Stocks For July And Beyond

Lululemon (LULU) – Niche Leader With Solid Growth Prospects

Lululemon is a sportswear company that has been able to grow revenue at a 27% CAGR and EPS at a 28% CAGR, from 2008 to 2017. Thanks to its unique positioning as a lifestyle sportswear brand for yoga and people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle, LULU has managed to create a brand-based moat around its business, which gives the company a strong pricing power and the prospects of stable sales. Lululemon competes with several other brands but although its size is ridiculous compared to sportswear companies such as Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), Lululemon's margins are the highest in the industry, an obvious consequence of the aforementioned brand power and the low price-sensitiveness of its customers. Unlike many other “retail” companies, Lululemon benefits from the increasing importance of e-commerce, as the channel reports higher margins compared to the brick and mortar channel. This is an excellent reason to expect the company’s margins to continue to expand as the digital segment becomes increasingly important. At 27 times TTM earnings, Lululemon shares are not dirt-cheap, but the current valuation is fair if the company can actually deliver the 20% CAGR in revenue until 2020 the management is expecting.

Visa (V) – Network Effect And Solid Growth Prospects

I think the best approach with Visa is a long-term investment to initiate when the stock reaches an attractive value. It has many of the characteristics I would like to find in a company in which I would invest for the long term, but the rich valuation has kept me away so far. As a company, I think Visa is basically untouchable. Payment processing is an industry that generates huge network effects that protect a company like Visa from the competition. As more merchants accept Visa cards, more account holders are likely to use Visa and vice versa. This self-reinforcing effect has gone on for years and will continue for the foreseeable future. This makes the company’s competitive position stronger year after year. Visa is by far the most common credit card and debit card circuit in the world, if we exclude China, giving it the widest moat in the industry. Moreover, Visa is the main payment circuit to benefit from the expansion of e-commerce, a factor that will sustain high growth rates for the foreseeable future. With strong financials, a wide moat, solid growth prospects and a geographically diversified business, Visa has all the characteristics of a solid long-term investment. Anyway, I am waiting for a more attractive entry point, as I am currently not comfortable with paying 36 times adjusted earnings for the stock.

Facebook (FB) – I Could Forget Owning This Stock

I bought some FB shares after the election of Trump, when a shift of funds from tech to other sectors such as energy and finance created a sell-off and a buy on the dip opportunity for many stocks in the tech space, including FB. Facebook is by far the best stock to own for having a long-term exposure to the social networks industry, an industry that will keep growing at high rates for many years, thanks to the low internet penetration in many countries and the increasing daily consumption per user. Facebook is also protected by a huge moat based on network effect, which makes its platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp more and more valuable as time passes. The company has a rock-solid balance sheet, wide margins and generates huge free cash flows. Revenue still grows at a very high rate (50% YoY as of last quarter), as well as EPS (73% YoY as of last quarter), but the stock trades at less than 40 times earnings. It’s amazing how the market gets excited with many tech stocks with a less scalable business and no significant moats, while it doesn’t give FB a decent premium for its network effects, sustainable market leadership and solid growth prospects. I think it’s still one of the best growth stocks to hold for the long term.

Baidu (BIDU) – Market Leader With Significant Optionality

Baidu runs the leading search engine in China and a wide range of non-core business segments. While its core search business has been highly profitable and growing for years, its non-core segments have been a drag on profits so far. Both iQiyi and Transaction services, Baidu’s main non-core divisions, have reported growing operating losses that have offset all the revenue growth in these fast growing segments. This keeps the stock at a level that implies a significant upside based on an SOTP valuation, which can be unlocked by a positive performance in one of those divisions, or by the spin-off of one of these segments. Considering that the core search business is protected by a wide moat similar to the one that protects Google and that it can grow for many years thanks to the relatively low internet penetration in China and the increasing efficiency generated by AI-based algorithms, the only problem is in the unprofitable divisions. Transaction Services will be reported together with the core search business, so it will be a bit more difficult to track, while the iQiyi segment is easier to monitor. I expect iQiyi to slowly dilute operating losses, but the fierce competition with Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD) will make high investments in content necessary to retain market share and will, therefore, continue to limit profitability. Anyway, if iQiyi starts to consolidate its leading position and/or if the company’s core search business starts to grow at a decent pace again, the upside will be massive.

