard Sloan, now a professor of accounting at the University of California, Berkley wrote about what he called the “earnings distortions.” According to Sloan, if the Sloan ratio is between -10 and +10, the company is in a safe zone. If the ratio is between -25 to -10 or +10 to +25, the ratio is indicating a warning of earnings distortion. If the ratio is less than -25 or greater than +25, the ratio is flashing a danger signal.

TARO has a Sloan ratio of 5.97 which is in the safe zone. AKRX has a Sloan ratio of -1.48 which places it in the safe zone, according to Sloan.

The accruals ratio is a measure of earnings quality. Earnings are comprised of a cash flow component and an accruals component. Earnings are considered higher quality if they are sustainable, typically indicated by higher cash earnings relative to accruals. There is no standard ratio to define what is considered good, strong, or poor quality earnings. The ratio is best used as a relative measurement between companies. Typically a smaller accruals ratio equates to a higher quality of earnings.

The third method is called the balance sheet-based accrual ratio. The balance sheet-based accrual ratio is used to judge how heavily the company depends on accruals to show a profit. What should set off alarms is if that balance sheet-based accrual ratio is high for the industry or continues to crawl upward from period to period.

TARO has a balance sheet-based accrual ratio of -6.98. AKRX has a ratio of 1.35. Neither company utilizes accruals to manage earnings relative to cash earnings.

In spite of the declines in sales and net income, TARO is a very profitable company. Margins are very high which suggest that management is controlling costs as sales decrease. Another way to look at profitability and management efficiency is to look at returns.

A company’s capital structure is more important than earnings. After all, earnings are an “accounting” term, a theoretical construct that does not really exist. Capital, on the other hand does exist in the real world. Too much debt carries a company to disaster; too little and a company may not reach its potential.

TARO has a very solid capital structure. It carries no long term debt and has a share buyback program that yields ~5.2%. TARO has a quick ratio of 8.9 and a current ratio of 9.5. The company has no problem meeting its short term obligations.

Return Ratios inform us of management’s ability to use capital. The broadest measure of profitability is the ratio of net profit to total capital. The fundamental merit of the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is that it measures the basic or overall performance of a business in terms of the total funds provided by all investors rather than a single class. ROIC is a measure of management’s ability to employ assets profitably, independent of the method of funding the asset. The following chart also shows several variations on this theme.

I am also including a metric called Economic Profits. This metric is a variation on the Economic Value Added model. Economic value added is the incremental difference in the rate of return over a company's cost of capital. In essence, it is the value generated from funds invested in a business. If the economic value added measurement turns out to be negative, this means a business is destroying value on the funds invested in it. I have simplified the model for my own use.

As you can see, both companies are fairly comparable in terms of producing returns. Neither company is encumbered by excessive debt.

For many people, valuation plays a major part in the decision making process. TARO trades at a very low price-earnings multiple relation to the market’s multiple of ~26 and the industry’s multiple of 22.9. AKRX trades in line with the industry. A year ago, AKRX traded at a premium whereas TARO was discounted.

Generally, each of these companies trade at a discount to the industry median though TARO is currently trading at lower multiples. AKRX is trading just below its acquisition share price of $34. The share price has risen ~43% in the past six months. In the same period of time, TARO’s share price rose just 6%.

Taro Pharmaceuticals poses a problem for the long term investor. Are the declines in sales and earnings going to persist in the years ahead? Will political and market pressures force a continued decline despite the introduction of new product? When does undervalued become a value trap?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.