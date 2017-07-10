Conatus Pharmaceuticals Sets The Stage For A Great 2018

This past week, Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) had announced receipt of the $7mil payment from Novartis (NVS) for the agreement of signing a license deal. This was a deal that was made back in December of 2016. Although, Novartis didn't take the option to license Emricasan until May 4, 2017. In addition, Conatus announced plans to reveal a pipeline expansion in the second half of 2017. The reason for the option being taken by Novartis a few months ago and the $7 million payment coming this past week was because of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission review. The deal was also followed by expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The stipulation for Novartis to sign the agreement was for Conatus to begin a phase 2b trial known as ENCORE-LF. The ENCORE-LF trial was initiated May 4, 2017. This trial is set up to recruit up to 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis -- advanced liver disease. Top-line results for this trial is expected sometime in 2019.

Official Deal

With the Novartis deal passing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission review this past week, its sets the stage up for Conatus to start achieving milestone payments. Conatus had already received the upfront payment of $50 million back during the signing in December of 2016. The $ 7 million payment was just received on July 5, 2017. The agreement had a large stipulation that is good for the company. That is the potential for Conatus to earn up to $650 million in milestone payments. Such payments would be made pending positive clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. That's where it gets really good for Conatus in 2018. That's because it is set to release results from two of its four clinical trials dealing with liver disease. The first of which is the POLT-HCV-SVR trial. The second trial is the ENCORE-PH trial. If these trials are met with clinical success it would not only boost the share price, but also allow the company to receive some milestone payments as well. The pipeline of Emricasan is noted below:





Image Source: http://www.conatuspharma.com/programs/partnered-programs/

POLT-HCV-SVR Trial

The first trial to be readout in 2018 is the POLT-HCV-SVR trial. The results of this trial are expected to be announced in the first half of 2018. This phase 2b trial began in 2014, and has recruited up to 60 patients. The patients recruited in this trial are those who are post-orthotopic liver transplant -- POLT -- recipients with liver cirrhosis or fibrosis. The reason for the fibrosis or cirrhosis is recurrent HCV infection. In order for patients to be in the trial they had to have successfully cleared the HCV infection with a sustained viral response with another treatment. Patients in the trial were either given 25 mg of Emricasan or a placebo compound. The primary endpoint of this study is the Ishak Fibrosis Score. That is where investigators will use this score to determine if Emricasan improved fibrosis over placebo.

ENCORE-PH Trial

The other trial, known as ENCORE-PH, is set to readout results sometime in 2018. This phase 2b trial was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2016, and is set to recruit up to 240 patients. These patients are those who have compensated or decompensated NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension. Portal hypertension in the liver occurs when the vein transporting blood to the liver becomes constricted or smaller. Patients in the study must have a hepatic venous pressure gradient => 12. Hepatic Venous pressure gradient is also known as HVPG, and that will act as the primary endpoint for this study. In other words the hope is that Emricasan can reduce these patients HVPG levels in the liver and reduce the cirrhosis that is occurring. For this trial Conatus has set patients to take three different doses of Emricasan compared to placebo. The three doses are: 5 mg, 25 mg , and 50 mg of Emricasan respectively. The patients in the trial are to take these doses over a 24-week period. As noted above, it was mentioned that the trial is only recruiting patients with a venous pressure gradient of => 12. There's a big reason for that. The reason being is that when an open label trial was performed, those patients who took Emricasan with a HVPG score equal to or higher than 12 saw a statistically significant decrease in cirrhosis. This is shown in the image below:





Image Source: http://www.conatuspharma.com/programs/partnered-programs/clinical-data.htm

As can be observed in the picture above, those patients below an HVPG of 12 saw no meaningful reduction in HVPG. On the other hand, those patients with an HVPG of => 12 saw a statistically significant reduction of HVPG with a p-value of p <0.003. This trial was an open label trial that enrolled 22 patients in about 9 centers across the United States. With the ENCORE-PH trial being powered to reproduce the same results observed in this open label study, there is a good chance that it will achieve clinical success.

