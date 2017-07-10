Magellan Midstream Offers A Solid Risk/Reward Ratio At $70

Magellan's lack of Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) gives it a financial advantage over competitors that still use that model.

The business is quite resilient against low oil prices, with less than 15% of its operating margin exposed to commodity risk (mostly due to butane blending).

At around $70/unit, Magellan offers roughly a 5% distribution yield, great distribution growth prospects, and one of the best balance sheets in the industry.

Over the last couple decades, a lot of MLPs have marketed themselves as toll-booth style businesses, which is an ideal structure for income-oriented investors.

Unfortunately, as oil prices dropped dramatically in 2014 and 2015 due to a glut of supply, it showed that many MLPs were not as buffered from commodity risks as they marketed themselves to be, especially due to over-leveraging what should otherwise be rather safe assets. And by needing to issue equity to pay for their expansion projects, they were highly sensitive to the price of their own units.

The result was a number of distribution cuts from the weaker businesses, and flat distributions by the ones that barely managed to hold on as their distributions became unsupported by cash flows for concerning periods of time. Cash flows from operations reduced, existing debt became a problem, and the prices of many MLP units dropped dramatically, making it hard for them to issue new units for capital.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP), meanwhile, just kept chugging along with its simple business model, remaining solvent, and paying higher distributions that were still fully covered by cash flow. Since it hasn't issued new units in over 6 years, it didn't need to worry about its changing unit prices, and was able to continue funding expansion projects with its own money and appropriate leverage.

If you were to look at a 10-year snapshot of its revenue, cash flow, distributions, profit margins, and book value, you wouldn't be able to identify where an oil price crash occurred. This is a true toll-booth.

Nonetheless, its unit price dropped from the mid-$80's all the way down to the upper $50's in 2015 and 2016, as the market threw the good companies out with the bad. I made great returns on Magellan Midstream and Spectra Energy Corporation by investing at that time.

Magellan kept paying growing distributions, and the price recovered to the $80's earlier in 2017, but with another period of falling oil prices, it has now dipped back down to around $70/unit.

My eyes are once again drawn to Magellan, as I believe now is a another solid time to go long.

Business Overview

Source: Slides, JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, June 2017

The partnership's largest segment operates 9,700 miles of refined products pipelines, dozens of refined products terminals, and 1,100 miles of ammonia pipelines.

Next, the business has 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and 26 million barrels worth of crude oil storage facilities.

Lastly, they have 26 million barrels worth of marine storage with high utilization rates spread along the east coast and gulf coast in five locations.

Here's their asset map:

The partnership funds its projects through cash flow and appropriate leverage, meaning they are not reliant on issuing new units to fund growth, but have the option to do so if it should make sense.

Over the past five years, they've spent over $5 billion on organic growth projects and acquisitions, and currently plan to spend another $600 million through 2017 and at least another $350 million for 2018, according to their presentation at the JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference.

Here's their current project list, constructed from the info in that conference:

Project Investment Operations Begin EBITDA Multiple Saddlehorn Pipeline $220mm 2016-2017 7x Corpus Christi Condensate Splitter $330mm 2017 7x Houston Distribution System Enhancements $70mm 2018 ? Seabrook Logistics Joint Venture $125mm 2018 ? Galena Park Dock Expansion $115mm 2018 9x Pasadena Marine Terminal $335mm 2019 12x

That's about $1.2 billion in investments, with some of the money having been spent in 2016, and the bulk of it being spent in 2017 and 2018. Beyond this, they have another $500 million in potential but unconfirmed projects.

The Pasadena Marine Terminal project is worth commenting on here, because of the size of the project and the not-so-great expected EBITDA multiple. They normally target investment opportunities that offer an expected 6x-8x EBITDA multiple, so this is above their normal threshold by a considerable amount.

For this project, they're building a new marine terminal in Pasadena, Texas, which will hold 1mm bbls of refined products and ethanol, which is expected to be operational in early 2019. This is a strategic investment, because they also foresee the possibility of increasing the scale of the project tenfold in later years, to 10mm bbls. They estimate that this could provide a place for a $1 billion investment at 8x EBITDA, which would be a great long-term move.

