Omega Healthcare Investors: Not Healthy Enough For Our Portfolios

On Friday, Omega Healthcare Investors passed both of our screens, but still wouldn't have been included in one of our portfolios.

Each day, our system runs two screens to avoid bad investments on each of the 3,400+ stocks and exchange-traded products with options traded on them in the U.S.

Omega Healthcare Investors: Not Healthy Enough Potential Return

Occasionally, we're asked how the security selection method we use for Bulletproof Investing handles high-yielding securities. We illustrated this last month with Annaly Capital (NLY); Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) offers another example (with a couple of instructive differences). The short answer is that our system is agnostic about dividends: When it estimates potential returns, it means total returns, which can come from income, capital appreciation, or a combination of both.



To take into account total returns, we use adjusted prices, which incorporate dividend payments (and other adjustments, such as splits). You can see difference between using unadjusted prices, as in this 10-year chart for OHI...

... and this chart, using adjusted prices, to measure total return:

Unlike Annaly, Omega Healthcare had a positive 10-year chart looking at unadjusted price alone, but of course its total return was much higher taking into account dividends.

The first measure of total return we look at is the total return during the average 6-month period over the last 10 years. For OHI, that was about 7.3%, which is excellent (by comparison, the average 6-month return for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the same time frame was about 3.5%). So far, so good.

The second measure of total return we look at is its performance over the most recent 6 months:

Our First Screen: Long Term Versus Short Term Return

Omega Healthcare's most recent 6-month return of 4.48% was more modest than its average 6-month return over the last 10 years, but it was good enough to get OHI past our first screen, which is for the mean of the most recent 6-month return and the average 6-month return to be positive. Since both returns in this case are positive, the mean, about 5.89%, is positive too. OHI has passed our first screen.

You can see these numbers so far reflected in this screen capture from the admin panel on our site:

The "Long Term Return" there refers to the average 6-month return over the last 10 years, the "Short Term Return" refers to the most recent 6-month total return, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two. Again: so far, so good.

Our Second Screen: Gauging Option Market Sentiment

Our second screen is our gauge of option market sentiment. We attempt to find an optimal, or least-expensive collar to hedge OHI against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, using the "6m Exp Return" of ~5.89%, adjusted downward to ~5.09, because the options with expirations closest to 6 months out expire in less than 6 months. For there to be an optimal collar at these parameters, the net cost of the hedge -- the cost of the put options, minus the credit generated from selling the call options -- must be less than 9%. It wouldn't make sense, in our view, to pay more than 9% of your position value to hedge, if you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 9%, since you would have incurred a >9% decline by paying to hedge.

As you can see below, we were able to find an optimal collar against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping our possible upside at 5.089%.

This is another difference between OHI and NLY. In NLY's case, there was no optimal collar using the mean of the most recent 6-month return and the average 6-month return over the last 10 years. When that happens, our system lowers the cap by 1% increments until it finds an optimal collar, or hits 1% without finding one. If it finds an optimal collar at or before it hits 1%, the security has passed our second screen. But, like NLY last month, OHI has passed our second screen here, because we did an optimal collar against a >9% decline

The net cost of this optimal collar was 5.52% of position value, as you can see above (that cost was calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls and the ask price of the puts).

Potential Return Net Of Hedging Cost Is Negative

Although OHI passed both of our screens, the cost of hedging it against a >9% decline, 5.52%, was greater than the potential return our system estimated for it over the time period of the hedge, ~5.089%. So its potential return, net of hedging cost, was 5.089% - 5.41% = -0.43%.

Why The Focus On Hedging Against >9% Declines?

Our system enables us to create hedged portfolios using decline thresholds as low as 2%, but in developing our approach, we started with a heuristic that most investors would not want to pay a double-digit percentage of their position or portfolio to hedge. Then we tested our security selection method of gauging option sentiment using optimal collars hedged against >7%, >8%, and >9% declines. Using 9% as the threshold generated the highest actual returns in our tests.

The Good News For Omega Healthcare Longs

The good news for Omega Healthcare longs is that securities that pass our two screens tend to outperform those that don't. Our "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach involves hedging each position in our portfolios though, so we aim for securities with the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. Omega Healthcare didn't have a positive net potential return according to our calculations on Friday, so it wasn't included in one of our weekly portfolios. Perhaps it will be appear in one in the future.

