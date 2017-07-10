PHI: Deep Value With Over 30% FCF Yield By 2018

PHI will generate about $50 million of free cash flow in 2018 compared to a market cap of about $150 million as I write this. The $50 million number does not require any improvement in business conditions or better pricing and has built in escalators to drive it higher in subsequent years to $66 million in 2022. These numbers are pre-tax, but the company will not pay taxes for at least the next $220 million of free cash flow and more likely $350 million. I estimate the Q1 2017 FCF annualized run rate to be about minus $30 million, so we are talking about an $80 million upswing. If you are skeptical, I don't blame you. But read on.



PHI is a helicopter operator that provides crew transportation to offshore oil and gas drilling and production facilities (O&G) mostly in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and air medical services, or AM, in various geographies throughout the United States. The O&G segment, with 2016 revenues of $324 million, has been severely stressed due to recent troubles in the offshore oil services sector that are well known and which I will not discuss here. PHI is the longest serving O&G helicopter operator in the world and has the deepest and longest relationships with customers, including 35 year relationships with BP, EXXON, Conoco Phillips, and Shell. The AM segment, with 2016 revenues of $282 million, is not dependent on the price of oil and until recently has been a steady cash source during the O&G downturn.



The company's CEO, Al Gonsoulin, owns a majority of the voting shares and the company does not do earnings calls. Because the AM segment has been strong and because investors can't make Mr. Gonsoulin do anything, the company has until now put off making the hard choices necessary to reduce costs, and it has not pursued new O&G business outside its historical markets in the GOM. But these actions are now well underway, and the company is vigorously restructuring and has won new business outside the US. I am not a mind reader, but it seems likely that the reason behind the change of heart is because they need to refinance $500 million of debt which is due in March 2019, and maybe they need to show good numbers to get a good interest rate. In any case, both the restructuring and the new contracts are underway and will be fully phased in by q1 2018 at the latest. You can look at competitor ERA, which has weak but positive FCF despite the harsh environment, to get an idea of what PHI’s O&G segment can be like post restructuring. That, and the fact that the AM business is fine despite an optically bad q1 2017, form the thesis for this investment.

A greater than 30% free cash flow yield speaks for itself. The case can also be made using book value. As I write this the stock trades at 25% of book. One third of PHI's book value is in the AM segment, and this segment is in decent shape. The largest air medical helicopter operator in the U.S. is Air Methods, which at year end 2016 had a book value of about $15 per share. The low stock price for Air Methods from 2015-2016 was $24.75, a 64% premium to the $15 book value, and in early 2017 the company was acquired in a private equity transaction for $43, roughly a 185% premium to book value. The AM segment is 1/3 of PHI's book value, or about $12.30 per share. If we use Air Methods as a comp, the AM segment is worth $20 at the low end to $35 in an acquisition.

The O&G segment also has some value. O&G is about 2/3 of PHI's book value, or about $24.70 per share. O&G is distressed and all operators are trading at meaningful discounts to book. The closest comp in O&G is ERA, which currently trades at about 1/3 of book value. Using this comp at today's price the O&G segment is by itself worth about $8.20 per share. Put the two together and PHI is worth anywhere from $28 to $43.

As a % of PHI Book Book value comp multiple value AM 33.3% $12.30 1.65 to 2.85 $20 to $35 O&G 66.7% $24.70 0.33 $8.20 total 100% $37 $28.20 to $43.20



I get the run rate of minus $30 million FCF from the q1 2017 cash flow statement by starting with the pre-tax loss, adding back the D&A, annualizing this, and then subtracting $5 million of annual maintenance CAPEX. The $5 million annual maintenance CAPEX estimate is discussed below.



