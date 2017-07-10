Pure Multi-Family REIT: Distribution Payout Ratio Trend Is Worrisome

Investment Thesis

Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCQX:PMULF) (TSX:RUF.UN), a Canadian-based publicly traded REIT that focuses on multi-family properties in the United States, has a consistent monthly distribution equivalent to 5.67% yield. However, Pure Multi-Family’s distribution payout ratio (based on AFFO) has been going up steadily in the past two years. It finally reached over 100% in Q1 2017. This is alarming as it raises the concern of distribution sustainability. Investors need to be cautious and continue to monitor the trust’s payout ratio in the next few quarters to make sure its distribution is sustainable.

Source: Company Website

Portfolio Summary

Although traded in Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange, Pure Multi-Family’s portfolio are concentrated in Texas, USA. As the map below shows, its properties are mostly located in the “Texas Triangle." The region includes Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. The Texas Triangle is expected to be one of the fastest population growth areas in the United States. Pure Multi-Family appears to be well-positioned to capture this growth opportunity.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation

Pure Multi-Family has all of its properties in the Texas Triangle except one property in Phoenix, Arizona. As of March 31, 2017, the Trust has 17 properties, and a total of 5,793 units. The average age of its buildings is about 11 years. This is a slight improvement from 2015 as the average building age was 12 years in December 2015.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation

While the average rent per occupied unit increased by 4.6% to $1,239, its occupancy rate declined from 97.7% to 95.2% from the same time last year. The management did not explain why there is a decrease in occupancy rate in its quarterly discussion. We believe it has to do with the rise of average rent per square feet. Over the past two years, the trust was able to increase its average rent per square feet by 17.4% mainly through its value added strategies. We believe its strategy to increase the rent through value added strategy has resulted in a slight decline in its occupancy rate. Despite a slight decline in occupancy rate, its rental revenues increased from $17.1 million in Q1 2016 to $20.8 million in Q1 2017, an increase of 22.1%. This more than offset the slight decline in occupancy rate. Although revenue continued to increase, investors will need to pay attention to its future occupancy rate to see whether the rate continues to decline or not.

Source: Q1 2017 Fact Sheet

Balance Sheet

Pure Multi-Family has a total assets of $899 million and total liabilities of $517 million as of March 31, 2017. Its debt leverage is 57.5% with $500 million of long term debt. The leverage is acceptable although I would much prefer that the leverage to be in the low 50% or even in the 40% range.

The trust’s debt maturities ladder appears to be healthy. There are no near-term concern as majority of its debts do not mature until after 2026. Since 100% of its debts are fixed rate mortgages with an weighted average interest rate of 3.73% and an average mortgage term to maturity of 9.1 years, any near-term interest rate hikes will not likely create a huge impact to the trust’s financial statement.

Debt Maturities Date (Source: Q1 2017 Fact Sheet)

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

The table below is a quick glance of Pure Multi-Family’s performance in Q1 2017. The trust’s total rental revenue increased from $17 million to $21 million from the same time last year or 22.1% growth. Its operating expenses increased even greater by 33%. As a result, its rental income margin decreased from 57.1% to 53.3%. This was mainly due to higher property tax expense as its recently acquired properties are located in areas where property tax expense is above average.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Report

Pure Multi-Family’s fund from operation [FFO] was $5.4 million, up slightly from $5.2 million in the same time last year. Because the number of units outstanding had grown by 14% due to equity financing, its FFO per share was diluted from $0.10 to $0.09. Its Adjusted FFO [AFFO] per share also dropped slightly from $0.10 to $0.09. Since the Trust pays a distribution of $0.03125 per month (or $0.09375 per quarter), its distribution has exceeded the AFFO making the payout ratio 108.2%, up from 97.7% in the same quarter last year. This is an indication that the Trust is not generating enough money to pay for its distribution. The management explained that the reason was due to the fact they had disposed some properties late last year, and its newly acquired property in Q1 2017 was still in the stabilization period.

Dividend

Pure Multi-Family has a distribution yield of about 5.67%. Its distribution is paid in USD. For Canadian investors, their monthly distribution may fluctuate due to currency issue. The trust has kept its $0.03125 per month distribution the same since September 2013. In fact, the Trust had only raised its dividend twice since its inception in 2012, once in July 2012, and another time in September 2013. Pure Multi-Family appears to place its priority in acquisition than growing the dividend. This explains why the trust’s AFFO payout ratio increased quite a bit in the past two years. It was 85.4% and 95.4% in Q1 2015, and Q1 2016 respectively.

With an AFFO payout ratio over 100% in the past quarter, investors need to continue to monitor this ratio in the next few quarters. Since the company also raised C$90 million of equity through financing towards the end of June for acquisition purposes, investors may want to keep an eye on where the company plans to invest and whether this will help reduce its AFFO payout down to below 100%. If the payout ratio stays over 100% consistently in the next few quarters, there will be serious issue about the trust’s financial sustainability.

Investor Takeaway

Pure Multi-Family Trust is well-positioned to grow its revenue in the Texas Triangle, a fast population growth region the United States. Its debt level appears to be manageable with over 49% of its debt not maturing until after 2026. The trust offers a descent 5.67% yield for investors seeking a stable income. Through its added value strategy, it was able to increase its average rent per unit by 17.4% over the past two years. However, its AFFO payout ratio has been steadily increasing in the past two years and went above 100% in Q1 2017. If this trend continues, it does raise the issue of distribution sustainability. Investors need to be cautious and continue to monitor the payout ratio in the next few quarters to ensure it is not consistently over 100%.

This is the six article that I have written about REITs that trade in Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. To read the other articles, click H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF), Summit II REIT (OTC:SMMCF), RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF), Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF), and American Hotel Investment REIT (OTC:AHOTF).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.