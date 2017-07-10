Total Government Debt (Federal, State, And Local) Is Expected To Be 123% Of GDP For Fiscal Year 2017

What just happened! In the last 10 minutes of trading, the Dow (DIA) fell 73 points (0.34%), the S&P 500 (SPY) fell 9 points (0.37%), the NASDAQ (QQQ) fell 21 points (0.34%), and the Russell 2000 (IWN) fell 6 points (0.42%) on June 30. Was this a flash crash, a domino effect selling by computer models, end-of-quarter index rebalancing, or the beginning of what Donald Trump warned was "a big fat beautiful bubble that's waiting to explode?" After months of steadily climbing, it does look like a market top could be in cards. In addition to markets performing worse from May 1-October 31 than November 1-April 29 86% of the time for the Dow since 1950, are the major indexes up just too much, both on technical and fundamental levels? And what new warning signs are there?

Since my June 6 article warning about a market decline in the near future, the Dow is up 1.09%, but the S&P 500, the NASDAQ, and the Russell 2000 (IWM) are down 0.52%, 2.27%, and 0.46% respectively. The last bullish rounded bottom technical indicator in the long term graphs of the Dow gives a peak target of 21,560 by September of 2018. The index peaked at 21,529 on June 19 and 21,545 by midday on July 3, and closed at 21,414 on Friday. If the target and timing is correct, the index could remain nearly flat for 1 year and 2 months from today. Or it is possible that the timing is off, and that having reached the target, the Dow is ready to fall. The previous rounded bottom gave a target price that was very close to the market peak, but the timing was way off.

Source: Google Finance

The S&P 500 also had a bullish rounded bottom technical indicator with a peak target of 2,431 by September of 2018. The index peaked at 2,453 on June 19, and closed at 2,425 on Friday.

Source: Google Finance

The NASDAQ also had three bullish rounded bottom technical indicators with the first giving a peak target exactly at the actual peak. But again, the timing was way off. The last rounded bottom gives a peak target of 5,893 by August of 2017. The index peaked at 6,321 on June 8 and closed at 6,153 on Friday.

Source: Google Finance

The bullish cup and handle technical indicator for the Russell 2000 gives a peak target of 1,305 by July of 2018. The bullish rounded bottom technical indicator gives a peak target of 1,467 by November of 2017. The index closed Friday at 1,415.

Source: Yahoo Finance

All but the Russell 2000 are about at their price target and may head lower. The Russell shows that the index could head a little higher before falling. As shown above, the long term price targets have been fairly accurate, but the timing has been way off. Hence the saying, " don't time the market." Let's see if the 1-year graphs show anything else.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The Dow formed a bullish double bottom, and the target would be 21,625 in about 1-2 months. No downward target, although last month it showed a potential downward target slightly below the 200 day moving average in 2-3 months. The W%R and RSI are neither overbought nor oversold. Actually, three times when the RSI and W%R were at similar levels, the index moved higher.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The S&P 500 formed a bullish rounded bottom with a target at 2,465 in about 1-2 months. But the index also seems to be forming a potential inverse rounded bottom with a target of 2260 in about 2-3 months. The W%R and RSI are slightly move oversold than overbought. Two on the four times the W%R and RSI were at similar levels, the index moved higher.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The NASDAQ formed a rounded top (inverse rounded bottom) with a target would be 5,838 in about 1.5-2.5 months. The W%R is near oversold territory, while the RSI is neither overbought nor oversold. Two of three times the W%R and RSI were at similar levels, the index moved higher.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The Russell 2000 formed a bearish double top with a target at 1,370 in about 1-2 months. The W%R and RSI is slightly more overbought than oversold. Three of the five times the W%R and RSI were at similar levels, the index fell.

All but the Dow showed technicals of falling. While the Dow gave a bullish price target, the S&P 500 gave both bullish and bearish price targets.