Additional Liver Disease Trials

As noted above, the trigger for the $7 million was the start of the phase 2b ENCORE-LF trial. The other trial Conatus is running is treating patients with NASH Fibrosis. NASH Fibrosis is early stage liver disease, think stage 1 and stage 2 liver disease. The ENCORE-LF trial is severe liver patients, stage 3 and stage 4 liver disease. The NASH Fibrosis trial was expected to read results by the end of 2018, but has been pushed up to 2019 due to slower patient recruitment. The reason for slower recruitment in the NASH fibrosis trial is because these patients in early liver disease stage don't show as many symptoms. Therefore screening and recruitment is a lot more difficult in this patient population compared to NASH Cirrhosis. Both of these trials are also part of the Novartis deal. I won't go into much detail here on these trials because the results from both of these trials are not expected to be released until 2019. Therefore, because this article focuses on results for the 2018 readouts discussion will be kept on the two trials noted above in bold titles. Still, having multiple shots on goal in the pipeline is a good thing for reducing investor risk.

Pipeline Expansion

In the recent news announcement the CEO Steven J. Mento, Ph.D noted that the company is now moving on to expand the pipeline to other clinical targets. An announcement of these plans will be released in Q3 of 2017. According to the deal Conatus made with Novartis, it still has a limited ability to use Emcricasan against other targets -- including some other liver targets. Such targets it is considering include:

Primary Schlerosing Cholangitis -- rare liver disease

Lung Fibrosis

Colorectal Cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Central nervous system diseases

Heart disease

Polycystic kidney disease

Biliary artesia - rare liver disease in infants

The company will choose the next few targets in the second half of 2017. These new pipeline targets will expand upon the company's scope of development. This is what makes Emricasan such a great drug. Emricasan's mechanism of action works by reducing inflammation and apoptosis -- cell death. That gives the drug the flexibility of being able to be used in other clinical targets. What that does is set the stage for additional future partnerships in one or more of these other clinical indications. Of course, that is pending positive results in the chosen targets.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Conatus had cash and cash equivalents of $80.5 million as of March 31, 2017. On May 10, 2017 it had announced a cash raise for a few purposes. It proposed to sell up to 5.2 million shares at a price of $5.50 per share. That dilution raised a total of $28.6 million. At least 16.2 million was gonna go to fund the pipeline expansion. The other $11.9 million was to repurchase and retire 2,166,836 shares of common stock held by funds that were associated with Advent Private Equity. The company now believes that it has sufficient capital to fund operations through to the end of 2019. In the end of 2017 it expects to have cash and cash equivalents of between $55 million and $65 million. The reason for the cash on hand being enough has to do with the Novartis deal. For starters, Novartis is responsible for paying half of the phase 2b trial costs. It is paying for half of the current four phase 2b trial costs. Secondly, Novartis will also be responsible for all full phase 3 costs. So depending upon how many of the four trials make it to phase 3, Novartis will be fully responsible to pay all costs associated with them. Novartis would even be responsible for any combination studies that might incur. That is because Novartis is thinking about combining Emricasan together with its FXR agonist NASH Fibrosis drug as a combination therapy. Any such trials that are started would also be fully paid for by Novartis. If the results in 2018, and 2019 come out good then that sets up the path for the clinical milestone payments as well. Which means, not guaranteed, but highly likely that Conatus won't have to dilute for cash in the future.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with Conatus that are seen in many other biotechnology companies. One risk is the possibility that the two trials readout in 2018 may not be positive. While both trials were powered from previous open-label studies, there is a possibility that they may not meet the primary endpoint. Another risk would be Novartis terminating the collaboration agreement. Of course, that might only happen if the trial readouts in 2018 come out very bad. Other risks could be that if Emricasan trials pass phase 3 they will go up for FDA approval. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drugs in their current form. Therefore, investors should be prepared for the worst case scenario.

Conclusion

Conatus has set itself for success in 2018 with two clinical trial readouts. Such trial readouts could greatly increase the share price if they are positive. In 2017, there is a pipeline expansion plan that could entice new investors to purchase stock. The Novartis agreement sets the stage for future milestone payments that could keep the company's cash situation in good standing condition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.