Consider NetEase In Light Of Its Recent Pullback

In the war over China's gaming industry, two companies stand out amongst the pack. These are Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES). While I've long been an advocate for ownership in Tencent, today I want to focus on NetEase, which stands as another quality name in which investors should not shy away from claiming a stake. As shown below, Kleiner Perkins highlights the two companies in their presentation on global internet trends for 2017. While there are many other companies devoted to game development in China, It remains important for investors to understand that these two companies have long dominated the realm and have successfully migrated onto mobile platforms.

More importantly, what makes both of these companies so firmly rooted has been their ability to broaden their operation portfolio beyond mere gaming. Tencent started off as a messenger app which has then evolved into a dominant super app revolving around social networks, payments, media, and integration into the offline world. While NetEase has not been afforded such a comparative advantage, the company has done considerably well in other Internet properties as well. While e-mail has not dominated the East as it has in Western nations, NetEase stands as the leader in this category and as of March 2017 NetEase had 930 million registered e-mail users. The company also is expanding into other e-commerce efforts, advertising, financial services, and entertainment channels.

By and large, the revenues of NetEase are predominantly derived from PC gaming and mobile gaming. For Q1 2017, net revenue was $1.6 billion, which reflected an increase of 78.5% compared to that experienced in Q1 2016. Although secondary to the company's gaming revenue, NetEase's e-mail, e-commerce, and other businesses accounted for $357.4 million, an impressive increase of 63.2% over Q1 2016. Advertising rounded off the remainder of the revenue pie with $64.7 million, still reflecting double-digit growth of 13.2% growth compared to Q1 2016.

A look at the company's Q1 2017 presentation illustrates much of the ongoing growth trend. Investors should note the rapid growth in net income as seen in the graphic below. What is key to note here is that net income has continued to increase every single sequential quarter, an impressive feat beyond its annual growth rate. Net income growth is currently on track for more than 50% year-over-year based on its Q1 2017 performance, a factor that remains highly discounted in the company's price-to-earnings ratio. As of July 9, NetEase currently trades with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, despite its strong double-digit growth rate and market cap of $38.83 billion.

Yet beyond the company's own financial performance record, investors should concentrate on the macroeconomic trends now underway in China. Gaming in China is becoming one of the more dominant forms of low-cost entertainment, being adopted in an age of growing ease to internet access and a more tech-savvy generation of consumers. A look at the graphic below summarizes just how fast the online gaming industry has grown in China. The industry's upward trajectory remains well-entrenched despite its maturing state.

From a technical standpoint, NetEase also looks prone to bouncing off of its 50-day moving average. This would further align the stock to its channel moving higher. A large part of the sell-off of late has been due to a recent change in upper management as the company's CFO resigned for personal reasons. Likewise, a recent crackdown by the Chinese government on Tencent's popular game has given investors to take pause at the gaming industry in China.

Nevertheless, investors should also consider the strong partnerships that NetEase has managed to draw in over the years. For example, the company is the official partner with Blizzard Entertainment for the operation of its proven gaming titles in China. Likewise, the company has linked up with Microsoft (MSFT) for its big gaming hit of Minecraft, which has more than 100 million registered players of all ages around the world. Most recently, NetEase has even partnered with Disney (DIS) to create a new super hero with Disney's Marvel comics aimed specifically at the Chinese market. These kinds of relationships remain difficult to reproduce.

Final Thoughts

Considering the strong pullback for the company's stock in light of events that seem rather indirect to the underlying secular growth trend now underway in China's gaming industry, investors are likely to do well in exploiting this dip in NetEase to buy into a solid avenue of growth. China's youth are not likely to put down their mobile phones or shut off their personal computers anytime soon, and NetEase maintains a very strong position in this rapidly growing field. NetEase remains well diversified into other business operations and continues to gain strong partners on its growth pathway.