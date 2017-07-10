26 Stocks For July 2017

Under Armour, Inc. has been on the short sale list since October 31, 2016 and in our opinion remains a solid short candidate regardless of share class and June's run-up. Since October 31, Class A voting (UAA) shares have declined more than -30%, and Class C non-voting (UA) shares have declined more than -20%.

The theoretical long and short portfolios performed well in June. The Core Long Model was up +1.40% versus S&P 500 up +0.88%, and the Core Long/Short Model was up +3.16%.

Every month, we construct a theoretical long/short portfolio of stocks that demonstrates solid relative value with potential for ongoing cash flow growth and ROIC expansion.

In this report, we highlight stocks that demonstrate solid growth prospects at a reasonable price (GARP) and provide an update of last month's report and our July 5 rebalancing note. For older reports, you can visit this link.

Methodology

Our criteria for selecting stocks in these model portfolio strategies, which heavily weight proxies for cash flow growth and ROIC, include the following:

Relative Value

Operating Momentum

Consensus Estimate Revision Momentum

Fundamental Quality

The highest ranked stocks are selected for our long model portfolios, and the lowest ranked stocks are selected for our short model portfolios.

As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, these portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions.

These criteria are explained in more detail in our September 2015 report. Intraday price target alerts and returns are posted on our Seeking Alpha blog.

Long Rebalancing Actions

Just prior to the close as of July 5, 2017, we assume 15 stocks have left the long-only model, 8 have been added, and 18 positions have been rebalanced. This 33-stock theoretical long model assumes a 3.03% weight for each stock. The long model portfolios are composed of high-quality stocks.

Close Long Positions:

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)

The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Masco Corporation (MAS)

EnerSys (ENS)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

ArcelorMittal (MT)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI)

Hold/Rebalance Long Positions:

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

The Brink's Company (BCO)

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

CDW Corporation (CDW)

Norbord Inc. (OTC:OSB)

Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Open New Long Positions:

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Masimo Corporation (MASI)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Graco Inc. (GGG)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Ansys, Inc. (ANSS)

Short Sale Rebalancing Actions

Just prior to the May 31, 2017 close, we assume that 14 stocks have left the theoretical short-sale model portfolios, 18 have been added, and 6 have been rebalanced. This 24-stock theoretical model portfolio assumes a 4.17% weight for each stock.

This short sale model is composed of low-quality stocks, and only tends to work well during periods of high uncertainty or volatility in the market. Low-quality stocks do tend to outperform high-quality stocks during market rallies as the market prices in expectations for a sharp recovery in fundamentals.

Close Short Sale Positions:

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A)

Hess Corporation (HES)

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST)

Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)

Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Hold/Rebalance Short Sale Positions:

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRD.A)

CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

PTC Inc. (PTC)

Agrium Inc. (AGU)

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Open New Short Sale Positions:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

TIM Participações S.A. (TSU)

Our favorite long ideas for July 2017

Our two favorite stock ideas this month include Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Donaldson Company, headquartered in Minnesota, is a $6b market cap manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts with an annualized dividend of $0.70 for a yield of 1.5%. 2016 sales were $2.2b, with 42% within the United States, 28% from Europe, 20% from Asia Pacific, and the balance elsewhere. According to the company's 10K, its "core strengths are leading filtration technology, strong customer relationships, and its global presence."

DCI stands out as a strong long idea in our model portfolio for its positive consensus estimate revisions, strong operating momentum, and decent relative value. Consensus estimates imply that ROIC will move from 17.6% from the latest quarter to 18.2% next year, but given the strong momentum we think consensus estimate revisions and ROIC have a high chance of continuing to move higher and driving further upside to the stock price. ROIC last peaked for DCI at 25.21% in the April 2012 quarter.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a $70b market cap company with a $2.00 annualized dividend yielding 1.2%. The membership retail warehouse company headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, is perhaps emblematic of everything that is right about U.S. capitalism, providing opportunities for high pay and great benefits to its workers in return for loyalty, professionalism, and a strong work ethic -- a factor which no doubt has helped it continue to compete with its larger capitalized and lower cost competitors. Costco belongs to a small club of public companies that seems to make a practice of ignoring Wall Street calls for short-term cost cutting and financial engineering measures as it focuses on solid, long-term management practices.

A number of sell side analysts downgraded stock targets and ratings for COST following Amazon.com's (AMZN) announcement on June 16 that it would acquire Whole Foods (WFM), citing increased long-term competition. This helped drive the stock price down by ~14%, from a recent 52-week high of $183.18 to the current price of $157.09. The tendency of sell side analysts to be consistently poor at assessing valuations in general, and Wall Street's chronic lack of respect for Costco's long-term operating strategy in particular, makes this an excellent long-term buying opportunity of COST stock, in our opinion.

