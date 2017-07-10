Aggressive Buying And Selling In Closed-End Funds: CEF Weekly Update

This may be a leading indicator for future changes to CEF valuations, especially for U.S. bond and foreign equity funds.

On the surface, it appears that equity funds are overpriced; a closer look indicates a rotation out of foreign equity funds is beginning.

So far, closed-end funds have provided investors a tremendously strong and market-beating performance in addition to a high income stream in the form of cash dividends. According to Closed-End Fund Insider's CEF Insider Equity Sub-Index, equity funds are up 14.5% year-to-date, while the CEF Insider Taxable Bond Sub-Index is up 8.63% for the same time period. This strong performance has attracted more capital, and this trend is likely to continue.

This large-scale buying has driven discounts down for many funds, with average discounts for equity funds falling sharply to 4.9% from 5.19% the prior week:

This marks the strongest pricing for U.S. equity CEFs, on average, in 2017. At the same time, average discounts for bond funds didn't move much from last week's 3.11% to this week's 3.18%:

This would indicate that it is time to buy bond CEFs and eschew equity CEFs. In reality, a closer look at individual funds tells a much more complicated story. At the extremes, the most popular bond CEFs remain overly popular, while the least popular equity CEFs are changing rapidly in a possible indicator that a market-wide rotation is beginning.

Biggest Premiums

Bond funds continue to be the most overbought among closed-end funds, with Pimco still dominating the list with five funds, two of which, the PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (NYSE:PZC) and the PIMCO CA Municipal Income (NYSE:PCQ), being focused on California municipal bonds.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.2 18.4 64.29 9.57 RCS 1.28% 7.75 10.19 31.48 8.48 GUT 1.67% 5.43 6.98 28.55 8.6 PZC 1.33% 9.86 12.63 28.09 5.7 PHK 1.08% 6.84 8.75 27.92 11.07 BHV 2.32% 15.67 19.5 24.44 3.88 CRF 1.45% 12.8 15.76 23.12 17.43 DMO 2.58% 21.62 26.39 22.06 10.69 CLM 1.30% 13.19 15.88 20.39 17.58 PCQ 1.29% 14.19 16.98 19.66 5.44

Despite, or perhaps because of, growing headline concerns about Illinois's municipal bonds, municipal bond funds with the largest premiums continue to be single-state focused, with the BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Fund ((NYSEMKT:BHV)) joining Pimco's funds in being the most premium-priced CEFs right now. BHV's inclusion in the top 10 list is surprising, as investors tend to prefer higher-yielding funds, but BHV's sub-4% yield is unusually low both for CEFs and for muni bond-focused CEFs.

PGP continues to be the most premium-priced fund, although its 70%+ premium prices of earlier this year remain a thing of the past. The fund's market price remains down 6.7% since the sudden drop in early June, although the fund's NAV remains roughly flat over the same period.

Biggest Discounts

The most heavily discounted CEFs remain familiar names, with the Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) and the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) holding their top positions. Beyond that, however, there have been some very interesting developments which indicate a sharp change in CEF investor sentiment:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.97 12.35 -17.5 4.86 BIF 1.43% 11.66 9.71 -16.72 4.23 ADX 0.62% 16.91 14.29 -15.49 0.35 RIF 2.24% 25.78 21.85 -15.24 6.04 GAM 1.24% 40.52 34.35 -15.23 0.84 RGT 1.71% 11.17 9.61 -13.97 1.46 GGZ 1.63% 14.26 12.36 -13.32 0.4 CUBA 4.07% 8.3 7.2 -13.25 1.88 CAF 1.89% 25.78 22.37 -13.23 0.3 TTF 1.08% 9.99 8.67 -13.21 0.99

While CEF investors continue to bid up bond CEFs, they are not so keen on equity CEFs. Nine of the top 10 discounted CEFs are equity funds, with CUBA, CAF, and TTF entering the list this week. While equity funds dominated the top 10 most discounted list two weeks ago, with commodity-focused equity funds contributing to the list, we did not see a foreign-focused equity fund make the list. Now we have three.

The interesting consideration here is how these funds' market returns have trended for 2017. CUBA is up 8.2%, one of the weakest of the foreign CEFs out there (this is largely a result of the fact that, while the fund's mandate is to focus on Cuban firms, this isn't actually really possible, so the fund invests in companies with Cuban exposure-most of which are American. And since America's stock market has lagged foreign markets in 2017, its underperformance here makes sense). CAF has done phenomenally better, with a 28.8% YTD return, with TTF's 16.8% YTD return a less impressive but still strong showing. Both funds' market price returns have exceeded their NAV returns by several hundred basis points, indicating that market enthusiasm has exceeded fundamental performance.

Yet the delta between NAV and market performance has narrowed in recent weeks, driving the discounts on both high enough to reach the top 10 list. This may be a market-wide realization that these funds, despite their strong fundamental performance, have been recently overbought, indicating that it's time to slow down purchases. Or it could indicate the beginning of a CEF investor attitude that emerging markets' outperformance has run its course and it's time to rotate into other assets.

Looking Ahead

The value of taking the pulse of the CEF market on a weekly basis is identifying investor sentiment as expressed in the discount/premium pricing of different funds and fund classes. Because of oscillating attitudes, wherein certain managers or certain investment strategies become popular for a few weeks or months, swing trading opportunities become apparent. One can also discover high yielding funds that are trading at a more attractive price point than in recent weeks, although many other metrics-including looking at long-term historical pricing, NAV performance, net investment income, portfolio churn, and long-term CAGRs-is also important in making a decision before buying a CEF.

The most important focus for CEF investors now would be what's happening with global and foreign equity funds and U.S. based bond funds. We may be seeing the beginning of an important divergence that will become more pronounced in recent weeks; it may also be a trend that spreads to domestic equity funds as well. As I discussed two weeks ago, indiscriminate buying in CEFs has caused some overpriced funds not worth considering-but strong NAV performance has also helped some funds catch up with the investor enthusiasm. Whether that trend remains should become clear in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.