BIF: Deep Discount and Strong Performance Make This Buffett Portfolio a Compelling Buy

Ok, I’m going to do it again: Write about Boulder Growth and Income Fund (BIF). Seems like I do this every few months (Oh, wait, doesn’t seem like, I actually do.) but my thesis on this one continues to be validated. And while the naysayers may have slacked off a bit recently, there are still many among you who cannot abide this fund for its admittedly ugly past history. What I say to that is, “That was then; this is now.” And now this fund has a lot to offer, a deep discount that is steadily declining, a solid and sustainable yield, and an impressive history of recent growth.

The fund was completely restructured in 2015. The current fund was established through the merger of four funds. It now pays a managed, monthly distribution and, most importantly, it has new competent professional management committed to building shareholder trust. It is no longer the fund you may have known before its restructuring.

Holdings

Let's start with a list of the top holdings which comprise 72% of the total portfolio.

BIF Top Holdings Value % of Portfolio Berkshire Hathaway Inc A (BRK.A) $284.22M 22.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) $84.45M 6.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRK.B) $80.16M 6.37% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) $66.47M 5.28% Chevron Corp (CVX) $65.72M 5.22% Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) $64.30M 5.11% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) $63.09M 5.01% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) $57.45M 4.57% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) $52.58M 4.18% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) $44.23M 3.51% Pfizer Inc (PFE) $39.41M 3.13%

As should be clear from that list this is a conservative portfolio that’s long on value. The investor who first built it was an enthusiastic follower of Warren Buffett and, as you can see, it’s heavy in Buffett stocks. Berkshire Hathaway alone makes up 29% of the portfolio. The portfolio is minimally leveraged at 4.16% which is well below typical for an equity closed-end fund that does not use an option strategy to generate income. If you're an investor in equity CEFs this may be a strong complement to your portfolio. It is for mine where my equity funds are heavy in either high-flying momentum stocks or focused on single sectors.

So, why not just buy BRK.B and be done with it? For one thing BIF pays a monthly distribution. Its current market yield is 4.2%. Many investors express the opinion that they'd like to own Berkshire Hathaway, but they can't deal with its lack of a dividend. BIF offers a stake in Berkshire Hathaway (and several of its component holdings) with an excellent yield.

For another you can buy BIF at a -16.2% discount. It’s this second point that makes BIF attractive to me and keeps me beating the drum on the fund. It is one of the rare bargains in CEF space. Consider this: Its -16.2% discount is the third deepest among equity CEFs and the fourth deepest discount over all CEFs. What's that? Why not buy the other two if discount is so important? Well the deepest discount goes to a fund that has a mere $8.5M in assets and has maintained it deep discount since 2008. The other has been turning in some mediocre performance, has had a stagnant discount since 2015 and slashed its distribution this year. They are earning their deep discounts; BIF's is a carryover from its darker days.

Why Buy a CEF That's Losing It's Discount?

A key point is that BIF's discount is shrinking, and has been at a linear pace as this chart shows (data from cefconnect). At first this may provoke a shrug. After all, aren't CEF investors all lamenting how discounts are closing in CEFs leaving them with little to buy? But BIF's discount compression is different. It's been adding shareholder value and looks poised to continue to so.

Since I started writing about BIF (Boulder Growth & Income Fund: Leading The Market At A 20% Discount) I’ve been saying that the discount was going to close. As we see in the chart it has, and it shows no sign of letting up. Someone who invested in BIF a year ago has picked up a 4.15% gain on the change in the discount alone. There are those who would like to see it close at a faster rate, but 4% a year is just fine with me.

Performance vs Comparables

Unlike more typical, income-focused CEFs, BIF has a total-return investment objective. The fund asserts itself as using a "bottom-up, value driven investment process" to achieve that objective. It looks to continue growing its portfolio value while paying a moderate distribution. In this sense it's probably closer to a dividend growth approach than the usual high-income approach we see in most equity CEFs. And, the fund continues to perform well, beating what I consider as reasonable benchmark funds and stocks: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Guggenheim S&P 500® Pure Value ETF (RPV) as well as the S&P 500 (SPY).

Here are total returns since April 2015 (soon after the fund was restructured), and the past 24, 18, 12 and 6 months.

