Helmerich & Payne: Little 'Payne,' Little Gain

We're kicking off our analysis on Seeking Alpha with the largest land drilling company, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). They have 324 horizontal capable rigs (AC rigs), 38 international rigs dispersed throughout the Middle East and Latin America, and nine offshore rigs. Most of their business is U.S.-centric, with some international business (85% U.S., 15% international in 2019). We are initiating a position in HP with a hold due to limited upside (2.5% upside, ~7.5% with dividend), but should note the best-of-breed of management, a solid balance sheet, and additional upside if the rig count exceeds our projections.

U.S. Land Business

To begin this analysis, let's go over how we project the levels of activity that H&P will be able to secure on any given year for their U.S. Land. First, let's talk about what their land business is. HP's land business is a fleet of 348 rigs, of which 342 are capable of drilling shale wells (AC powered, 1500hp rigs with 75k hookload). Some might need some upgrades to be considered "super spec," but most of their portfolio is easily upgradable.

The reason this is important is because since 2008, shale has dominated all U.S. activity and is the driving engine for activity going forward. That means you can have rigs but if they can't handle the deeper, more pressurized reservoirs that are required for plays like the Bakken, STACK or Permian, you're out of luck. You wouldn't want to play the smartphone revolution by buying a flip-phone maker! So it's important that we have some estimate on what the rig count can do in order to understand the piece of the pie they can secure.

To get the levels of activity, we start by running our macro supply and demand data, which leverages international production guides from major forecasting agencies (such as the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, IEA.org, and the OPEC Monthly Report) and then see how much activity is required from the U.S. to attempt to solve the difference. In order to simulate this world and find the "equilibrium" of supply and demand, we estimate the U.S. rig count in 2017-19 of 900, 937, and 938, respectively.

Once we get a formal rig count estimate, we can then go ahead and estimate what percentage of all rigs will be horizontal. As of the most recent Baker Hughes report, that number is trending around 85% of total rigs. From there we can then go ahead and forecast what HP's market share will be, by using historical numbers, which has trended around 20-25% depending on where we are in the cycle. Off of these numbers we can get HP's implied rig count (198 rigs in 17 to 208 by 2019). However, we still need to understand what the dayrates be will before we can estimate revenue. In order to tackle this, we need to understand how tight or loose the high spec rig market will be.

Current market estimates are around 1000 high spec capable rigs, as per Riggdata.com (subscription required), 750 of which are easily available and 650 super-spec rigs that are optimal for shale drilling. Market rates are estimated for super spec rigs are around 19-20k/d currently. To upgrade any of the capable rigs to high or super spec rigs, the drilling company will need to invest around $2-$10M depending on what exactly is needed.

Drilling companies tend to want a two- to three-year payback on this investment in order to rationalize the upgrade. Our model predicts there will be >750 horizontal rigs needed by 2019, which would mean ~100 rigs would need to be upgraded. Due to the rig dayrate being only ~10% of the well cost, it's fair to assume E&P's will desire the most efficient rigs. As such, the industry will have to upgrade rigs in order to meet market demands, which implies pricing of around 22-23k/d. Below is our back-of-the-envelope math to help you visualize segment profitability.

International business

The international business, which is leveraged to offshore projects and international land, isn't projected to rebound drastically in the next two to three years. The reasons for this are the resiliency of international production, projects that were funded in $100 oil are still coming online, and the short cycle nature of U.S. shale. In the base case, we give them some uptick on the international land rig business, but have their offshore business continuing to deteriorate through 2019. Below is our math on projected EBITDA for both the international land and offshore segments.

Onshore

Offshore

Conclusion

HP is the largest U.S. land rig company, with a strong balance sheet (net cash) and a healthy dividend. Despite it being a good company, we don't see enough upside in the base case to have a buy rating on the stock. We only see 2.5% projected upside, not including a dividend of 5% (we're using a 7x multiple, which is around the 10-year average) in our base case. If we're wrong and the stock is a strong performer, it's due to a higher rig count or stronger pricing than assumed in the U.S. land business. The price target moves +/- 1% for a 1% change in our rig count estimates, and for every 1k/d move in the dayrate assumption it changes the PT by .5%. If anyone would like any backup data, please feel free to reach out and we would be happy to run through some of the modeling (BS/IS/CF statements).

