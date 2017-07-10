Boeing Q2 Deliveries Fall: Higher Earnings Expected

On the 7th of July, The Boeing Company (BA) shared its second quarter deliveries. In this article, I will have a look at the commercial and defense & space deliveries. The delivery volumes are important to observe, since they can give somewhat of an idea of the in-quarter performance of the company.

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

Commercial Deliveries

Figure 1: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q2 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen in Figure 1 is that commercial deliveries have declined for the second year in a row, which is not a strong sign at all if the company is to achieve year-over-year growth figures. Year over year, the number of deliveries in the second quarter fell by 16 units after increasing by 2 units a year earlier. In Figure 2, the deliveries are split out per type which makes it better visible where the lower deliveries come from.

Figure 2: Commercial deliveries The Boeing Company Q1 2017 per aircraft type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What can be seen is that the decline in deliveries comes from lower Boeing 737 deliveries, but unlike last quarter these lower deliver figures are not compensated for or partly offset by wide body deliveries. It is important to note whether the lower deliveries are structural or not. In the case of the Boeing 737 the lower delivery volume is not structural but can be attributed to Boeing feathering the Boeing 737 MAX into the production line and some delays for the first Boeing 737 MAX deliveries due to technical issues. All with all, these delays are in no way a big deal and I expect Boeing to compensate for the lower deliveries in the first half of the year in the upcoming quarters as it increases production on the Boeing 737 program.

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

Boeing 767 deliveries fell by 1 unit year over year, which merely reflects customer delivery schedules; the same counts for the Boeing 747-8 program, which saw deliveries increase by 1 unit.

On the Boeing 777 program, lower deliveries reflect the decrease production rate from 8.3 aircraft per month to a rate of 7 per month and some accumulation in deliveries in the second quarter last year.

Lower deliveries for the Boeing 787 can be attributed to 2 test frames being rolled out at the end of the first and second quarter respectively, which both made their first flight in the second quarter. One of the aircraft will be delivered to Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY), while the other will be delivered to United Airlines (UAL) once the flight test program is completed.

Despite lower commercial deliveries, it is difficult to say with certainty whether operating cash flow is set to decrease or not. The reason is that the cash flow figure is influenced by timing of receipts and expenditures and there should be some positive impact from the Boeing 787 growing its positive cash profile. With the lower number of deliveries, I would be inclined to say that Q2 revenues for the commercial department will decline year over year.

Unless airlines and lessors have committed to making larger and earlier upfront payments, I do not think that an increase in operating cash flow is to be expected. I do not expect the cash improvement on the Boeing 787 program to be big enough to offset the lower cash receipts from the Boeing 737 and the Boeing 777.

Defense & Space Deliveries

While the focus often lies on the Commercial Airplanes business, which usually wheels in roughly two thirds of the company’s revenue, the remainder of the revenue comes from the Defense and Space unit.

Table 1: Q2 Deliveries 2016 and 2017

Defense, Space & Security Programs Type 2016 2017 Year-over-year growth AEW&C 0 0 0 AH-64 Apache (New) 8 2 -6 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 7 15 +8 C-17 Globemaster III 1 0 -1 C-40A 0 0 0 CH-47 Chinook (New) 7 1 -6 CH-47 Chinook (Remanufactured) 7 10 +3 F-15 Models 3 4 +1 F/A-18 Models 6 6 0 P-8 Models 5 5 0 Commercial & Civil Satellites 1 2 +1 Military Satellites 0 0 0 Total 45 45 0

What we see for the Defense arm is that deliveries have been stable year over year, but there has been a shift in composition of the deliveries. We are seeing that newly manufactured product deliveries for the CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache have dropped, while remanufactured product deliveries increased for both rotorcraft. Remanufactured products should have a lower revenue, so I am expecting the revenues to drop for the Boeing Military Aircraft segment.

Conclusion

Given that the commercial and defense deliveries have shrunk year over year, I am expecting a lower revenue for Boeing’s overall business. The lower deliveries reflect lower Boeing 777 production and lower Boeing 787 deliveries, while the Boeing will increase production of the Boeing 737 later this year. Earnings will, however, increase year over year since Boeing’s Q2 2016 earnings reflected significant charge.

In the absence of charges, Boeing will likely book a lower revenue but see profits rise.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.