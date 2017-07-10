Market Challenge: What Happens Next?

What happens for the rest of the year?

It may have been a rough June for some investors. That said, the markets are up so far in 2017.

We’re six months into 2017. And questions abound as to what happens next with the markets.

It was a rocky June for some investors, especially tech investors. That said, the key indices (SPY, QQQ and DIA) closed out the second quarter with modest gains. According to Mohamed El-Erian of Allianz, nine of 11 sectors within the S&P 500 delivered gains to investors during the first half of 2017. This included 17% gains for tech and healthcare.

What do you expect will happen for the rest of 2017? Are we headed higher or lower? Are there sectors investors should consider, or avoid? Offer your ideas below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.