The $80 million FCF upswing in 2018 relative to the annualized q1 2017 number comes from:



1. $30 million from restructuring

2. $29 million improvement in AM from the q1 2017 run rate

3. $12 million from new 5-year contracts outside the US

4. $8 million annualized reduction in one-time costs from restructuring in O&G

5. $6 million lower lease payments

6. $5 million lower earnings in the technical services segment (a very small segment), which experienced an unusually good q1 2017



1. The company's CEO, Al Gonsoulin, owns a majority of the voting shares and his fortune, his reputation, and his job all require him to make things work for PHI. Mr. Gonsoulin has maintained an excellent reputation with his customers, who view PHI as a preferred provider of services. No one likes to lay off employees, and because the AM segment has been strong, and because investors can't make Mr. Gonsoulin do anything, the company has not done it until now. But they are now vigorously restructuring with significant layoffs at headquarters and base closings, some of which has been in the local news or in their earnings press release (e.g. Morgan City Base, HQ layoffs from press release). I have spoken with several of PHI's competitors who suggested the cost cuts are likely to be multiple tens of millions of dollars, and that they may be similar to those of competitor ERA. ERA ran through similar cost cutting in early 2016, which laid off more than half of HQ staff, laid off junior pilots and mechanics, and demoted more senior pilots and mechanics to a lower pay grade, in addition to other cuts.



2. Perhaps the main reason the stock price has come down so much in 2017 and is well below where it was in early 2016 when oil was below $30, is that the AM segment has shown weakness, both in q4 2016 and particularly in q1 2017. The company reported segment earnings of $43 million in 2016 but only $1.6 million in q1 2017. Q1 and q4 are seasonally weak, but even so this looks bad. PHI says the AM segment in the US is steady relative to 2016, and that the downturn in q1 2017 in the US was due to anomalous weather. However, they did lose a contract in Saudi Arabia, and as a result, they had to spend money on winding it down. I estimate the Saudi contract earned about $10 million per year, and that reduction may be permanent. The low q4 2016 result is explained by $4 million of Saudi wind down costs, and the very low number in q1 2017 is due to continued wind down costs in Saudi Arabia plus seasonality and anomalous weather. The normal earning pattern in the U.S. in 2016 is $7 million in q1 and q4 and $11 million in q2 and q3, for a total of $36 million. Since this is the segment's U.S. earnings, it should be equal to the total segment earnings going forward now that the Saudi contract has been lost. This is $29 million more than the q1 2017 annualized run rate.



3. Mr. Gonsoulin has historically avoided operating outside the US, but conditions in the O&G sector and the need to show good numbers ahead of the debt refinance have forced it on him. Fortunately, PHI's reputation with customers is stellar and the company has been able to develop substantial new EBITDA outside the US that is not included in the q1 2017 run rate. PHI will be putting 7 S92 heavy helicopters to work in Australia and Canada on 5-year contracts in q2 and q3. The Australia work uses PHI’s helicopters in a JV with HNZ, and the end customer is INPEX. These helicopters cost $25 to $30 million each. Some guesswork here but you can get $12 million of incremental FCF by noting that the helicopters are depreciated at 4% per year and adding something to that assuming the contracts are GAAP profitable. To get $12 million I assume $200 million of deployed capital and 6% margins, which I get by splitting the difference between the 4% depreciation and the 8% they used to get in better times. More incremental EBITDA outside the GOM in the future is certainly a possibility.



4. The company called out $1.6 million of q1 2017 restructuring costs in the O&G business. In addition to this, you also have to include the start-up cost of transporting helicopters from the GOM to Australia. When they are done restructuring these costs will go away, which adds about $8 million to 2018 FCF relative to the q1 2017 annualized run rate.



5. The lower lease payments are baked in. They own 17 S92 heavy helicopters and lease 19 more at $2 million per year each, and a substantial fraction of their helicopters are currently unutilized. As the leases expire they are able to return helicopters to the leasing company. If industry conditions stay at the current level they will save $4 million from lease returns in 2018 (plus another $2 million from a helicopter they bought from the lease company during q2 2017), and over the next few years this number will increase by another $16 million assuming they have something like 10 that are not being used today. It's because of the lease return schedule that I said FCF has built-in escalators in the first paragraph.



6. Finally, the small technical services segment had a nice q1 2017 which may normalize in 2018 to the average of the 2014-2016 whole year numbers, reducing the 2018 FCF estimate by $5 million.



Add it all up and you go from a ($30 million) annualized run rate in q1 2017 to $50 million in 2018, and $66 million in 2022, which looks pretty good compared to the less than $150 million market cap today. It's a small company with no earnings calls or coverage and I think that very few people understand just how big the increase in FCF will be.



I also don't think their bondholders know this or the bonds would be trading at a lower interest rate. It's about 10% YTM as I write this, and as an aside not a bad way to go if you are looking for a bond. There's an important debt refinancing coming up in March of 2019. PHI has $500 million of notes at 5.25% and has drawn a $200 million revolver by $135 million, and they have $270 million of cash. Current debt service is about $32 million, and in the FCF numbers I have quoted so far I have assumed this will not change.