Unless the North Korea launch of an ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) leads to a war that stretches beyond Korea, the market will likely bounce back. How many times has North Korea fired a missile or conducted a nuclear test and the markets bounced back? As I mentioned in my May 2 article, even in the Korean War, the Dow fell about 5.5% in the first few days before recovering everything it lost in the next two months. The United Nations Security Council held an emergency session on Wednesday, where the U.S. proposed that they could "limit trade relations with the countries that keep supporting Pyongyang." But Russia and China blocked a bid to punish North Korea. The G-20 summit this weekend yielded nothing from China on North Korea other that the usual talks. That means China may face reduced trade, which would likely hurt both the U.S. and China economically. But it could also cause China to retaliate. With Vietnam drilling for oil in the disputed South China Sea, China's arms race with India, and China's joint exercises with Russia, World War III could break out. Such a war could hit the market extremely hard. World War II saw the Dow fall 50% in the first year, and it took nine years to recover. In contrast, World War I only saw a fall of 10% in the first year followed by a 60% rise in the Dow the next few years.

Valuation-wise, the market still seems overbought, with S&P 500's P/E ratio at 25.65 and the Shiller P/E ratio at 29.68. The only times the P/E ratio reached that high was during the Tech Bubble, the Credit Crisis, and the Panic of 1893, which saw a decline of 32%. And the Shiller P/E ratio was about 30 on Black Tuesday, which saw a crash of 23%. But both ratios are down from a month ago, where the P/E ratio was 25.80 (down 0.15) and the Shiller P/E was 29.88 (down 0.20). In the article below, Jeremy Grantham mentioned about a "new normal" of elevated P/E ratios in which the "elevated P/Es can be explained at least somewhat by low long-term interest rates." But low rates existed from 1950-1970, and the P/E still oscillated around its long term average of 15.66. Thus, I think the P/E ratio could still fall to its long term average.

Source: S&P 500 P/E ratio superimposed on Effective Fed Funds

Rates are currently low, but they could rise quickly. The current Fed funds rate is 1.00%-1.25%. The next Fed meetings are July 25-26, September 19-20, October 31-November 1, and December 12-13. Yellen said she plans to raise rates one more time this year and three times next year. Analysts expect the final rate increase for 2017 would not come till December, so if it comes earlier, that could spook the market. Thus, rates would likely be 1.25%-1.50% by the end of 2017 and 2.00%-2.25% by the end of 2018. Long term rates are expected to hit 3% as early as the end of 2019 or 2020. Looking at the Fed Funds Rate on the graph above, the smallest interest rate that happened just before a recession was 3.50% in the late 1950s. Recessions always happened right after a peak in the Fed Funds Rate.

While it seems that a recession would not happen till after 2019, the unloading of the Fed's balance sheet could speed up rates. The Fed would like to start unloading its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings this year, possibly as early as August. In their June meeting, they proposed starting with "monthly reductions in Treasury holdings of no more than $6 billion and $4 billion in mortgage bonds." The unloading could then slowly rise to "$30 billion a month in Treasuries and $20 billion in mortgage bonds." The past bond buying known as quantitative easing was designed to push down interest rates and increase the money supply. Thus, it seems logical that the reverse will happen when the Fed starts selling the bonds.

When the Bureau of Economics reported that real GDP annual growth rate was only 1.4% for the first quarter of 2017 in the morning on June 29, the Dow fell over 200 points (about 1.1%) before bottoming mid-day as investors who hoped Trump would boost growth seemed disappointed. The "negative contributions from private inventory investment" and "downturn in private inventory investment" were not good signs, because falling business spending will eventually hit the economy and the market. First quarter profits decreased $48.4 billion versus an increase of $34.7 billion in first quarter profits a year ago and an increase of $11.2 billion in fourth quarter profits. This should cause earnings to be lower than expected. Alcoa (AA) kicks off second quarter earnings season earning season on July 19. If the downtrend continues, we can expect disappointment from more companies this quarter than last quarter.

Source: Visualizing GDP: An Inside Look at the Q1 Third Estimate

From the table above, personal consumption expenditures (red box on left) have fallen hard over the last four quarters as a contribution of GDP percentage change. For the first quarter, gross private domestic investment (red box on right) has declined rapidly from the first estimate to the third estimate. It looks like a positive reading on net exports (green box) saved the third estimate from being lower. All these point to a slowing economy. Personal spending fell to 0.1% growth month-over-month in May of 2017. If the trend continues, personal spending could hit 0%.

