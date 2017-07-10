Is Gold On The Verge Of A New Bull Market? Part 2

We conclude it is unlikely that gold is in a new bull market.

Two weeks ago, we were asking "Is Gold on the Verge of a New Bull Market?", which we answered with "…nothing we see is indicating that we are entering a major new bull market in gold". Two weeks later, we take another look. In this article, we investigate the technical and fundamental indicators for gold.

Technical

Long-term, the gold ETF, GLD, is working on a large head-and-shoulders pattern (blue curves), and a smaller head-and-shoulders pattern within the right-shoulder (red curves on chart below).

The MACD has crossed-over into a bearish slope, and the stochastics are heading south also. Combine this with the fact that the price is being squeezed into the corner of a triangle, and you get a picture that doesn't look much like a bull at all.

What about shorter term? Have a look at the daily chart of GLD below. The pink vertical rectangles highlightthe similar trading patterns of August 2016 and today. In both cases, we have the 20-day MA falling below the 50-day MA, and each situation involves a double top. In 2016, gold dropped 18%, so if the pattern continues to replicate, gold could drop significantly from here.

However, there is a possible bullish scenario. The region between $115 and $116 in the chart above is marked with a purple horizontal rectangle because this zone corresponds to the Fibonacci 50% retrace of both the January to August 2016 (BLUE), and the January to June 2017 (red) rallies. This should provide significant support like it did in May when GLD bounced off this zone and rallied to a new high. But, if it breaks below this support, gold will be in significant trouble.

Taking all the technicals together, it still does not look like a bull market.

Fundamental

Gold correlates strongly with the dollar, Treasury rates, USD/JPY FOREX pair, and inflation. If gold is in a bull market, then the majority of these markets will confirm the bull.

Gold has, on average, a negative correlation with the dollar (chart below). Lately, the relationship has been positive, as gold and the dollar fall in tandem. The fact that gold can't mount a rally even when the dollar is dropping, demonstrates just how weak gold is.

Gold has a negative correlation with Treasury interest rates. Long-dated interest rates have been rising and the gold price has been holding true to its negative correlation (chart below). Rates have an upward bias and this will continue to pressure gold.

The USD/JPY pair and gold, also, enjoy a negative correlation. Even though the dollar index has dropped, the JPY has dropped even faster allowing the ratio to rally and gold to weaken. This is not bullish action for gold.

Gold has strong positive correlation with inflation (chart below), and even though the correlation had been negative since April, it has now worked its way back into positive territory. We think that when it comes to inflation, gold is in a bad spot; if inflation stays low, gold will be under pressure, if inflation starts to rise, the FED will raise rates and put pressure on gold. Either way, gold is pressured.

In conclusion, we simply cannot say that gold is on the verge of a new bull market. Other than the support provided by the double Fibonacci 50% retrace level, gold doesn't have much bullishness to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.