Golar LNG Partners: Major Milestone Reached

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) is on schedule to receive its first floating LNG Terminal for deployment to Cameroon by September. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) just launched its massive version, the Prelude, at the end of June.

The Gollar Hilli Episeyo was commissioned by its builder Singaporean construction giant Keppel Corp (OTCPK:KPELY) last week.

I’ve followed this story from the very beginning when GMLP’s parent, Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG), commissioned a feasibility study on the idea of converting old LNG carriers into liquefaction terminals. And it is this conversion that makes this project so compelling, especially for a small player like Golar.

LNG’s Changing Economics

It’s the kind of story that, if it comes to fruition, has the potential to upend the economics of an entire industry. Floating LNG, or FLNG, is, in my opinion, the only technology that can truly compete with pipeline-fed natural gas in the long run t0 supply the voracious appetite in Southeast Asia and Japan.

The huge price premiums those countries are willing to pay for imported LNG prompted a mad rush into LNG export terminals all over North America. But the problems, which have been well characterized, entail the fact that energy prices have crashed and are likely to stay low for a long time.

The economics of many of those terminals were simply not feasible at $45 oil versus when they were put into motion at $125. Malaysia’s Petronas is still sitting on the abandoned project at Kitimat, British Columbia after Royal Dutch Shell had pulled out of the project.

In fact, it was that decision along with others that made me interested in Shell three years ago. Pulling out of Canada and its Alaskan offshore leases and realigning towards its strategic partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is the cornerstone, in my mind, for a long-term investment in Shell.

Golar and Keppel can build, operate and deploy a FLNG terminal a fraction of the upfront capital cost and time to completion of a land-based terminal. The Hilli Episeyo contract to Keppel was just $684 million, versus $3 billion for Shell’s Prelude and $27 billion for the stalled Kitimat terminal.

So, in reality, there are only a few places in the world where these can compete with FLNG.

Moreover, these vessels create flexibility and open up access to offshore fields that couldn’t be exploited as cost-effectively. Golar’s first mover advantage here is in refitting older LNG carriers and repurposing them versus building them from scratch, like Shell. The Prelude is a bigger vessel, capable of producing 3.6 mtpa of LNG versus 2.4 for Hilli Episeyo.

Hilli Episeyo will produce 1.2 mtpa for Cameroon’s Perenco for the next eight years, beginning in September.

Golar’s joint venture with Schlumberger (SLB), One LNG, is getting ready to commission a 2nd FLNG terminal, similar in size to Hilli Episeyo for Orphir Energy’s LNG project off the coast of Equatorial Guinea pending winning that contract.

Golar’s Better Second Half

After a first half of 2017 that was nothing but bad news. After a fifteen-month uptrend the stock hit a peak early in the year on news of a capital raise to purchase the FSRU Golar Tundra.

Tundra’s charter was never delivered and GMLP sold the Tundra back to GLNG for future considerations in purchasing a larger stake (50%) of Hilli Episeyo. This weighed on the stock along with other performance factors in Q1 which tainted the earnings report.

While we are likely six weeks away from Q2 earnings, as GMLP is one of the last companies to report, any pre-earnings good news will help the stock maintain its price above $20.

In my last article on GMLP, I worried about a dramatic drop in price if selling continued post-earnings and brought the stock down towards its Q4 2016 low of $18.32. That didn’t occur and it leaves GMLP is a good position to ride any market weakness out with that as investors’ downside risk.

The pullback in price so far this year looks like a healthy correction within a new uptrend. It isn’t likely that we will see a breakdown below $18.32 any more than we’ll see a move back above the Q2 high of $23.49 this quarter. GMLP is simply not normally that volatile.

The late 2015/early 2016 panic drop was simply that, a panic. Q2 closing above $20 creates the possibility of an interim bottom. To help firm that up a break of the June high at $21.20, preferably on a weekly closing basis would be good to see. That would put the stock in a good position to rally on any positive news regarding new charters for its ships coming off charter, refinancing of any debt and execution of a deal to buy the stake in Hilli Episeyo.

I don’t think there’s a trade here this week other than looking for panic selling on general market weakness with a stink bid around $19. Momentum traders will come back in above $21.20 and good news.

Otherwise GMLP continues to be one of my favorite stocks to hold for its yield and longer-term prospects. It is situated well in a growth corner of the energy industry, LNG, with excellent partnerships, unique market opportunities and relatively prudent management.

