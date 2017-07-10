Assessing The Talcum Powder Litigation Threat To Johnson & Johnson

I believe that the issue will cost JNJ a lot of money, but be not very meaningful in the long run.

Johnson & Johnson can appeal rulings, which means the awards the juries have awarded to plaintiffs in the past are not final at all.

The science is not settled, some studies do find a connection to cancer cases, some do not.

Thesis

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is being sued by more than 1,000 people due to the talcum in its baby powder products, and juries have awarded high compensation for damages in a small number of cases. Nevertheless this is not a big threat for the company in the long run, I believe.

The company is claimed to be responsible for cases of ovarian cancer that occurred in about 1,500 women that used Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder product, which is, despite its name indicating the contrary, primarily used by adults in order to fight skin moisture and other unpleasantness.

The science on whether the talcum powder that makes up most of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder has caused these cancers (or is able to cause cancers at all) is not settled, although there are studies that have found talcum powder in cancer cells, which showcases that there could be a connection between the use of talcum powder and the threat of developing cancer.

Of the 1,500 plaintiffs that have sued Johnson & Johnson, only five cases have been decided so far -- all in St. Louis, with four cases being won by the plaintiffs and one case being won by Johnson & Johnson. The Missouri laws allow out-of-state citizens to sue in Missouri, which has been the case in these five trials that were decided in St. Louis. This year the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), deciding that the Superior Court of California was not the right place for non-Californians to sue Bristol-Myers Squibb. The same theoretically could happen in these cases where non-Missourians sue Johnson & Johnson in St. Louis.

There also is the possibility that the awards get reduced (or even cut completely) after Johnson & Johnson appeals the rulings -- juries are not necessarily very competent when it comes to claims such as these, as they do usually not hold expert knowledge in the medical field, statistics, etc. Thus convincing juries to award many millions in compensation might be a lot easier than convincing the appeals courts to do so once Johnson & Johnson proceeds on the legal trail in order to revert the awards.

I thus believe that the $60 million average that was awarded in the first five cases that were decided is too high for an estimate for the total cost -- I believe the amount Johnson & Johnson will actually have to pay will be much lower.

Let's assume the following:

Of the 1,500 cases Johnson & Johnson wins 20%, 80% are won by the plaintiff -- with the average award being $75 million. Let's further assume that Johnson & Johnson appeals to all rulings, and that the respective appeals court throws out another 20% of the cases and reduced the amount in 60% of the additional cases, to an average of $20 million.

In total that would mean that Johnson & Johnson would have to pay a total of $32.4 billion -- remember that we assume that Johnson & Johnson will lose the majority of cases as well as the majority of appeals -- actual results could be much more in favor of the company.

The $32.4 billion would be the pre-tax cost of the litigation, factoring in Johnson & Johnson's tax rate of 20% brings the after-tax cost down to $26 billion.

JNJ Market Cap data by YCharts

In comparison to Johnson & Johnson's market cap of $360 billion this means that the (assumed) losses are just about 7% of the company's total worth, and the $26 billion are also a small amount relative to the $39 billion in cash Johnson & Johnson currently holds.

When we further assume that those $26 billion would be paid out over a time frame of 15 years, that means the annual hit would be $1.7 billion:

JNJ Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

A small amount both relative to Johnson & Johnson's cash flows as well as its net income. Johnson & Johnson would still be able to easily pay its dividends, repurchase shares, invest into R&D and acquire other companies, with the difference being that the pace would be a little bit slower.

The talcum powder litigation is not a non-issue for Johnson & Johnson and its shareholders, but when we look at the facts this is hardly a problem that threatens the company in its core. Could it hurt Johnson & Johnson's earnings power and cash generation? Unfortunately, yes. Did Johnson & Johnson make a mistake by continuing to sell its baby powder products despite studies claiming a connection to ovarian cancer for decades? Possible -- it seems that, from a risk-management perspective, it might have been better to stop selling the product, which is not very relevant for the company any way.

But I believe that in total investors do not have to worry about the talcum powder litigation too much -- Johnson & Johnson is so big, so diversified and in such pristine financial health that this is not a long term worry. As the company's share price is up heavily since the issue got into the public, the market seems to hold the opinion that this is not a long term threat as well.

Takeaway

Investors should keep an eye on the talcum powder litigation and the way Johnson & Johnson acts regarding that issue, but the talcum powder litigation does not have the potential to wreck the company, or threaten it in an existential way, I believe.

This likely will be an issue that costs Johnson & Johnson a big amount of money in absolute terms, but which will not be very significant relative to the company's huge cash flows, earnings and cash pile it currently holds.

For long term holders the growth will likely continue, and the company will, even in a worst case scenario, be able to continue to raise its 2.6% yielding dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.