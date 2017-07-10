Tesla Competition Watch: 143 Electric Car Models In The Market By 2022

The automobile business has been a low-margin business for decades. Why? Because competition is abundant. When you have hundreds of models from whom to choose, it almost doesn’t matter how good your car is because competition puts a lid on pricing and therefore profits, if any.



The long-range family electric car was one of those exceptions from 2012 to the end of 2016, because Tesla was the only one who had one. All other electric cars were only approximately 100 miles or less. After that, there were plug-in hybrids, “regular” hybrids, diesels and other fuel-efficient cars, but in the narrowest of definition the list was as short as could be.



This changed in December 2016 with General Motors’ (GM) Chevrolet Bolt EV, which offered a 238-mile range practical family car for only $37,500 before discounts that now sometimes exceed 10%. You could charge the Bolt EV at work and drive around town all week long, with lots of margin to spare.



However, the Chevrolet Bolt EV was only the first such car. There will be many others launched in the months and years to come. The Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF 2.0 are likely the next two such cars to arrive in U.S. retail hands, later this year. They will be followed in 2018 by the Jaguar i-Pace, Audi eTron, and the competitive train moves on from there.



But what if we look at the total list, all the way through year 2022, by year? How many all-electric cars are we talking about, and when? I have put together a list below, based on public statements and conversations with most of the automakers.



This list is inherently imperfect for several reasons, many obvious:



It includes EVs already in the market, most of which are under 200 miles of range. However, going forward this quickly becomes an irrelevant portion of the total, as more and more 200-plus mile range EVs are launched. It includes some cars that may not be available in the U.S. market. For example, some cars may be made in China and not meant for non-Chinese markets. On the other hand, it may miss some cars that will be made and sold in various markets, whether in China-only, Europe-only, or U.S.-only. Some of these companies have huge debt levels and may not be in business by 2022 or even next year. Will Faraday Future make it to market at all, even with a single car? Will Tesla be able to overcome its multi-billion dollar debt level and avoid bankruptcy? Those assumptions are inherently speculative.



As a result, this list which yields 143 EVs by 2022 will most certainly prove wrong, under any of several definitions. By the time we get to 2022, the number will be higher or lower. And it will be revised numerous times before 2022.



For example, how will the abolition or increase in government subsidies impact some of these vehicle launches? While the 2020 and most 2021 cars are almost 100% “baked,” some of the 2022 ones are not yet. So if subsidies are reduced, maybe some of those cars get delayed or canned outright. Likewise, if subsidies are increased, perhaps 2022 will see an even longer list.



One thing is for sure: This list does not include any hybrids of any kind - not plug-in hybrids, not “Toyota-class” (NYSE:TM) hybrids (Prius, etc), and of course not 48 volt mild hybrids. The list includes only pure EVs, so-called BEVs (“battery-electric vehicles”). And yes, the BMW i3 which is available as both a BEV and as a BEV with optional range-extending generator, is counted as a BEV, which ought to be obvious in this context.



For 2016, I am counting 17 models.



For 2017, I am counting 21 models.



For 2018, I am counting 26 models.



For 2019, I am counting 48 models.



For 2020, I am counting 70 models.



For 2021, I am counting 115 models.



And finally, for 2022, I am counting 143 models.



At 143 models in 2022, including the ones from Tesla and the General Motors brands that currently offer the only 200-plus mile range EVs, the market will start to resemble the gasoline/diesel car market in terms of consumer choice. Competition will be brutal already in late 2018, and certainly by the end of 2019 EVs will be substantially commoditized.



You may ask: Why this sudden surge in models around year 2020?



That’s because many automakers started signing off major EV programs around the middle of 2014. For example, Mercedes (Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY)) held a major management meeting in July 2014, where it decided to move ahead with becoming a major EV player, greenlighting 10 models that it has been defining since then and which will start to hit the market by early 2019.



In other words, it usually takes 4-5 years to develop an all-new car. Unlike a smartphone, you can’t decide to make one, and be in the market a year later. The quality/durability testing alone takes approximately two years.



That’s why the EV market enters the “ketchup bottle effect” in 2019 and the bottle will be emptied by the end of year 2022. The cars that will be in U.S. dealerships before 2019 are the ones whose designs were nailed down by the early part of 2014.



