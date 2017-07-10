Is Silver Losing Its Luster?

The takeaway: when there is blood in the streets things always look scary and feel like the world you are trading in is falling apart, nevertheless, those who buy at such times make money.

Geopolitical events and technical indicators are providing additional support that silver/SLV may be undervalued and that a washout may have taken place in the silver futures market.

Judging by wage growth, CPI, and PPI, some of the most widely used inflation gages suggest that inflation is relatively robust in the U.S. indicating that SLV/silver prices are undervalued.

The gold to silver ratio is now at 78.42, an extremely elevated level that has repeatedly proven to lead to powerful rallies in silver, gold, miners and other gold/silver derivatives.

SLV/silver prices crashed Friday trading down by as much as 4% intraday, before recovering slightly to close down by about 2.5%, the lowest level in roughly 15 months.



Silver and ISHARES SILVER TRUST (SLV) prices crashed Friday following the better than expected U.S. jobs report. Prices cratered to their lowest level in over a year with silver /SLV trading down by as much as 4% intraday, closing lower by more than 2.5%, bringing the total decline to 13.4% since the highs reached in early May. So, is the current losing streak in SLV/silver going to continue or is a rebound imminent?

SLV at a Glance

SLV is an exchange traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or physical silver. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund which holds over 325 million ounces of silver. This differs from silver futures contracts as such contracts represent an agreement to buy or sell silver at a certain date in the future.

Therefore, SLV makes for an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts and do not have to deal with the trouble of securing the physical asset.

What Differentiates Silver from Gold & Other Metals?

Silver is different from other metals and is effectively a hybrid material. Silver is used in industry, jewelry, and can be considered a legitimate storage of wealth. In fact, like gold silver has been used as a form of currency in various parts of the world for thousands of years.

Furthermore, more than half of the demand for silver in the last five years has been utilized towards industrial uses. In comparison, only 10-15% of worldwide gold demand goes towards industrial use.

Some of the industries silver is invaluable to include: LED chips, cell phones, nuclear reactors, photography, solar energy, RFID chips, semiconductors, water purification, medicine, and many others. The continued industrial demand for silver should resume to grow, a phenomenon that will likely reflect positively on silver prices over the long term.

The Significance of the Gold to Silver Ratio



The gold to silver ratio indicates how many ounces of silver are equivalent in value to 1 ounce of gold or how many times gold is worth in relation to silver. The significance of this ratio is that sometimes it gets skewed too much to one side, meaning that silver becomes relatively cheap in relation to gold. Extreme imbalances concerning this ratio often come before big rallies (when ratio is unusually high) and before big selloffs (when ratio becomes abnormally low).

Currently the gold to silver ratio is at a historically high level of 78.42. Such levels of roughly 80 have only been observed several times in recent history, in early 2003, in 2008, and in early 2016. Incidentally, each one of these instances gave way to significant rallies in silver, gold, gold miners, and other gold related trading vehicles.





For example, in November 2008 when the gold to silver ratio was at around 80 SLV’s price exploded higher surging from under $10 to over $46 in approximately 2.5 years. This expansion concluded in a much lower ratio of 32 to 1 in April 2011, which then gave way to the monster bear market that took prices all the way down to $13 in the end of 2015.

Nevertheless, in that time frame (2008-2011), gold moved up by roughly 150% in contrast to silver/SLV’s meteoric 400% upward surge. Therefore, the current extremely high gold to silver ratio suggests that SLV/silver has the potential to drastically outperform gold/gold-related ETFs going forward.

Inflation: Key Factor Concerning Future Silver Prices

By many conventional indicators inflation is relatively robust in the U.S. Wage growth for the first 6 months of 2017 is averaging roughly 3.4%, the PPI’s latest reading was at 2.36%, and the CPI is averaging 2.5% for the first 5 months of the year. These key metrics indicate that inflation is higher than it has been in recent years. The last time inflation was this “hot” in the U.S. was between 2010-2011 when the CPI averaged 2.4% for the 2-year period, and yes, during this time silver/SLV moved up significantly in value.

Geopolitical Uncertainty

One thing that appears to be completely escaping the precious metals’ market is the potential for a destructive conflict with North Korea. There is mounting uncertainty regarding what the future will bring concerning the belligerent hermit kingdom that wields nuclear weapons. President Trump has claimed that a “major conflict was a distinct possibility” concerning North Korea, and this was before the country’s most recent ICBM test that has ignited a storm of criticism from politicians and media outlets worldwide.

These latest developments will put enormous pressure on President Trump to act, and it is hard to imagine that the U.S. will remain silent and without action for much longer. In fact, this situation has the potential to become a black swan like event that could alter sentiment greatly, and could rock markets worldwide, thus, creating an influx of capital into SLV/silver as a safe haven play.





Technical Snapshot

The 1 SLV chart indicates that prices have not been this low in over a year. Furthermore, judging by time tested technical indicators it becomes evident that SLV is extremely oversold. The RSI is at around 24, a level rarely seen is suggesting very oversold conditions. In addition, the CCI approaching -250 and a closing price significantly below the 50 and 200 day moving averages is confirming the vastly oversold climate surrounding SLV.

Also, the strong downward volume Friday is distinct and may indicate a “washout day”, during which panic, indiscriminate selling may be pointing to an approaching bottom in SLV. Lastly, the full stochastic appears to be turning upward, a signal that a change in momentum may be approaching.





(Stockcharts.com)

The silver 3 year – continuous contract futures chart exhibits many of the same elements similar to the SLV chart concerning extreme oversold conditions, except we can see the effects of the recent flash crash during which prices cratered all the way down to $14.34 or roughly 10% before recovering within minutes. In addition, we have a clearer picture concerning Friday’s volume, which is one of the highest traded days on record, and in the down days leading up to Friday’s selloff, once again suggesting that this could be the washout traders and investors have been waiting for.





The Takeaway

It appears that a series of events may be coming together that can serve as a solid launching pad to propel silver/SLV prices much higher in the near future. The extremely skewed gold to silver ratio, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and washout like technical conditions are suggesting that a possible short term bottom in silver prices may be upon us, and an upward move is likely in the short to medium term.

Undoubtedly, Friday’s price action was scary for long investors and those wanting to get long SLV/silver, and nobody wants to catch a falling knife. However, it is important to mention that generally investors/traders make the most money when there is blood in the streets, and by all indications we certainly have that.

End of Year Price Targets: SLV $18.50, Silver $20, approximate return 20%-25% higher from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.