Michael Kors (KORS) – Massive Upside If Turnaround Works

Michael Kors is an affordable luxury stock trading at a huge discount to its peers, especially in comparison to Coach (COH), the most similar competitor we can find. The excessive commercialization of the brand and the excessive discount on the company’s handbags, mainly in department stores, have damaged the brand’s attractiveness and led to many quarters of declining comps and margins, while the stock has declined more than 60% since the top reached in 2014. The company has understood its problems and has recently started a turnaround plan with the goal of re-establishing brand attractiveness and revert the negative trend in sales, comps and margins. If the turnaround plan works, the upside for the stock would be massive, and the reason is simple – what Michael Kors is trying to do is not so different from what Coach has done before them, which includes a realignment of pricing and inventory, brand elevation measures and the closure of low-productivity stores. Considering that Coach has done the same before MK and that its comps went from declining 23% to growing 2% in just 5 quarters, I think a good implementation of the turnaround plan can work well for MK as well, and lead KORS multiples much closer to COH’s multiples before the Kate Spade (KATE) deal. Considering that KORS trades at a TTM EV/EBITDA of 6.0 and that COH was trading at an EV/EBITDA above 11 before the news of the KATE deal, there is more than 80% upside if the turnaround plan manages to revert the trend in comps.

Nordstrom (JWN) – An Upscale Retailer Thriving In A Difficult Environment

There is no doubt that the retail industry is not in good shape, at least in the United States. The significant overcapacity compared to other developed economies and the fast growth in e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar retail have created a difficult environment where the majority of retailers continue to report declining comps and weak margins. We know that even the main department store chains such as Macy’s (M), JC Penney (JCP) and Kohl’s (KSS) have reduced the number of stores and/or downsized many of them, but Nordstrom has actually been able to continue to grow revenue and EPS. Last quarter, Nordstrom beat both earnings and revenue estimates, and confirmed a positive guidance for 2017, showing that the current weakness in the department stores industry is not affecting the company much. Foot traffic seems to be healthy for Nordstrom, while the e-commerce business already accounts for one-quarter of JWN’s revenue. Given the low price-sensitiveness of its customers, the healthy e-commerce business and the excellent financials, I expect Nordstrom to continue to perform well for the foreseeable future. The stock is trading at a bit more than 16 times FY 2018 earnings guidance, which is still an acceptable entry point given the stability of the business. Moreover, the recent news that the company is exploring a “going private transaction”, adds the possibility of a quick profit in the case of a takeover.

Allergan (AGN) – Waiting For Catalysts In The Pipeline

Allergan is one of the most important biotech companies and the global leader in the field of Aesthetics. The company has implemented numerous significant changes in its business model during the past few years, including a merger trial with Pfizer (PFE), the sale of its generic division to Teva (TEVA) and numerous acquisitions that expanded its portfolio of products and pipeline projects, mainly in the field of Aesthetics, but also in other therapeutic areas such as NASH and gastrointestinal diseases. While the stock trades at a premium over the peers average, such premium is justified by a higher revenue growth and solid growth prospects. Allergan has one of the largest pipelines in the industry, with about 70 programs, with several valuable programs in phase III trials that could be worth several billion dollars in sales, including the so-called "five-star programs". While in the short-term the situation is uncertain due to possible competition for some important drugs such as Estrace, Restasis, Namenda and Minastrin, the pipeline gives us visibility into the future sources of revenue growth. There is not a significant “idiosyncratic” upside for AGN in the short-term, but pipeline catalysts are not as far as some analysts want us to believe. The market may start to anticipate some positive developments for the 5-star programs already in a few months from now, and for an Avastin biosimilar already in a few weeks, as the approval is expected by September 15th.