I leave it to you to decide what the debt service will be like in 2019 and beyond. It's clear that they will need something like $250 million of new financing to replace the $500 million of notes assuming they also use cash on hand for this purpose. Clearly they can pay a much higher rate and this idea still works, and clearly, there is room to reduce their debt service once the debt market understands the cash flows in the business. For example, if they refinance $250 million of principal at 8% then the $50 million 2018 FCF estimate becomes $56 million. But I have no special insight on what rate they will have to pay.



Here are some other points.



1. I don’t know what the price of oil will be. If you can improve on the futures curve, good for you.



2. I don’t know whether offshore drilling will increase from its current level, or decrease, or stay steady. In this discussion, I assume it stays at the current level, but if it declines from here it will be a negative, and if it increases it will be a positive.



3. It's worth repeating. I expressly do not know and do not assume any recovery whatsoever in the offshore services industry.



4. PHI has 3 large competitors and 15 medium worldwide, the large ones are BRS, ERA, and CHC.



5. Offshore helicopters are used to support crew change for manned production facilities and drilling rigs. Worldwide there are 8000 production platforms, 800 rigs, and 1900 helicopters, see for example the slide below from the BRS June 28, 2017, presentation. About 2/3 of O&G revenue is from production, which presumably will be with us for a long time regardless of the price of oil.



6. The 1900 helicopters include light, medium, and heavy helicopters. These are not equivalent. Heavy helicopters are 10 times as expensive as light helicopters and have practically no use other than O&G or search and rescue. Mediums have lots of other uses and can be sold into other markets, but at a discount because modern O&G configured helicopters are extra costly. Light helicopters are easily sold to other markets at full price and are not oversupplied. Beware data that quotes flight hours without specifying light, medium, or heavy.



7. Medium and heavy helicopters are substantially oversupplied, and, unlike a car, they remain valuable for decades. The good news is that PHI's helicopters will still be valuable in ten years. The bad news is that the industry oversupply will persist for a long time because the supply doesn't decrease just because the helicopters get older.



8. Helicopter operators expense helicopter maintenance. Is it CAPEX if you put a brand new engine on a 15-year-old helicopter? Wrong, the new engine is immediately expensed. For this reason older helicopters, if supply and demand are normal, have a market value well in excess of their book value. Competitor ERA has a slide (see below) from q3 2015 EPS in which they show 10 years of helicopter sales, in which 103 helicopters which originally cost $236 million and which had a book value of $174 million were sold for $253 million. For this reason, helicopter companies often report a net asset value determined by a third party, or NAV, which is always well above book value.



9. NAV is not a reliable estimate of value in the current environment because O&G helicopters are heavily oversupplied. There are essentially zero transactions in state of the art medium and heavy O&G helicopters.



10. PHI is trading for about 25% of book value. Remember what I said about O&G NAV being unreliable as a value estimate.



11. Because helicopter maintenance is expensed, what investors think of as maintenance CAPEX for the company is actually quite low, probably about $5 million per year if we use ERA as a comp.



12. PHI's AM business had a regulatory upgrade required for its helicopters, and this sort of upgrade is CAPEX for GAAP purposes. They will complete this later this year and then CAPEX will go down to the maintenance level. Hopefully, there will not be another upgrade of this sort required for many years.



13. During the good times, helicopter companies ordered helicopters for delivery in future years. PHI will make the last payment on one of these this year. CAPEX really will go way down in 2018.



14. There was a tragic incident at CHC in which an H225 heavy helicopter crashed (Airbus press release) and 13 people were killed. The H225 in O&G is grounded worldwide and will probably never return in OECD markets, reducing the supply of heavy helicopters by about 40%. The only other modern heavy helicopter is the S92, and despite this heavy helicopters are still oversupplied. PHI does not own or operate any H225 models.



15. When an operator buys a helicopter it can be depreciated for tax purposes on an accelerated schedule. If PHI is in danger of paying taxes it will likely make sense to buy rather than lease some of the helicopters, which is why I said they will probably not pay taxes for the next $350 million of FCF rather than the $220 million that’s already baked in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHIIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.