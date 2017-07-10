Helen Of Troy Is Simply Gorgeous

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) looks set to take off higher as it just reported a beautiful round of earnings. You may recall that a few weeks ago I highlighted the name as a strong player making a killing and facing little competition. Prior to this I had upgraded this specialty beauty company back in January from a hold to a buy. I am always a fan of companies that are aptly named, and Helen of Troy takes the cake here because this beauty and health company is named after the most beautiful woman on the planet, per myth. While an enticing company name is attractive, what I care about are results that make us money, and support my buy call. That said, the results were quite gorgeous in my estimation.

While the company's recent performance has been rather solid over the years, it has not been without blemishes. Sometimes I cannot help myself with the lingo here. I digress. Helen of Troy has been a name that can be traded successfully. What I mean is that you can make money on both sides, long and short, given the way the name has moved over the last two years. However, I now see it as a good investment, with more upside than downside. This just reported quarter was really impressive and I expect the stock to move higher today.

One weak point in recent report was sales. They had been flat to down in recent reports. This quarter net sales came in at $359.1 million. This was a beautiful number, beating consensus analyst estimates by $1.2 million but more importantly, this was an improvement of 3.4% year-over-year. It is important to note however that foreign currency hit sales for $2.2 million. Further, Venezuela is still weighing on the company, However, the core business saw organic improvement of 2.2%. Houseware sales were up a strong 16%, while health and home segment sales jumped 2.7%. With some pressure was expected, beauty sales fell slightly, by 2.2%. Nutritional supplements continue to be a burden, with sales falling 12%. The good news is this is the smallest source of sales, accounting for just 10% of total revenues. Gross profit was strong but narrowed slightly on the back of increased promotional spending in the quarter as well as currency issues. Gross margins came in at 43.5%, down 0.3 percentage points year-over-year.

One measure of expenses, continues to be under 60%. This quarter they came in a touch higher than expected, at 56.5%, versus 56.2% last year. One strong positive indicator was that the selling, general and administrative expenses were just 34.4% of sales versus 35.1% of last year. That said, operating income was negative $3.2 million. This is compared to operating income of $22.8 million in the same period last year. This is a blemish but was due to $36 million in asset impairment charges.

While these metrics matter it ultimately comes down to earnings versus expectations. And once again earnings were absolutely gorgeous in this quarter. What do I mean? The company delivered a strong bottom line beat of $0.11. Adjusted net income came in at $1.37 per share, well ahead of expectations. Julien R. Mininberg, chief executive officer, put these results in perspective:

“We are pleased to report a solid start to our current fiscal year. Strong focus on our strategic choices delivered net sales revenue growth of 3.4% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 7.9%. Core business net sales for our leadership brands increased over 8% in the quarter, driven by incremental growth investments, successful new product introductions, online channel growth of over 30%, incremental distribution, and growth in international sales. The quarter was led by our Housewares segment, which increased sales by 16.3%, including growth in both Hydro Flask and OXO. Health & Home grew core business net sales by 3.4% and improved its profitability. In Beauty, core business net sales declined 1.4%, which was better than our expectations, as product innovation contributed to market share growth in the U.S. retail appliance category. In Nutritional Supplements, while quarterly revenue was down 12% due primarily to the transition to new systems, we believe we are now past the majority of the system transition challenges and are encouraged by the progress we are seeing from our omni-channel strategy. We are seeing consistent improvement in many underlying leading indicators since February such as a growing active buyer file, rising reactivation purchases and climbing average daily sales. We are pleased with our profit progress for the quarter and believe we remain on track to achieve our full year outlook. Our top line growth drove operating leverage which, combined with tax benefits, more than offset a slight decline in gross profit margin. Our business continues to generate solid adjusted diluted EPS growth, even as we have made incremental investments in product development, marketing and brand building to support growth in the longer-term.”

With these results, I continue to love this name long term. The quarter was quite strong. Sales are expected to grow versus 2017. I love that the company is repurchasing shares to help increase shareholder value, as well as turning its attention to digital sales. Guiding for fiscal 2018, it sees earnings up to $6.90. As this name pulls back, I think it is a buy any time its under $90, as that prices the stock at just 14 times forward earnings on the low end of expectations, and just 13 times earnings at the high end, well below industry peers.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to get "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.