Nike – The Best Long-Term Bet In Sportswear

Nike is the global leader in sportswear and athletic footwear, but its stock has posted a weak performance in the last one and a half years due to a slowing growth rate as a result of increasing market share from some competitors with a lifestyle positioning, such as adidas and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF). After several quarters of slowing growth, the company has reported a slight acceleration in top-line in Q4, from +5% to +5.3%, and a double beat on revenue and EPS. I think the stock has bottomed and there are several signs that competition is softening, such as a slowing growth rate for adidas and Puma, contracting sales in North America for Under Armour (UA)(UAA), and so on (I discuss these signs in several articles). Although the stock is not dirt-cheap at 23 times TTM earnings, it’s still a market leader with a very strong brand-based competitive advantage and it’s exposed to the strong secular growth trends in the sportswear industry. With a very stable business, excellent financials and solid growth prospects in all the regions where it operates, Nike is an excellent long-term pick for those investors who like wide moats.

Community Health Systems (CYH) – Slowly Deleveraging

Shares of this hospital operator have declined more than 90% due to the rising concerns about the company's ability to pay back the huge debt burden. In particular, the assimilation of Health Management Associates, bought for $7.6 billion in 2014, has been more difficult than expected, and many of the acquired hospitals have performed poorly, damaging the company's margins. Community Health Systems has started a series of divestitures in order to pay back part of the debt, with good results. So far, asset sales mainly involved under-performing assets but were completed at higher valuations compared to what the stock's multiples suggested. Therefore, I understood that the market for hospitals was more liquid than the stock price was discounting and I decided to bet on a successful deleveraging of the company. I expect debt to decrease and EBITDA to stabilize, pulling the stock price up.

Skechers (SKX) – An Excellent GARP Opportunity

Skechers stock has been quite volatile so far, showing a boom and bust pattern in the last few years. After several years of fast growth, the company’s revenue growth has started to slow down and margins started to contract a bit. As a result, the stock posted a 60%+ correction but is now trending upwards again. I think the market is underestimating the opportunity the company has to grow internationally and focusing too much on the anemic growth in North America. Moreover, in one of my premium articles for Consumer Alpha, I showed strong signs that the brand is regaining momentum. The bullish thesis is rather simple. While the stock is trading at just 16 times 2017E EPS, the growth prospects for the company are solid thanks to the international opportunities. Considering that the stock is also trading at a 40% discount to peers, there is a very big opportunity if revenue growth continues to be healthy, as I expect. The discount to peers is massive and would imply that growth expectations for Skechers are way below those for the rest of the companies in the basket. Looking at Skechers' performance in the past few quarters, there is not much to justify this belief, other than some recent weakness in margins. With revenue continuing to grow driven by the higher-margin international business and a strong interest in the brand, I doubt we will see further margin contraction in the short-medium term.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Holding The Dip

A very simple but successful business that has kept growing for decades despite the ongoing skepticism of many investors who believe there is no moat in selling coffee with a brand attached to it. Despite this “apparent” lack of a moat, Starbucks keeps reporting solid revenue, comps and EPS growth, with or without competition, and continues to show a very good pricing power, as comps are not affected by the frequent price increases. It’s hard to indicate negative trends in this business. Revenue and comps grow at healthy rates, margins continue to expand, and we can expect this trend to continue, as the company is still increasing its penetration in developed markets and is growing very fast in emerging economies, mainly in China. The stock trades at 27 times 2017E earnings (per guidance) and management expects revenue to grow 8%-10% this year. Revenue will continue to grow at a similar rate for a while and margins should expand as a result of the larger scale. With a rock-solid balance sheet and so positive underlying trends, I think a long term position initiated at this valuation is justified. After all, the stock is trading just slightly above the market average, but I doubt the average company has these kinds of growth prospects.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, BIDU, SKX, SBUX, NKE, JWN, KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.