Market Volatility Bulletin: FedSpeak Week

Morning trade has been rather subdued for the major indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), though perhaps not so much as the snapshot above would indicate if we include overnight action:

As this overnight futures chart demonstrates, bullish market action continued overnight, with S&P 500 (ES) futures trading up to 2429.25, and then slowly drooping through the night. The lows were set near the open, at 2419.25. Not a hugely dramatic story, but perhaps more telling than the .14-point move we see in the CNBC dash.

Friday's market action was characterized by a return to the lower end of the last five weeks' trading range. So we have another failed breakdown on our hands for the time being. Once more the gains in the VIX were short lived.

All the while, movement in the commodities space was pretty brutal during Friday's trade. Just as the VIX spike last week did not long survive, so it was with oil. Of worthy mention, silver fell to below a 52-week low. "Dr." Copper, famed for its ability to sniff out turning points in the global economy, is hanging tough. Precious metals are at the low end of their multi-year trading ranges.



Technology led the charge higher on Friday, but the movement higher was fairly consistent across the board when viewed by sector. The one-week activity was another story: oil peaked early in the week and then proceeded to sharply track lower (USO, XLE). Also, interest rates shot higher quite quickly, negatively impacting the Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities sectors (XLU), but all the while benefiting Financials (XLF). While Tech (XLK) batted around a good deal, it ultimately didn't take much of a direction one way or the other.

From the standpoint of known unknowns, Fedspeak dominates the calendar. Beside the important standard weekly releases (EIA Petroleum Status, Jobless Claims), there are not too many big ticket items on the calendar from a data standpoint, with Friday being the exception. In fact, Friday actually is quite important given the release of three separate items of notable interest. Given all the speeches from FED higher-ups this week, perhaps the CPI figure will take on notable importance. Of brief note, historically dovish Fed members Charles and Evans and Lael Brainard each speak on Thursday as well, but we didn't want the screenshot above to take too much space.

Perhaps of greater significance is the earnings calendar this week, which arguably really gets fired up on Friday with earnings releases from Citigroup (C , JP Morgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Our take is that the next three earnings quarters really matter in understanding whether the earnings lift we've seen since Q2 2016 truly has momentum, or do we just bump our heads again at or near the top in (GAAP) EPS that was put in 2014. Of particular interest is the trend in revenue per share for the broader indices, as well as at the sector level.

Shout Out

In an unusual twist, we offer three mini shout outs in today's bulletin:

Another Jobs Nothing Burger - Calafia Beach Pundit

This is short piece with some excellent observations from a famously bullish long-time contributor. Author Scott Grannis has this to say at the open of the article:

As I said two months ago about the April jobs number (April jobs: a nothing burger), today's June jobs report doesn't change the big picture at all, even though it was touted as an upside surprise (+222K vs. +178K). The best that can be said about the jobs market is that the rate of growth of private sector jobs - which was roughly 2% by the end of last year but which has slowed to 1.7% of late - has stopped declining. With jobs growth of 1.7% and productivity of 0.5% or so, real GDP is likely going to average a little over 2% for the foreseeable future. Which is what it has been doing since mid-2009.

The Scoop on June Jobs Report - Tematica Research

Tematica Research drills down into the report, briefly examining which sectors of the economy gained or lost average working hours rather than jobs. This was a nice spin. They also highlighted year-over-year percentage changes in employment and median weeks unemployed in grander perspective. The contributor has this to say:

This report, like much else we have seen lately, points to an economy that is in the later stages of the business cycle. The wheels are by no means coming off the cart, but the rate of improvement is slowing, and while we are seeing improvement in wages, it is much less than would be typical at this point in the cycle.

June Jobs: Disappointment with a Smile - Jeff Opdyke

A clever read, Mr. Opdyke contends that monetary policy makers would have us focus on the quantity of jobs vs. the quality of jobs. He likens this to trading seven one-dollar bills for one twenty-dollar bill.

You should read the article yourself, but Mr. Opdyke breaks down the jobs that were created in the US economy (as reported by the June jobs report - and subject to either positive or negative change), and argues effectively that while the jobs number was strong, the quality of the vast majority of those new jobs (perhaps 80-90% of them) in terms of earnings power or likely advancement potential, was notoriously weak.

