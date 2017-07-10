Let Us Talk About Bitcoin, Seriously

After getting a Snapchat (SNAP) from a high school buddy on whether it’s a good time to buy Bitcoin, I took a step back from the financial advisory scene to really understand what us, as advisors, are faced with. The big question many investors want to know is; are in a bubble, and is it ready to bust? The price of Bitcoin is up 250% in the last year, now trading at over $2,400 per coin.

For now, Bitcoin is still gaining traction in terms of being adopted as a recognized payment method. However, there are a lot of new currencies and coins popping up, which means more competition for Bitcoin. By all accounts, we might be in a cryptocurrency bubble. And it will burst, but the question is when, and is there more money to be made in the near-term.

Digital gold rush.

The price of many cryptocurrencies aren't being driven by usage or practicality, but speculation. It’s a modern day gold rush. Companies are raising millions via token sales in a matter of minutes. Bitcoin has had a great run. The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) has soared 242% in the last year, trading at a huge premium to its net asset value. This fund has some major ‘red flags.’

The GBTC tracks the price of Bitcoin and is a public market way to invest in Bitcoin for brokerage account holders and retirement accounts. But the big issue is that the price of the GBTC is well above the actual value of the assets it owns. The GBTC owns 174,174 Bitcoins, and is worth about $223 per share in net asset value. But the GBTC trades at a $390 - a 75% premium. The GBTC doesn’t accurately track the price of the metal like investors are used to - that is, like the gold ETFs such as the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). The GBTC surge is driven by demand as it’s one of the only alternatives to investing in Bitcoin without buying the digital currency. If, and when, an ETF for Bitcoin or digital currencies comes to market - such as the Winklevoss ETF (COIN) that is under review - the GBTC will see a hard reset. And the ability of any Bitcoin ETF to last long-term will rely on its ability to track the asset price better.

Better bet / get educated.

Bitcoin could lose its positioning as the dominant virtual currency, which is another big potential negative for the GBTC. That is, Ethereum and Ether are ready for their proverbial day in the sun. Ether is the digital currency that powers the Ethereum network. Ethereum has been on fire and is catching up to Bitcoin quickly in terms of market cap it owns in the digital currency world. Ethereum market cap went from $2 billion earlier this year to over $20 billion today. The market cap for Ethereum sits at about $23.5 billion, while Bitcoin is at $41.4 billion. Ethereum has avoided some of the big issues plaguing Bitcoin, such as being a medium for drug sales, ransoms and technical issues.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has backing from JPMorgan (JPM) and Microsoft (MSFT). In a CoinDesk survey, 94% of the 1,110 virtual currency users surveyed were positive about the outlook of Ethereum, with only 49% positive about Bitcoin. Everything you can do with Bitcoin you can do with Ethereum. The beauty of Ethereum, or rather the potential, is that its network and computing power. Bitcoin is gaining traction, now being accepted on Overstock (OSTK) and Expedia (EXPE). There are fewer real world applications for Ethereum, but the idea is that the network does more than just serve as a digital currency. This includes being able to run decentralized applications, which attracts programmers. It’s governance has proven top notch.

For Ethereum, there is not publicly traded option like the GBTC. Instead, investors have to get a little savvy and setup an account with one of the reputable exchanges. Right now, the biggest, best and easiest option for investors is to set up a Coinbase account (use that link to and buy $100 of cryptocurrency and we’ll both get $10 for free).

There’s applications avoiding the venture capital overhang by building on Ethereum and raising money using Ethereum - dubbed initial coin offerings ((ICOs)). The applications for Ethereum far outweigh Bitcoin at this stage and the ICOs we’re seeing is boosting the demand for Ether currency. While you might be able to use Bitcoin when booking your flight on Expedia, with Ethereum you can build programs like the one BHP Billiton (BHP) is working on, which is a program to track its raw materials and JPMorgan is using it to monitor trading. For now, Ethereum has the momentum and could pass Bitcoin in market cap by 2019. As mentioned, Ethereum has a market cap that's about 60% of Bitcoin, but Bitcoin's market share of the cryptocurrency market has gone from over 90% at the start of the year to just over 50% today, while Ethereum has gone from less than 10% to over 30%. The beauty of the potential of Ethereum is that it's still in the "infrastructure" building phase and haven't even seen the user facing viral applications.

All this only further dampens the investment case for the GBTC.

