Ionis: Bullish Boost From Phase 3 Data

Today, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) reported results for a phase 3 clinical trial treating patients with a rare disease. The positive results should help lift the stock price higher in the coming days. The drug used in the trial is the company's next generation 2.0+ anti-sense drug known as Inotersen. Results of the phase 3 data were presented at the 2017 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled trial that recruited up to 172 patients with Familial amyloid polyneuropathy -- FAP. The FAP disease is now known as hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy -- hATTR-PN. Patients in this clinical trial either received Inotersen or a placebo. The patients in the trial were dosed for over a 65-week period. There were two primary endpoints that were met in the trial. The first primary endpoint was to measure the change in baseline in the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7. Those patients who were treated with Inotersen showed a statistically significant mNIS+7 score compared to placebo. Patients taking Inotersen achieved a p-value of p =0.0005 at eight months of treatment compared to placebo, and p = 0.00000004 at 15 months of treatment. Even the other primary endpoint was highly positive. The other primary endpoint dealt with a change in baseline in the Norfolk Quality of Life Diabetic Neuropathy questionnaire. At the eight month time point the mean change in baseline was 0.81 points compared to placebo, with a p-value of p = 0.032. At the 15-month time point the mean change in baseline was higher at 0.99 points with a p-value of p = 0.0006. With both of these primary endpoints being met the company is set to move on to the next stage of the process which is FDA approval.

Rare Genetic Disease

FAP is a rare disease where a patient experiences TTR amyloid protein buildup in the organs. Such organs the disease can build up in are: Heart, Peripheral Nerves, bladder, Kidney, and Intestinal Tract. The problem is that as the tissue builds up in an organ it causes severe problems. If left untreated it can eventually lead to death. It would be a good thing if Ionis could get this drug to market, because there are currently no treatments approved in the U.S. to treat FAP. With the disease being rare, only 10,000 patients worldwide have the disease, the FDA has granted Inotersen with Orphan Drug Designation. That gives exclusive benefits like longer patent shelf-life and tax benefits. In addition, the FDA has also granted the product with Fast Track Status. That means the drug has an expedited review process as opposed to a longer review process. Drugs in a Fast Track status can be approved within a 6 month period after NDA submission as opposed to 10 months after submission.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $860.3 million and stockholders' equity of $201.8 million as of March 31, 2017. The reason for the cash increase in the 1st quarter of 2017 was the collaboration that was produced with Novartis (NVS) for the payment of $175 million. In addition, after this SEC filing Ionis also received $75 million in April from Bayer for the expansion of the research collaboration that was made.

Risks

The phase 3 data is positive, and it seems like Inotersen should receive approval. The major risk on this end is whether or not it will sell well once it hits the market. That is highly dependent upon how Ionis prices the drug. Most rare disease drugs can reach up to $300,000 a year per patient. Therefore, more information will be needed to know how well it will perform once its hits the market.

Conclusion

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock should climb higher on the positive phase 3 trial result news. This also reinforces the notion that the company's next generation RNA antisense technology can lead to products that can help treat patients with rare diseases. There should be more good news to come from Ionis, which is using its technology to target many different diseases.