We have always liked Costco on a qualitative level, and now we also like it purely from a quantitative view. Consensus estimate revisions are positive, and support expansion of ROIC from 15.0% in the latest quarter to 18.2% next year. By our calculations, the company's ROIC never moved above 12% prior to 2012. Since then, it has been able to consistently improve its profitability without any significant increases in its fixed Operating Capital. This continued expansion in ROIC should be able to support multiple expansion on top of its earnings growth through at least 2018.

While we think ROIC surges like this tend to generate M&A chatter for good reason, we think the only suitor that makes sense for COST from a financial and cultural standpoint would be Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

Our favorite short idea for July 2017

Under Armour, Inc. has been on our short sale list since October 31, 2016, and in our opinion remains a solid short sale candidate regardless of share class. Class A voting (UAA) shares have declined more than -30% since that time, and Class C non-voting (UA) shares have declined more than -20%.

In December 2016 the company pulled a switcheroo - the Class A voting shares were changed from UA to UAA, and the ticker for Class C non-voting shares from UA.C to UA. The table below shows the relative ranking of Class C UA shares, but the relative valuation ranking of Class A UAA shares would be worse. By our calculations, ROIC for the company could continue to decline for at least the next year - unlike many other stocks currently on our short sale list.

The June 2017 rally in UA and UAA shares does not seem to have any fundamental basis that we are aware of - perhaps it is simply the result of algorithms looking to park cash in depressed stocks of low-quality Consumer Discretionary stocks after rotating out of high-quality Technology stocks. Given the lack of fresh short sale ideas, what seems to be an unjustified stock price run-up in June, and the ongoing poor rankings of the company by our methodology, we are emphasizing UAA as a strong short sale idea this month.

June 2017 Returns

Stock picking returned to the rational universe in June 2017, with high-quality stocks outperforming the S&P 500 and low-quality stocks significantly underperforming.

The theoretical Core Long Model portfolio finished June 2017 up +1.40% versus the +0.50% return of the S&P 500 and the +0.57% return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Stocks in the theoretical Core Short Model portfolio finished down -1.72% for the assumed inverse +1.72% short sale gain. The theoretical Core Long/Short Model portfolio finished up +3.12% (+1.40% +1.72% = +3.12%), well above preliminary June 2017 results for the Barclay Equity Long/Short Index, which was up +0.22%.

The theoretical Opportunistic Long Model assumed a 100% cash position through just prior to the June 15 close, when it assumed a 70% stock/30% cash position. This long model finished the month up +0.41%. Returns for the theoretical Opportunistic Short Model portfolio were identical to the Core Short Model return of +1.72%. The resulting theoretical Opportunistic Long/Short Model finished the month up +2.13% (+0.41% +1.72% = +2.13%)

The Opportunistic Long Model will assume a 70% stock position through at least July 13, assuming no further significant market volatility. (Both the theoretical "Core" and "Opportunistic" portfolios use the same basket of stocks but the Opportunistic model moves to 70% and 100% cash allocations during periods of high volatility or when portfolio return targets are met.)

The best and worst long model portfolio stocks for June 2017

Last month we chose Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) as our favorite long idea, and highlighted Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) as another solid long idea. AMKR finished the month down -13.84% while LPX moved up +8.21%. AMKR's decline seems related to a tech stock sell-off that began on June 9 as opposed to anything company-specific.

The best performing stock in the theoretical long models was the steel processing company Worthington Industries (WOR) up +19.66%. The worst stock in the long model was the semiconductor company Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) down -15.91%, followed by another semiconductor company Teradyne Inc. (TER), which was down -15.53%.

The best and worst short sale model portfolio stocks for June 2017

In the theoretical short models, the best performing stock was Snap Inc. (SNAP), which reached its price target on June 15 and was assumed closed the next day for an assumed short sale gain of +17.30%. The worst performing short sale idea was the Class C shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UA), which reached a stop price on June 8 and were assumed closed the next trading day for a short sale loss of -13.35%.

Long running advice regarding the use of our model portfolio report

Wayne Gretzky said it best: "Skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been." Quantitative screens like the one in this report show where a stock has been and assume the trajectory is fixed. Of course, this is not always the case. The best investors will use this model portfolio as guidance, and not the end all. At the same time, the model does well enough on its own, often beating the indices with ease (though not this past month). With a little effort, we hope that active fundamental portfolio managers will do even better.

Notes

A PDF of this report is available here.

Except for extremely unusual circumstances, our long model portfolios are composed of high-quality stocks and our short model portfolios are composed of low-quality stocks.

As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, the portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions.

Theoretical return data does not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost.

Returns for July 3 and 5, 2017 will reflect an extension of the same basket of stocks that were in place as of June 30.

We favor reporting theoretical model portfolio returns data on a on a simple cumulative basis. Cumulatively adding daily returns allows for the easy comparison of returns from one period to another. Since March 31, 2017 the S&P 500 has returned 121.30% on a simple cumulative return basis and 203.74% on a compound return basis. Over the same period, the theoretical Core Long Model has returned 181.85% on a simple cumulative return basis and 403.99% on a compound return basis.

In most cases the models are created prior to the market close each month, but we usually do not publish until after the close due to time constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.