Their lack of Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) is an important part for making this investment worthwhile. Many pipeline companies pay out IDRs to their general partner, which scale up over time as quarterly distributions reach target levels. They end up paying such large percentages of their cash flow to their general partner, that in order to continue to fund higher distributions to their limited partners, they need to invest only in very low EBITDA multiple projects, and/or use substantial leverage to boost the rate of return of less desirable projects. This limits their world of potential investments, or increases their risk.

By not having to pay IDRs since they eliminated them in 2009, and not relying on issuing new units to fund growth, Magellan can afford to invest $335 million into a moderately profitable marine terminal without using excessive leverage, which will contribute to distribution increases for unitholders, while estimating that they can potentially take advantage of economies of scale at a later date to get better returns on even more capital.

Valuation Estimate

For a high-yield, stable-growing business like Magellan, the dividend discount model is a good way to apply discounted cash flow analysis for valuation purposes.

The partnership has increased dividends by a 12% compounded annual rate over the past 16 years:

Source: Slides, JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, June 2017

However, with so much national pipeline infrastructure in place, it's unwarranted to expect that level of growth going forward.

Management currently estimates 8% distribution growth in 2017 and again in 2018, and no significant reasons why distribution growth should suddenly taper off.

Here's the dividend discount model fair value estimate, using 7% distribution growth over the next decade and a 4% perpetual growth rate:

Source: StockDelver

The current price in the low $70's is slightly below the estimated fair value of about $73 or $74, which itself assumes much lower growth rates going forward.

If that's not a large enough margin of safety for you, this can be further improved by selling cash-secured puts to enter the position at an even better cost basis.

For example, as of this writing you can sell January 2018 $70 puts for a strike price of $3.70. This will give a 5.5% rate of return over the next 6 months if the options are not exercised (and the tax won't be payable until 2019), or will result in a $66.30 cost basis if they are exercised.

Or, there are October 2018 $70 puts for a strike price of $2.45, which offer a 3.6% return in a little over 3 months (13.8% annualized), or a cost basis of $67.55 if exercised.

This is what I did in 2015, except volatility and the option premiums were much higher, and I was able to secure a 15% annual rate of return on 12 month options, all the while signing up for a ridiculously low $47.50 cost basis should they be exercised.

Even today, the risk/reward profile on 3-6 month option sales is positive, in my opinion. But because MLPs are tax-advantaged, and option premiums are low across the board right now, buying the units normally appears to be the better move.

Commodity Risks

The partnership seeks to keep 85% or more of their operating margin in fee-based, low-risk projects. Right now, they're under that limit, with just 13% of their operating margin coming from commodity-related activities, according to their June presentation at the JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference.

Most of their commodity risk is due to butane blending, which generates tens of millions of dollars for Magellan per year, but is highly variable. They make more money from this activity when there is a wide price difference between butane and gasoline, which generally occurs when gasoline is at higher prices.

The way it works is pretty simple in principle, at least before RINs and hedging are taken into account. Butane is cheaper than gasoline, but has a high Reid vapor pressure, or RVP. The more butane you add to gasoline, the higher the RVP of the mixture is, which makes it more prone to boiling off into the atmosphere and contributing to smog during the summer. The Environmental Protection Agency therefore sets reduces limits on RVP for gasoline during the summer, which means businesses can't put as much butane in, and that contributes to generally higher gasoline prices in summer months.

When Magellan receives product to transport, it checks the current RVP of the mixture, and if it's below the allowed threshold, they can inject some inexpensive butane to increase the overall volume of gasoline they can sell at the end of their portion of transportation chain, which means more profits for them. And the bigger the cost difference between gasoline and butane, the more profitable it is per gallon to do this.

These butane blending profits show up on Magellan's financial reports as part of their reported product margin. About 70-90% of their reported product margin is due to butane blending, and they list the current percentage in each report.

Magellan's reported project margin per year, courtesy of their annual 10-Ks:

Year Product Margin (millions) 2012 $142.3 2013 $166.7 2014 $284.4 2015 $182.5 2016 $106.3

Beyond this table, the first quarter of 2017 showed a partial recovery, with $72.7 million for the 3-month period ending March 2017 compared to $32.9 million for the same period ending in March 2016.

Magellan currently earns $1.2 billion or more in operating margin per year, which translates into $950+ million in distributable cash flow, and will be paying out upwards of $800 million in distributions to unitholders in 2017.

