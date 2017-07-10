Headwinds Ahead For Homebuilders

This article walks the readers through my primary reasoning for doing so.

I now see some headwinds forming ahead; therefore, I have reallocated my capital.

Last year I predicted homebuilding stocks were undervalued and would need to rise to catch up with industry fundamentals, as they did.

I wrote my article, Homebuilders: Stars Are Lining Up, last year, predicting an upward correction in homebuilder stocks.

At the time, I estimated that the homebuilders' valuations did not reflect the improving fundamentals of the industry. Since then, and especially in the year-to-date period presented in the following graphs, the homebuilder stocks have run up quickly:

Specifically, some of the largest players in the homebuilding industry, Toll Brothers (TOL), Lennar (LEN), KB Home (KBH), and D.R. Horton (DHI) have surged between 25% and 52% vs. S&P 500's 8% in the year-to-date period. First half of 2017 has been a good time to be invested in homebuilders.

This favorable trend, however, may soon change.

Enter, stage left: Interest rates

Potential homebuyers, and therefore homebuilders and their stocks, are sensitive to changes in interest rates, because interest rates directly affect mortgage rates.

According to mortgage calculators, a 1% increase in interest rates for a $200,000 mortgage can raise the monthly payment by $120 from $955 to $1,075! This substantial ~10% increase in monthly payment effectively reduces a potential buyer's purchasing power by 10%, affecting home values, in addition to causing some potential buyers to delay their home purchases.

It should not come as a surprise, then, that the recent rise in interest rates has recently slowed down the year-over-year increase in new home sales:

Interest rates are set to rise

Rightly or wrongly, the Fed seems set on further rate increases later this year:

Source: Bloomberg: The Fed’s New Dot Plot

The current federal funds rate is 1.25 percent. The "dot plot" above signals that the Federal Reserve will raise rates once in 2017, to 1.5%, to more than 2% in 2018, and to 3% in 2019.

An increase of 2% in the federal funds rate throughout the next two years will likely greatly affect both the home sales growth rate and home price appreciation. This may be a major headwind for homebuilder stocks, especially since millennials are expected to drive the next wave in home purchases.

Bottom Line: Homebuilder valuations have corrected recently, as I had predicted last year. Industry fundamentals have continued to improve as millennials have, albeit slowly, started buying homes rather than renting as the demographic cohorts starts graduating into their 30's. Interest rate increases, however, have slowed down the improvement in industry fundamentals more quickly than I anticipated; therefore, I now forecast a slowdown in homebuilder stocks for the foreseeable future. It may be best to invest capital elsewhere until either company valuations come back down or until industry fundamentals start to pick up again.

