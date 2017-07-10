New Data Show The Fed's Reverse QE Plans Are Risky

Thus, the case is made herein that a more risk-off approach to equities, with increased cash reserves, could be appropriate.

Further, drops in gold, oil and other sensitive commodity prices suggest that the Fed's recent interest rate increases may already have slowed the economy.

This article shows that there is no evidence of wage-price inflation and that recent employment increases are too low to establish full employment.

The explanations given include expected accelerating inflation and need to be able to loosen policy later.

The Federal Reserve is planning, if the economy holds up broadly as expected, to reduce the base money supply by about $1.5 trillion over the next few years.

Introduction - the Fed prepares to climb down the QE 3 hill it built

When the Federal Reserve's policy makers, collectively the FOMC, make a major mistake, the Fed doesn't just get egg on its face, they can cause a recession or at least a major growth slowdown with recession fears - or be blamed for an actual recession, as in 1980 and again in 1981; and before that in 1937 and subsequent post-war recessions. Or, the Fed can cause a bear market in stocks even if the economy is not downshifting much. If the Fed seriously misjudges inflation risks and tightens inappropriately, certain assets will move unexpectedly, and alpha can be obtained by being on the right side of the moves.

This article explores the lack of actual inflationary pressures in the US economy today, raising questions about the rationale to shrink the base money supply this year and more substantially next year and into at least 2019.

Dude, where's my accelerating inflation?

Last Friday, a Bloomberg article laid out part of the case that the Fed's plans to reverse its quantitative easing program are dangerous. The article is titled Americans Lured Off Job Sidelines May Also Limit Pay Gains.

The key points come in the lede, namely (with my emphases added):

The U.S. labor market was robust enough last month to draw more Americans off the sidelines and into the workforce. The same trend may also be keeping wage gains subdued. While payrolls grew by more than analysts forecast and the unemployment rate barely ticked up from a 16-year low, worker pay rose a less-than-expected 2.5 percent in June from a year earlier. Separate figures on labor flows showed a record number of people found employment after joining the workforce, helping push up the participation rate. The entry of so many people is a sign that the labor market is still absorbing slack...

In other words, there is no "overheating" of the labor market. Not only is this article accurate, S&P's spreadsheet of corporate earnings (then click "ADDITIONAL INFO" tab) shows that analysts are estimating a gigantic operating margin for S&P 500 companies above 10% for the second quarter that just ended. This suggests that actually, labor costs relative to selling prices for goods and services have been, if anything, declining, not increasing.

More broadly speaking, the Fed has the inflation story all wrong. This gets to its view that more people working is inflationary. Empirically, this can be shown to be incorrect: just look at Switzerland and Germany, two full-employment countries with, often, no inflation. Contrast that with Venezuela today and the prior Zimbabwe example: high unemployment and high inflation/hyperinflation. In theory, the Fed's view is also wrong. A business hires people to work for it either to increase its profits from current production or to aid its future profits, such as from R&D efforts. Assume that an employee garners total compensation of $40,000 but contributes an additional $60,000 of output into the economy. With this hire, the same amount of money now chases $20,000 greater amount of goods and services.

Productive work is not inflationary, it's simply good economics. The Fed misses this point, just as it misses the scale of the labor force dropouts from the Great Recession period. Tightening monetary policy by diminishing the amount of credit that banks put into the economy does not make sense when job gains, still averaging below 200,000 per month, lag the average job gain of the decade of the 1990s, when 28 million jobs were added over that 120-month period. That's 233,000 per month.

The US should be beating that number now just to get to trend, because of such factors as:

population growth since the '90s

a higher percentage of over-65s working now

the remaining labor slack, which could be quite large.

In addition to those points, consider these graphs from a current GaveKal blog. Tell me if any of them show any evidence of overheating - much less enough to require contractionary monetary measures:

In fact...

The Fed's tightening plans may actually be meeting a decline in inflation

The Fed has two goals set by statute beyond its core mandates of stabilizing the financial system. These goals are a balance of low inflation and high employment. As far as inflation goes, while I would like to see a lower goal than the Fed's 2% target, no one asked me. As the Fed measures inflation, core inflation, namely that related to personal consumption expenditures or PCE, has been "too low" - and now it's dropping again. A bond manager, Kessler Companies, shows the trend in PCE inflation in different time points in a current blog post. Here are the charts, with explanation and commentary to follow:

What this shows is low inflation by the Fed's preferred measure, focusing on the yoy measure, shown by the red line. The dark gray and light gray lines track the six-month and three-month annualized inflation rates, which, as you can see, get more volatile as the data points diminish in number. Not shown, but in his post is a graph of core CPI, with the three-month rate of change almost at zero.

Probably the single most sensitive measure of inflation is the gold (GLD) price, and relative to cash allegedly yielding "too little," traders have been irregularly but persistently devaluing gold lower against cash. Gold has once again dropped below its price of a year ago, and a multi-year chart shows how its prior, higher trading ranges have kept getting rejected by traders. From FINVIZ:

Neither gold, nor oil, nor silver, nor copper supports the idea that inflation is resurgent. Nor do the bond traders for Treasuries and junk bonds alike.