Without further ado, here is the list:



BEV count 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Tesla 2 3 3 4 5 5 6 Chevrolet 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 Cadillac 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Buick 0 0 0 1 2 2 3 GMC 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Ford 1 1 1 2 2 2 3 Lincoln 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Fiat 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 Maserati 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Chrysler 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Dodge 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Jeep 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Alfa Romeo 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Volvo 0 0 0 1 2 5 5 Lynk & Co 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Jaguar 0 0 1 1 1 2 3 Land Rover 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 BMW 1 1 1 1 2 3 5 Mini 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Rolls Royce 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Mercedes 1 1 1 2 3 5 9 Smart 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 VW 2 2 2 2 4 6 9 Audi 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 Porsche 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 SEAT 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Skoda 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Bentley 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Hyundai 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kia 1 1 1 2 2 3 4 Genesis 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 Toyota 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 Lexus 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 Honda 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Acura 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nissan 2 2 3 4 5 6 7 Infiniti 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 Mitsubishi 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 Renault 3 3 3 3 4 5 6 Peugeot 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Citroen 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 DS 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Subaru 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Mazda 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Karma 0 1 1 2 2 3 3 Lucid Motors 0 0 0 1 1 2 2 Faraday Future 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 NIO 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 TOTAL 17 21 26 48 70 115 143





As you can see in the table above, I estimate that the groups that will have the greatest number of EV models on the road by 2022 are these groups:





Now comes the difficult part: What will the profitability be on selling these cars? Will they be profitable at all? If not, how much will these automakers lose on trying to sell too many electric cars to too few consumers willing to buy?



That is too early to say with any meaningful precision. It will depend so much on government subsidies and mandates - or the lack of them. We already saw Tesla’s sales in Hong-Kong went to essentially zero after their subsidies were reduced a quarter ago: Tesla's Hong Kong Sales Gutted by Tax Change.



In this competitive environment, I see Tesla’s ability to make any profit as extremely bleak indeed. It was unable to make money when it did not have any direct EV competition, and it won’t get any easier when the competition is fierce from almost all automakers.



How much is Tesla’s car business worth? A valuation exercise:



Last year, Tesla increased sales from little over 51,000 cars to little over 76,000. This year, Tesla might barely break the 100,000 mark. Basically, annual unit volume growth has been approximately 25,000 units for two years in a row. This is likely to accelerate in 2018 because of the addition of a new assembly line for the Model 3. Tesla has a shot at doubling in 2018, from 100,000 units in 2017 to 200,000 in 2018.



Still, Tesla will not reach 500,000 units per year until it can do so from a new factory, which even in a best case won’t be fully operational until the end of 2019. So if all goes perfectly, perhaps Tesla has a shot at 500,000 units in year 2020. Unlikely, but let’s give it the benefit of the doubt.



At an average selling price of $50,000, that’s annual revenue of $25 billion. While unlikely that it would yield any profitability given the still-tiny volumes compared to the larger automakers, let’s assume something close to the industry average of 5%.



5% of $25 billion is $1.25 billion. Let’s forget about taxation and the time value of money for a moment and give Tesla the benefit of showing $1.25 billion in annual profit. Automakers generally don’t trade at double-digit profit multiples, but let’s award Tesla a 10x multiple in this case. That $12.5 billion in terms of company valuation. Subtract $7 billion in long-term debt and you’re at $5.5 billion in equity value - basically 10% of Tesla’s current market cap.



In this scenario, the stock would be at $32, not $320.



Mind you, we have not even taken into consideration the fantastic losses enjoyed by Tesla’s other businesses, including the stationary storage where the gross (!) margin was a negative 23.5% last quarter: Tesla 10-Q: Energy Business Collapses.



This is what I estimate the situation would look like if Tesla had zero competition in practical longer-range battery-electric cars. With the competition outlined above, the goal of reaching any meaningful profitability - 5% net or otherwise - is likely an even more un-reachable goal for Tesla.



Therefore, a 90% downside in Tesla’s equity value is more like the realistic best-case scenario once the various product-launch hoopla hassettled and Wall Street starts to focus on valuation. When will that happen? Probably some time between now and the end of 2018, when there is some evidence of Model 3 sales ramp and more competition from Nissan, Jaguar and Audi - not just General Motors.