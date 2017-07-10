Teck Resources: Opportunity On The Dip

The company looks in strong cash position to increase its investment in the growth opportunities along - with completing its existing projects on time.

Copper and Zinc segments are likely to perform well thanks to higher prices and strong fundamentals.

Teck Resources (TECK) is among those mining companies that have strongly resisted the historical downturn in commodity prices. In fact, Teck used the volatility in business environments as opportunity to restructure their business portfolio and the company significantly slashed its cost structure to remain profitable in lower pricing environment. In addition, the prices started improving in the second half of FY2017 and extended the increasing trend in the first quarter this year.

Consequently, Teck Resources generated massive profits in the first quarter and the company plans to extend the momentum into the following quarters this year. However, its business and financial performance is highly depended on commodity prices, which have been under pressure since the start of second quarter.

Steelmaking coal price is currently hovering in the range of $150 a tonne, while Teck Resources expect the average steelmaking coal price around about $165 a tonne for the second quarter, significantly lower than the recent forecast for $190 and previous quarter's realized price of $213 a tonne.

Following a decline in steelmaking coal prices, its shares tumbled 25% in the last three months. Although, the company's potential to generate increasing profits strengthens with the growth in commodity prices, I believe investors overreacted to the negative movement in steelmaking prices. The company's cost of production of just below $50 a tonne shows the significant potential to generate hefty profits.

Moreover, volumes and cost efficiency would further allow the company to strengthen their margins in changing business environment. Analysts and investors expect steelmaking coal price to average around about $150 a ton in the following quarters, compared to the cost of production of $50 a ton .In addition, the downside for steelmaking coal prices is limited considering strong demand from China.

According to customs data, China imported 22.2 million ton of coal (both thermal and met coal) in May, increased 16.6% Y/Y and imports increased 30% in the first five months this year, compared to the same period last period.

Therefore, the company has the potential to generate significant profits from its steelmaking coal business and its shares look significantly undervalued compared to the current steelmaking coal price. JPM analyst Michael Gamberdella also has a similar opinion. He said, TECK's current share price implies a $110/ton metallurgical coal price, while current spot coking coal is at $149.60/ton.

Aside from steal making coal, copper prices are being looked strong, currently trading around 2.7185 a pound, higher than the TECK's previous quarter realized price of 2.65 a pound. Following a decline of 22% in copper production in the first quarter, the company expects to generate copper production at its full potential, as they continue to expect 2017 copper production to be in the range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonne. Zinc prices also improved more than 10% in the last month alone, thanks to strong demand from Chinese markets.

In Conclusion

Teck Resources shares look significantly undervalued considering its future fundamentals and low a breakeven point. In addition, its shares also appear undervalued trading around only 9 times to earnings and 0.7 times to book value, when the industry average is around about 17 and 2.1 times, respectively .

Moreover, the company's balance sheet and cash generating potential looks strong enough to support its investments in growth opportunities. Over the last few quarters, the company has been aggressively reducing their debt position. In the last quarter, it repaid a total of CAD1.5 billion in debt, which included the $1 billion principal amount of its outstanding notes. Its liquidity is currently standing around $4.7 billion and the company has the potential to generate $1 billion quarterly operating cash flows. Therefore, the dip in Teck Resources' share price offers a perfect buying opportunity for the long-term investors.