So, why is the Fed so sure it should not just sit tight and see what its last three interest rate hikes have accomplished? After all, the Fed itself says that monetary policy works with a lag which can be a year long lag. Just looking at the charts of gold and oil (which is similar to gold), the hidden trend to worry about is deflation, not inflation.

History of Fed errors

These are frequent. In the June 2008 FOMC meeting, the Fed maintained a tightening bias. The roof was already falling in, but the Fed was more afraid of inflation than the disaster that was unfolding and was soon to be revealed for all to see that September.

The next error came with QE 2, following what had been thought to be the only QE, now called QE 1. QE 2 just fanned the then-hot fires of inflation, sending silver (SLV) prices to $50 and gold to $1,900 per ounce. Copper surged to $4.50 per pound, oil to $120 per barrel. But QE 2 ended after eight months of useless money printing, and with it came a commodities crash, the effects of which linger to this day.

The Fed's next error came with QE 3, which put over $1.5 T in newly printed money into the economy, sending the stock market (SPY) straight up but, as later revisions have shown, doing little for the real economy if anything. The other thing that QE 3 did was send bonds into a bear market, probably due to fears of excessive money printing.

So, if reverse QE is going to happen fairly soon, and based on current trends, it looks like a deflationary error, what might one say about stocks?

Less money supply and less inflation usually mean lower stock prices, or at least underperformance of the market via shrinking P/Es even if prices manage to rise.

Some toppy charts

Technicals can take you only so far. But stretched valuations, a Fed planning on taking away a good part of the monetary punch bowl when the party has been going on for years, and the extent of the bull move make me toss these out for your consideration. These are from FINVIZ, though other services using bar charts will show similar things. I'm not interested in sentiment here, shown in the bottom panel. But when I look for potentially major tops, I like to look at monthly charts and see if there is a bearish wick that indicates distribution. If that appears on a monthly chart and I'm inclined to think that almost all the good news is out, and that events (in this case Fed error) could surprise with bad news (which is always transient), then I pay attention.

Here are the monthly charts on three of the major indices. All show bearish wicks in June and possibly July, and all look potentially toppy. Starting with the star of the show, the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) (click to enlarge all these charts, or click through to FINVIZ):

The wick above the main part of last month's bar looks like something to be aware of, especially given the extent of the bull move since the 2008-9 bottoming process (dividends extra).

Next, the Russell 2000 (IWM):

Same comment. June and July do not look encouraging - they suggest distribution. The daily chart is also underwhelming.

Finally, the S&P 500:

Similar here. The June wick is similar to that seen in October 2007.

Of course, the economic backdrop is much sunnier now than in October 2007, when housing construction had already crashed, Bear Stearns had two real estate-related funds in deep trouble, and the Fed had already performed an emergency discount rate cut in August. This period looks more like 2000, with Internet stocks outperforming, the Fed tightening, and no recession in sight.

Conclusions - "Don't fight the Fed" may mean raising some cash



Fed minutes have been making it clear that Janet Yellen and her FOMC members collectively view stock prices as too high. They know how stocks ramped during all three QE periods. Even though, as shown above, there is no sign of wage or commodity price inflation heading out of control, the Fed is planning to reverse QE. During QE 2 and QE 3, the latter of which is now in the crosshairs of the Fed to be reversed, the stock market received more upside stimulus than did the real economy. It appears logical to expect that reversing QE would tend to achieve the opposite: mild harm to the real economy, greater decline in stock prices.

Thus, updated information about employment and wage levels, plus gold and other commodity prices, suggest that the Fed could be on the verge of making an important policy error. If so, damage could very well be done to the stock market that would reward excess cash reserves deployed on a sell-off that could occur before the Fed cancels its reverse QE program. The technicals shown above on the SPY, QQQ, and IWM raise the secondary question of whether traders have already sniffed this process out and have put in an interim market top.

If the Fed is fighting the wrong war, as if it were the inflationary 1965-82 period, what is the right war it should fight?

I would say, slow economic growth. According to Gallup, average discretionary daily spending by Americans is $109 per day. This compares with peak levels in the $100-116 range in Q2 2008, in the 5th and 6th months of the Great Recession. (Since the survey only began in 2008, we do not know if the level might have even been higher in 2007.) This discretionary spending level has been rising lately. I believe that the Fed should do nothing to alter this trend. If the about $110 level seen in May-June 2008 had continued on trend, it might be $200 today, not just ending back to prior peak levels of nine years ago.

All the budgeting for the government's social programs, going back at least to the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, relied on more rapid compounded GDP growth than has occurred. Social Security and Medicare might be in good actuarial shape had expectations been met. And, countless adults would not be living with their parents.

The least the Fed could do is not stand in the way of somewhat higher nominal (and real) GDP growth by shrinking the money supply at a time when, as shown above, wage growth by various metrics is OK but stable, and oil prices are dropping.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

This is one of a pair of articles on this topic; is the one dealing most directly with stocks. Another, planned to follow shortly, deals more with the big picture of Fed tightening and loosening in the era of QE, and discusses stocks, bonds, and the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.