The Death Of Frontier Communications

Today marks the first day of trading since Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) underwent a 1 for 15 reverse split. While the name may get a slight pop, be prepared for further pressure. Is this the death of the company? Are we watching it die a slow and excruciating death, wiping out investors along the way? Well, prior to this split I had opined that an investment in this name was absolutely indefensible. There are multiple reasons for this call. For a long time prior to this absolutely correct call, I had worries over the company's dividend, and sure enough, it had been cut over time. I told you plainly that the loss of customers was unsustainable, and I reiterated this sentiment when I called an investment in the name indefensible. The company invested on nearly an all-in move to acquire massive numbers of landlines, and this bet is not paying off. But this article isn’t about the past so much, although we will touch on it. It is about what the company needs to do and why you should STILL AVOID then name this week following the reverse split.

Why avoid the name post-split? Well my call right now has more to do with the mechanics of a reverse split than the actual company itself. You see reverse splits are a kiss of death in my opinion. While they are necessary to sometimes maintain compliance with listing requirements, or to attract institutional investment (many institutions won’t invest in sub-$10 stocks), stocks almost immediately fall after a reverse split. Last week the stock sold off into the split, and as I began this writing this morning, shares were trading lower once again, but have since started to climb. Do not be fooled by this pop. I suspect it will start falling again this week. It is not so much anything to do with Frontier. Just go and take a look at 99% of companies that have reverse split. They almost always go down in the weeks following the split. Now as long as your cash isn't in the name it doesn't matter. The stock has been a mess and with the loss of that much of the dividend, followed by another round of poor earnings, investors are getting wiped out. With all of this happening, is the company dead?

The answer is no. The company is not dead, but it is definitely in intensive care. The odd thing here is that as the name continues to sell-off, eventually it's going to be attractive for us to come in and do some buying. Isn’t it strange how one can be an ardent bear on a name for so long, then change tunes at just the right point? That is the name of the game. Well timed buying and selling, going long or going short. The company is not dead, as evidenced by recent earnings.

The stock sold off because performance has been slowly declining for the company. This is almost baked into the stock, but there is some downside left. While there is immediate pressure short-term, which the stock clearly suggests, there is also long-term pressure which the company must alleviate. With declining revenues and customer counts the stock has responded by dropping along with these metrics. Let me be perfectly clear. The declining customer count is driving all of this.

Now, you would not know this based on just headline numbers, but all of the money Frontier borrowed to make acquisitions are driving revenues higher than years past. However, when we look at sequential quarters, things are absolutely disgusting. Frontier reported revenue of $2.36 billion, operating income of $271 million, and operating income margin of 11.5% in the most recent quarter. Revenues were down quarter-over-quarter, although income ticked up slightly thanks to some degree of control on the expense front. That is a hidden positive. Again, it is important to reiterate that operating income and margins were positive. However, when combined with overall expenses, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $129 million or $0.11 per share. Making adjustments the loss was $0.08 per share, which hurts. The key is customer loss. The bleeding must stop.

Again, the bleeding most stop, or our intensive care patient will bleed out. Frankly, I am just not sure the company can get a handle on its customer loss. This is the number I will be watching above all others when the company reports its next round of earnings. Entering this quarter, Frontier had 4,736,000 residential customers, down from 4,891,000 last quarter, another 2.3% churn monthly. Every single quarter it's another 100,000, or 200,000 customers gone. Residential revenue fell to $1.164 billion for Q1 2017, compared to $1.196 billion last quarter. As for the business end, At coming into this quarter, Frontier had just 484,000 business-based customers. This is down from 502,000 business-based customers to start the year. This was of course down from 516,000 the end of Q3 2016 and down from the 528,000 the quarter before. It is just terrible and revenues were under $1 billion. Total revenue from business-based customers was $995 million in Q1 2017, versus $1.014 billion last quarter. Broadband is also weak with just 4,164,000 customers, from 4,271,000 broadband customers the quarter before.

Here is the deal. Do not buy this week. I am telling you that in the weeks following a reverse split, stocks almost always continue to fall. Just investigate for yourself and you will see. Now this is not a guarantee, there are rare exceptions. But right now, even with the value of the company having been decimated, there is doom to fall. Eventually, the valuation will be attractive, and I will be the first to say “we can make money here.” That said, now is just not the time. We know what the issues are. I want to say the company has taken the steps it needs to save cash and build the brand. Now it needs to plug the hole of leaking customers or we will bleed out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.