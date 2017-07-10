When Crisis Limits Your Options: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Kevin Wilson explains why the other shoe is likely to drop in the form of renewed financial crisis.

We will yet pay a big price for our mishandling of the global financial crisis. So says Kevin Wilson in his latest article on Seeking Alpha, from which I quote:

I am still somewhat alarmed by the probable damage done to the economic and financial systems during, and throughout the long aftermath of the “GFC,” and I am a little apprehensive that the other shoe is going to drop someday. That shoe is likely a combination of the potentially severe consequences of the public’s probable permanent loss of faith in the system, and the banking system’s entrenched tendency towards high moral hazard both prior to, and in the wake of, the amazingly misguided, illogical, and profligate government bailouts of the “GFC.””

While there is a genre of scaremongering-type articles, which some investors eat up and others mock, depending on their disposition, such is not the case with Kevin Wilson, as his regular readers know. His analyses invoke history and economic principle, and investors – regardless of their disposition - should read them to become better informed, and better prepared.

Relatedly, Erik Conley has got a practical solution to dealing with apparent market excesses. He quite rightly and persuasively argues that we can’t know the timing of a bear market, no matter how “irrational” the market seems. For that reason, we should participate in its risk but adopt, ab initio, a rules-based system for addressing its excesses. He writes:

Write down some trading rules. For example, ‘If the S&P touches 2,500, I will take 20% out of stocks and put it into Treasury bonds. If it touches 2,600, I will take another 20% out of the market.’”

I personally favor a somewhat opposite method, which is to keep a store of cash with which to buy stocks as they’re falling. That seems safer to me because we don’t know how high and for how long the market will ascend, but we do know what a 10% correction looks like and can respond appropriately. Regardless, Conley is correct that we should stay invested in the market and adopt rules that can help us refrain from panic.

In the spirit of Wilson’s and Conley’s discussion of risk, I would like to add some further thoughts on the need to adequately prepare for some high-magnitude event that could catch us off guard at some future point of time.

Among the problems that most of us will have at that time is the frightful feeling that we are constrained from responding. This will be more than just a feeling. It will be reality. As individuals, we have no control over the economy. Today’s economy by and large offers us opportunity, so we – most of us – take it. But that opportunity severely contracts in an economy in crisis. This can affect our businesses, our employment and the mass impact of such a crisis will make it much harder for individuals to get back on their feet. These economic problems in turn can lead to physical and psychological stresses, which can have unwanted domino effects on families and communities.

This depiction of paralysis reinforces the view, oft stated by me and others in this forum, that we need to keep focus on what we can control rather than on what we are powerless to control. An implication of this is the benefit of thinking through this matter now and taking actions now given that our margin of maneuver will one day contract.

This is why a generous amount of liquidity should always be part of your portfolio. “Cash is king,” as the recession-era saying goes. Emergency funds prove their worth when, amidst expected unemployment, your mortgage, and thus your home, is on the line.

Other actions could include developing emergency plans regarding your children’s education, your housing and other expenses, increasing your value in your present work, or choosing an appropriate educational or training track. Perhaps the most important thing you can do is to develop a clear understanding of your value as a person which is detached from your economic contributions. Unfortunately, one consequence of economic depressions are personal ones.