They've grown their distributable cash flow from $540 million in 2012 to $947 million in 2016, and every year saw an increase over the prior year.

The long story short here is that Magellan's distributions are not reliant on commodity prices; Magellan's commodity activities are a relatively small part of their business that gives them a variable amount of extra money to work with, but is by no means a foundation that their distributions rely on.

Other Risks

The oil price declines over the last few years were due to supply outpacing demand. Although global demand for oil and other liquid fuels continues to grow, increasing supply from North America and other places has exceeded even that growing demand, which resulted in sharply reduced oil prices.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Magellan makes money from transporting and storing crude oil and refined energy products. Their risk is more related to volume rather than price.

Besides Magellen's butane blending activities, they're insulated from declining energy prices, despite the fact that their unit price moves up and down with changes in those energy prices. Therefore, when energy prices are low, Magellan usually becomes a good buying opportunity.

Here's the ten-year price chart of oil:

Source: Nasdaq

Excess oil supply can mean higher utilization rates in Magellan's storage business, and the fact that supply outpaces demand has virtually no impact on their pipeline business, which is truly a toll-road business.

The only real downside for Magellan from low oil prices, besides decreased profits from butane blending, is that they may have fewer projects available for growth. When supply outpaced demand in 2015 and 2016, some of the less profitable suppliers had to shut down operations, which reduced supply and allowed demand to catch up. And not a lot of new supply was coming online.

When this happens, it can reduce the amount of new projects available for a pipeline company like Magellan, since fundamentally their business involves linking suppliers to where the demand is.

This doesn't significantly impact their current cash flow available for distributions; it merely impacts their ability to find suitable growth projects to invest capital and grow those distributions.

Currently, Magellan is doing an admirable job of finding growth projects, but they're not doing as much investment as they were prior to the drop in global oil prices:

Source: Slides, JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference, June 2017

If Magellan cannot find suitable growth projects or attractive acquisitions to put their capital to work, distributions will likely grow at a slower rate, but current distribution levels likely won't be impacted. This is mitigated by fact that they don't pay IDRs, which gives them a broader range of investments to make that are still lucrative for distribution growth, and so the partnership can take on a greater range of EBITDA multiple projects than some of their competitors can.

Aaron Milford, the partnership's CFO, discussed at the JP Morgan Energy Equity Conference the fact that they are aware of the eventual structural decline in the U.S. gasoline market, where will eventually begin declining from peak demand. At that point, the transition will need to shift gradually to more exports, such as to Mexico and South America.

According to Magellan's latest quarterly report, the partnership has $4.2 billion in long-term debt, with a balanced spread of due dates between 2018 and 2046, at interest rates ranging from 3.20% to 6.55%.

And according to Magellan's 2016 annual report, the partnership makes over $1.2 billion in EBITDA. This gives them a debt/EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x, which is below their target of 4x, and is more conservative than many other MLPs. This leads to them being at the top tier of credit rating among current MLPs, with stable BBB+/Baa1 ratings.

Magellan of course faces typical risks associated with the industry. Short-term risks include the ever-present possibility of physical or cyber terrorist attacks, which could disrupt operations and cash flow, as well as the possibility of natural disasters or failures of safety protocols, resulting in litigation and/or certain assets needing to be brought offline for repairs.

Political risks face all energy companies, but the current administration and congressional majority are in favor of fossil fuels, which gives Magellan some tailwinds for at least a few years. As a demand-driven midstream business rather than an upstream supplier of energy, they're further insulated from national energy policies.

Final Words

Magellan Midstream Partners LP offers an advantageous risk/reward opportunity here, in my opinion.

Lower global oil prices currently and historically have negatively impacted their unit price, despite the fact that their fundamentals are relatively insulted from those lower oil prices.

Magellan currently offers:

An approximately 5% distribution yield

12% historic annual distribution growth

8% targeted distribution growth in 2017 and 2018

A strong balance sheet with 3.5x debt/EBITDA

Limited commodity price exposure

No Incentive Distribution Rights

No reliance on issuing equity for growth projects

A globally increasing demand for oil

A political environment in favor of Magellan's industry

Magellan units are trading below the estimated fair price based on modest growth assumptions and a 10% discount rate, which is a good deal considering the fact that the CAPE ratio and Capitalization/GDP ratio of the market are near historic highs.