Source: U.S. personal spending 2007-2017

The graph of the GDP growth rate indicates that Trump's promise of 3% average GDP growth rate seems unlikely, which would be another disappointment for the market. Further, both Bush (2000-2008) and Obama (2008-2016) only averaged 1.8%. Indeed, the trend here is not your friend. According to below, the GDP growth rate has not averaged more than 4% since the late 1960s and is heading to less than 2%. Using a rate of decline of about 0.0714% per year, GDP growth would fall to an average of 1.93% for 2018.

Source: U.S. GDP growth rate forecast from 1947-2017

This past week's employment report yet again adds confusion. Last month ADP reported that the economy added 230,000 private sector payrolls in May, up from 173,000 added last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added only 138,000 non-farm jobs, but up significantly from 38,000 added last year. On Wednesday, ADP reported that the economy added 158,000 private sector payrolls in June, less than 180,000 expected and a big drop from 258,000 last year. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added 222,000 non-farm jobs, greater than 178,000 expected but down from 287,000 added last year. Why the difference? As for this month, the ADP number was less than the Bureau of Labor Statistics' number, because 64,000 public sector jobs were added. While any job creation is good news, the disappointing ADP numbers add to fears that the private sector is worse than thought. Further, if the trend is same as last year, the job numbers will fall for the next two months. But the job growth seems strong enough for the Fed to continue raising rates, which might not be what the market is hoping for.

Source: ADP National Employment Report & BLS Employment Situation

Rising rates will make it harder to trim the nation's massive and growing debt. The nation's current national debt is $19.966 trillion, and the national debt is expected to be $23.658 trillion by 2021 based on the Congressional Budget Office. That is a $3.692 trillion (up 18.49%) in four years, or $923 billion per year. That is a large increase from last year's $581 billion addition to the debt. The table below shows what the debt will look like each year from 2022-2030 if following the Congressional Budget Office rate of increase (st. line) and following the equation I calculated below.

Source: United States Government Debt Forecast 2016-2020

Interestingly, my equation calculates debt slightly less than the Congressional Budget Office till 2023, and then the debt becomes more than the Congressional Budget Office. That said, if Congress does not do something about the debt by 2023, it may spiral out of control. Meanwhile, the $1 trillion spending bill passed on May 4 expires on October 1. By then, the debt should be about $20.610 trillion. By the end of the year, the debt should be about $20.817 trillion. Assuming interest rates are 1.25%, the nation will pay $260.208 billion just on interest. But if Congress does not pass a new budget by October 1 and cause a government shutdown, the credit rating agencies may cut the nation's credit again, which will also cause interest rates to rise. The last time the nation shutdown, the S&P 500 (SPY) declined 16.5%. Such a shutdown "could trigger a recession in the third or fourth quarter."

Congress must work hard to keep federal debt to GDP from getting too high. Federal debt to GDP is currently at 106.10%. It is expected to be 106.3% by the end of this quarter and about 109.0% by 2020. Cyprus, which went through a financial crisis in 2013, is right next to the U.S. at 107.8%. Using the estimated debt and the calculated GDP from the equation below, debt to GDP would hit 111.34% by 2021. By 2028, debt to GDP would hit 132.40%, about the same percentage as Italy.

Source: U.S. GDP Forecast 2016-2020

But the big worry is that "at the end of FY 2017 the total government debt in the United States, including federal, state, and local, is expected to be $23.4 trillion." That is a whopping 122.98% debt to GDP. Something must be very, very wrong.

Conclusion:

While North Korea continues to be a headache, the growing debt and seemingly slowing growth will eventually crash the market. Will politicians or the Fed do the job? Who knows? I would recommend buying gold (GLD) and accumulating cash to hedge against any such decline. But do not exit the market completely, as the beginning technicals prove "don't time the market."

Source: Stockcharts.com

Checking on gold, the metal formed a bearish double top with a target of$1,136/oz. in about 4 months. But the price could easily bounce off of support and reverse higher, forming a potential bullish double bottom. The W%R is very oversold, and the RSI is also oversold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI, NRZ, SBGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.