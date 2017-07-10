FCA Report: Active Funds Are Still 'Playing Catch Up' With ETFs, Claim Industry Experts

Nizam Hamid, head of ETF sales and strategy at WisdomTree Europe, said the FCA report on the £7 trillion active U.K. market would have a “generally positive” impact.

The latest report from the U.K. regulator on investment management shows how active funds are “playing catch up” with ETFs in terms of low fees and transparency.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s Asset Management Market Study, following the interim report last November, has been welcomed by ETF issuers, lawyers and investors, who say scrutiny of the active world has shown the “strengths” of exchange-traded vehicles.

“Transparency will always favour ETFs as that was what they were built on and everyone else is playing catch up,” he said.

Hamid also pointed to the section on retail investment platforms, which will become more open and whole of market. This creates “opportunities for ETFs” as many platforms have been slow to adopt a wide range of ETFs or trade them more than once a day.

Claire Perryman, U.K. Head of SPDR ETFs at State Street Global Advisors, agreed that ETFs would receive a boost from the FCA focus on the transparency of fees and product design.

“The growth of ETFs can be traced back to strength in both these areas, which remain core considerations for investors across Europe,” she said.

Major providers like Vanguard, iShares and State Street said they welcomed the report, while other providers with a large active management division either declined to comment or claimed they wanted to digest the findings before commenting.

Jose Garcia Zarate, Associate Director of Passive Strategies Research at Morningstar, explained the generally positive reaction from ETF issuers: “When it comes to disclosure – whether in terms of fees or any other items – the passive fund industry is way ahead already.”

Active fund fees were a main feature of the report. Morningstar found the average management fee for European-domiciled active funds investing in U.K. large cap equities was 1.09%, compared to just 0.31% for ETFs in the same asset class. The report recommended a single, all-in fee including trading costs.

“It will be the first time that investors will see the true fees for active funds including underlying transaction costs, which will clearly benefit passive funds, but what’s missing is the platform and adviser fees,” said Gina Miller, founding partner of SCM Direct.

“MiFID II will require all fees at all layers to be added up and shown in pounds and pence as well as a percentage.”

Monica Gogna, partner in the investment management and financial services regulation team at Ropes & Gray, claimed that regulatory scrutiny and MiFID II from the European regulator would highlight that ETFs were a “good product”.

“If you think an ETF in terms of its structures, its operation, distribution models and the like, the product itself lends itself to the new regulatory environment.

“With MiFID II approaching and the stripping away of commission payments, rules we are familiar with here in the U.K. thanks to the Retail Distribution Review, the [future] growth of ETFs is clear.”

Gogna added that all investment products were bound to attract more regulatory scrutiny as they became more popular, just as ETFs’ liquidity, structure and risks are now subject to a review by the CBI.

“It’s just the way the cookie crumbles,” she said. “We should be mindful of all the positives of the ETF product rather than suggesting it is simply contrary to anything else in asset management.”

Matthieu Mouly, CEO of Lyxor U.K., said the report was less about product and more a challenge to asset managers to reform their business model.

“It is fair to say that passive funds have led the charge here [performance, low cost, transparency of holdings] to date, however it would be an oversimplification to say that today’s study is simply a condemnation of active management or that passive funds will ultimately replace active investment practices,” he said.