Mr. Opdyke tells his readers:

Fed governors continue to talk about a healthy jobs market, but they're clearly talking quantity of jobs not quality. I mean, how could Yellen & Co. possibly think this jobs market is healthy in terms of the jobs we're creating, when the jobs we're creating are too often low-wage, low-skill service-sector jobs? I go back to that game I played with my son -- seven singles for a $20 -- and I get the feeling the Fed is doing something similar with America. It's telling us that the quantity of jobs is the bogey. That's the win. That's the reason interest rates must go up -- because all these (low-wage) jobs will create troubling inflation soon. That's a bogus bogey.

Perhaps this is why the response to the jobs figure in Friday's trade was muted. The S&P did not really shift higher until just around the close of European trade in the last session.

Thoughts on Volatility

The VIX began the overnight session trading towards the session's low (at least so far), and then gradually picking up steam into the morning open.

From there spot VIX has summarily plunged.

The term structure of volatility has not changed much in the past couple days. M1-M2 contango remains on the lower end of its one-year history. With low levels on these forwards, does that impact the decision of holders of the popular inverse-VIX ETP XIV to unload inventory?

As we remarked last week, the term structure flattens out for the months of November and December, and then steepens again heading into January. Savvy commenters have offered reasons (read comments section) for why December vol "deserves" to trade lower (our word not theirs). Still, why November also? Is there perhaps increased uncertainty over the path of earnings? ECB policy (a regular market mover of late)? We understand that there may be reasons for a larger-than-regular contango gap between Dec-Jan; still, this appears odd to us, especially when the flattening of the curve begins in earnest in November and arguably maybe even as early as October.

On Friday, we said the following about a divergence between F1-F2 contango vs. F4-F7 contango in VIX futures term structure:

Here we have highlighted F1-F2 contango alongside F4-F7 contango. It appears that this graph can really be broken into three "regimes".

Mid 2011 to perhaps September 2012: both curves rising

Sep 2012 to Feb 2016: both curves falling.

Feb2016 to present: F1-F2 having risen alongside F4-F7 for a time, but really having peaked near Brexit and the US elections, and now on the downswing; meanwhile F4-F7 is steadily moving higher.

This appears strange to us. Contango moving lower tends to indicate that longs are not willing to "pay up" for protection. What does it mean when VX longs are increasingly willing to pay for deep out protection, while simultaneously they are less willing to pay for exposure to the more day-to-day spikes that can and do occur?

We have our idea as to what this means, but we'd like to open the floor for others to speak first. Please do add your ideas in the comments section.

We didn't get a response! So we'll give it another day before offering our perspective. Our readers have a lot of great questions and insight, and it's fun (and instructive) sometimes to offer our opinion only after we've given the floor to our readers.

Organic at-the-money vol dropped down across the board (relative to our last reading on Friday morning) to open the week. True to form, the weekly and monthly vol have shifted far more than has the more stodgy but dependable quarterly vol figure.

Given all the Fed speak (featuring Dr. Yellen herself), as well as earnings reports and some significant data figures this upcoming Friday, we're gonna say the weekly figures look "complacent" - a term we rarely use, especially as it concerns weekly vol. The reason being that we're more trusting of the weekly figure in terms of its ability to track actual volatility over the coming week. This extra "clairvoyance" is true for much the same reason that you likely have a better sense of how this upcoming week in your personal life will play out than you have about the next three months in your personal life. Weekly vol can be low - sometimes very low (like with a five-handle) - for pretty good reason.

Recall in contrast that the VIX is always based on thirty-day vol, much more in keeping with our "monthly" contract.

Tracking the Trade

On Friday, we wrapped up the trade we'd been tracking since June 20th. We closed flat for the period after commissions. While that may not sound terribly exciting, that's actually quite good considering that the trade began with a bullish thesis with the ES at 2442.

We are interested in seeing if there's a particular ES thesis that readers would like to track over the next couple weeks. We will say that Adam (who writes this segment of the piece) will be traveling with his family for some time beginning July 19 (NYC, Scotland, Sweden, Bulgaria!), and so the track-the-trade segment will be either sporadic or even missing altogether in the weeks ahead. Still, we have some time left before that occurs: any trades you'd like to watch play out?

Conclusion:

We'll wrap it up here for today. As always, we thank you for reading and for adding your thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.