General Electric: Buy On Weakness Post Baker Hughes Merger

General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) oil and gas business has completed its merger with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI). It is time to analyze how this might have an impact on the future performance of the company. My long-term investment thesis for General Electric has been based on growth in its fundamentals and margins from the industrial segment. Oil and gas assets are also going to contribute significantly, in my opinion.

Oil prices have been under pressure for an extended period of time. The slump has lasted longer than most analysts thought. In these conditions, most of the weaker companies have been selling assets. There were also calls for GE to sell its oil and gas operations. Instead of selling these assets, GE made an excellent decision by merging with Baker Hughes. General Electric was not in dire need of funds like many other smaller companies, so selling these assets was not necessary. By keeping these assets and merging with Baker Hughes, General Electric has kept itself in the market for expected recovery in drilling over the next few years. As drilling activity increases, General Electric will benefit in two ways.

First, the increased drilling activity will result in higher demand for products and services offered by this new business. This merger gives it scale which will allow it to compete better with Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). As I have mentioned in my previous articles, these companies are looking to increase prices by around 15%. American oil companies are continuing to increase drilling as OPEC curbs its production. The combination of Baker Hughes and GE allows the company to offer hardware as well as data solutions.

This is where the second and more important factor comes into play. Oil and gas companies have increased the use of data in the wake of lower oil prices. Data is being used to increase efficiency and eliminate human errors. As a result, production costs are coming down. Data has been used for drilling in the past but the scale of use has increased in the last two/three years. Oil prices over $100/barrel did not offer much of an incentive to exploration companies. However, as the prices have failed to recover even after supply cut from OPEC, oil and gas companies have started preparing for longer slump. General Electric’s oil and gas business has had a strong presence in this segment of the industry.

GE sells sensor-equipped parts and software that help the oil companies in decision making. The use of these resources reduces the need to send the workers to rigs. This reduces the costs and eliminates safety concerns. Some companies have used data in determining the price of land for drilling. Data is being used in all sorts of applications for drilling. Please refer to this Reuters article for a detailed discussion of how the oil and gas companies are using data. US oil production is on the rise and all the major producers are now turning towards data. They have realized that they can reduce costs and enhance margins in this lower price environment. If prices remain low for a longer time then these companies have to come up with ideas to reduce costs and remain competitive. GE and Baker Hughes will be the primary beneficiaries of this increased focus on data. GE’s advantage in this area is that the company deals with almost all the segments of the upstream industry. It offers solutions for on-shore as well as off-shore producers.

The prospects of GE’s oil and gas assets are bright as investment in data driven solutions is going to go up in the next few years. Since GE still owns these assets through its share in the new entity, current shareholders will benefit from this growth. GE’s payment of dividend to Baker Hughes shareholders might have looked expensive at the time of the deal. However, it is certainly looking like a great deal for the future. If we combine GE’s growth in its industrial business (discussed in my previous articles in detail) with oil and gas assets, we can see the company growing its fundamentals in the medium-long term. I believe General Electric’s decision to merger with Baker Hughes was wise and it will create considerable value for the shareholders. Any weakness in the stock price should be considered an opportunity to buy as it is a good long-term investment