Let's return to the rate of discount compression. In light of that performance and the strength of its portfolio it’s surprising that the discount is giving up ground at a rate of only 4 percentage points a year. It’s worth considering those 4 points when you look at the chart. It is clear that most of the beat against BRK.B and RPV for the year comes from discount compression. It’s my view that the discount will continue to enhance returns from the fund. Perhaps it will slow a bit from its current linear pace, but since the trend in CEFs is for giving up discount, I see nothing that would indicate BIF is going to be an exception to that trend. Certainly its performance record gives us no reason to see the any imminent reversals in its discount trend.

Distribution Yield and Discount Shrinkage

One thing that keeps the rate of change in the discount from moving faster is the fund’s relatively low distribution yield. To a dividend investor focused on quality companies with solid potential for growth BIF’s 4.2% yield should look appealing. Consider that the fund’s top holding, Berkshire Hathaway, pays no dividend at all. But to a CEF investor, who is typically much more willing to pay (sometimes dearly) for high income, 4.2% may have little appeal. For CEFs NAV yield and premium/discount status are highly correlated. So, BIF’s NAV yield of 3.5% is not going to be pushing the discount. It is the sixth lowest NAV yield for all domestic equity CEFs.

The fact is a CEF with a NAV yield that low is much more like to see a deepening discount rather than moving in the direction BIF's discount has been tracking. The fact that the discount is following that linear path upward is testimony to the fund's excellent performance beyond that modest (again, by CEF standards) distribution yield.

BIF went to a managed distribution policy November 2015 at $0.033/share. A year later it raised the distribution to $0.034/share, a 3.03% raise. I’d not be surprised to see a comparable raise this November but I do not anticipate anything much beyond that rate of increase. The fund manager’s last letter to shareholders made clear that any increases in distribution are likely to come slowly despite the widely expressed desire of many shareholders to see the fund’s payout move up at a rate that would favor discount reduction. That opinion has also been expressed here by other Seeking Alpha authors. I don't share it. Just the opposite, I applaud it. I would prefer to see the distribution continue to grow at a conservative pace that will allow continued portfolio growth.

Return of Capital: Why You Shouldn't Be Concerned

Finally I’ll close with a brief look at the sources of the distribution in a (perhaps futile) effort to head off an inevitable objection. For six of the last eight months the fund has reported significant levels of return of capital as part of its distributions. The average for the eight months shows 54.74% of the distributions as return of capital. Some readers will find this worrisome but they should not. For a fund that is growing its NAV, and BIF surely is, return of capital is not a problem.

Return of capital may sound like the fund is paying you back your own money, and many believe that is always the case. But return of capital really means the fund is paying distributions using funds it is not obligated to distribute to shareholders. Investment income (dividends, distributions and interest) must be distributed. Long- and short-term capital gains must be distributed. So if investment income is inadequate to meet the NAV distribution rate (and when 30% of your portfolio pays no dividends, that has to be expected) and profits are not being taken as capital gains, the distribution is coming from sources that are, for tax accounting purposes, return of capital.

Here is Brendon Fischer’s (BIF’s fund manager) take on BIF's return of capital: “We do not view management of the distribution’s composition as the primary objective of our investment process. Our investment process is guided first and foremost by making decisions we believe will maximize the Fund’s total return in line with its investment philosophy and objective. If a return of capital results from these actions, the adviser is comfortable with this provided the Fund earns an investment return in excess of the distribution over time.”

I’d even argue that return of capital, even in the worst case where it is the destructive payout some think it is, can be welcome from a fund that is sporting a -16% discount. Why? Because that capital that’s getting returned is getting returned at NAV. So you can buy those dollars that are being returned for only $0.84 with the discount. At that rate, I’ll take all I can get.

And, to sweeten the pot, when it goes in the books as return of capital, taxes on the income are deferred until the fund is sold.

The subject of return of capital by equity CEFs has been rehashed repeatedly but an article like this still inevitably generates comments from readers citing the horribly high levels of return of capital as a reason to stay away. If that’s your view I can only advise exactly that, stay away from BIF, but I’ll also add that your reasoning is defective and you might want to get educated on the subject.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, BRK.B, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.