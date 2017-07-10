Peregrine: Stock Dilution Is Near

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) disappointed stockholders with the announcement of a 1-for-7 reverse split. It was not the reverse split that was a surprise but the size instead. Peregrine needed to do a small reverse split since it was in jeopardy of losing its listing in the Nasdaq Capital Market. Since management went with the maximum allowed it begs the question of what is next for the stock.

Management gave Peregrine a giant vote of no confidence by deciding to exploit the allowed reverse split. In analyzing the most recent 10Q along with past actions, the reason is clear; Peregrine management is preparing a new stock offering. Peregrine is authorized to issue a maximum of 500 million shares according to their 10Q filed 3/13/2017 and outstanding common stock totaled approximately 315 million shares. The reverse split not only made it possible to stay on the Nasdaq Capital Market but also the ability to raise more funds. This is why they went for the maximum reverse split ratio. While the stock was at such low prices, it would be impossible to offer more stock and still qualify for Nasdaq. A lower ratio would also not have the desired effect since the stock price would be right back at the sub $1 level and Peregrine would face the same dilemma. Only a high ratio would solve both problems; the Nasdaq listing and the need for more funds.

There is no question that Peregrine needs more funds. They are burning through their cash at a surprising rate and expect to have negative cash flows from operations until at least April 30, 2018. This is typical of biotechnology companies but there are a few extra reasons why Peregrine is in critical need of cash now. Looking at the most recent 10Q again, Peregrine cash and cash equivalents dropped from $61 million to $41 million in 9 months. Stockholders’ equity dropped by $10 million in the same period. Going forward, Peregrine easily burns $10 million a quarter and possibly much more due to research and development expenses. The $10 million a quarter could easily double like it did in the end of 2016. Management at Peregrine has a history of financial caution and they will not let cash get to a level that is months away from insolvency.

Another reason Peregrine will use caution and prepare a new stock offering is due to bavituximab. This is essentially their entire pipeline and the SUNRISE trial was a disaster. The median overall survival in the population treated with bavituximab plus docetaxel was 10.7 months compared to 10.8 months for the placebo plus docetaxel. Median progression free survival was also disappointing with 4.1 months compared to 3.9 months for the control group. The poor results dry up an important potential source of income which is licensing partners. Peregrine will need to increase research and development expenditures to get back on track and the only significant source of funds will come from an additional stock offering.

Fortunately, Peregrine management prepared for the possibility of the SUNRISE trial uncertainty by raising almost $12 million during the nine months before January 31, 2017 by issuing common stock, an additional $1.6 million from preferred stock, and an additional $13 million from January 31, 2017 through March 13, 2017. A total of $26.6 million gross proceeds most of which are now gone due to SG&A along with R&D expenses. And that’s not all, since as of March 13, 2017, there is an additional $78 million that Peregrine can raise under their effective shelf registration statement. This allows them to offer and sell shares of common stock, at their discretion, in one or more offerings. Immediately after the reverse split, July 10th is the first post-split trading day; Peregrine has the means, motive, and opportunity to announce an offering of common stock.

I am writing this article as a strong caution against buying Peregrine stock in the near future. The company has fallen on hard times and an additional stock offering is important to their survival. Unfortunately, stock offerings after reverse splits have a highly dilutive effect and can be disastrous to an investor's portfolio value. If you are contemplating the purchase of more shares, it would be prudent to wait until after a future stock offering has been announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.