Don't Let The Jobs Report Fool You

After thorough analysis, it appears that Friday's moves could have been a knee-jerk reaction to the headline number and these trades could reverse once the data is digested by market participants.

Leading, bellwether economic indicators such as auto sales, pockets of retail, mortgage applications, and inflation seem to be signaling that all is not well with the U.S. economy.

However, the CME Groups target rate probabilities barley moved and now indicate that future rate hikes are less likely than they were 1 week ago.

Despite the "stellar" headline-number job growth is down roughly 4% year over year, wage growth is slowing, and approximately 95 million Americans are not participating in the labor market.

Stock markets rebounded on Friday as the U.S. nonfarm payrolls came in at better than expected, the U.S. economy produced 222,000 jobs for the month of June, surpassing the 179,000 consensus forecasts. Following the report, some noticeable moves occurred in risk related assets, especially in small caps and tech stocks, both the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq gained over 1% on the session. In addition, the dollar index increased by approximately 0.5% intraday, bond rates appreciated and gold sold off precipitously following the report, as investors interpreted the robust headline jobs numbers as further strength in the U.S. economy which in theory could open the door for future rate hikes by the FED later this year.

However, a pressing question remains: Is the latest jobs report enough to keep Friday's trends alive or were Friday's moves just a knee-jerk reaction, and could these moves be reversed once market participants have the chance to digest the data in the days and weeks ahead?

Dissecting June's Jobs Report

After the "stellar" jobs report and the upward revisions for prior months the U.S. is now averaging 180,000 jobs per month for the first half of this year, bellow the 187,000 per month averaged for the first half of 2016.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4% from last month's 4.3% rate. It is important to mention that the "official" unemployment rate does not consider people who have dropped out of the labor force completely. A statistic that measures discouraged workers and those unable to find a satisfactory full-time job rose from 8.4% to 8.6% in June. Further analysis suggests that the real unemployment rate could be much higher still.

Wage growth increased by only 2.5% yoy, much less than prior month's 3.5% increase and the 3.34% average for the first 5 months of 2017. This is arguably the most important metric that the FED looks at as it has most to do with inflation, or in this case lack thereof. Other key inflation gauges have also been falling of late; for instance, May's CPI reading was particularly disappointing which came in at just 1.87%, below the Fed's target rate of 2%.

The labor participation rate clocked in at 62.8%, a tick up from last month's 62.7% rate. However, this is still an extremely low level of labor participation by historic standards and indicates that there is a whopping 94.8 million Americans not participating in the labor force altogether.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2007 66.4 66.3 66.2 65.9 66.0 66.0 66.0 65.8 66.0 65.8 66.0 66.0 2008 66.2 66.0 66.1 65.9 66.1 66.1 66.1 66.1 66.0 66.0 65.9 65.8 2009 65.7 65.8 65.6 65.7 65.7 65.7 65.5 65.4 65.1 65.0 65.0 64.6 2010 64.8 64.9 64.9 65.2 64.9 64.6 64.6 64.7 64.6 64.4 64.6 64.3 2011 64.2 64.1 64.2 64.2 64.1 64.0 64.0 64.1 64.2 64.1 64.1 64.0 2012 63.7 63.8 63.8 63.7 63.7 63.8 63.7 63.5 63.6 63.8 63.6 63.7 2013 63.6 63.4 63.3 63.4 63.4 63.4 63.3 63.3 63.3 62.8 63.0 62.9 2014 62.9 62.9 63.1 62.8 62.8 62.8 62.9 62.9 62.8 62.9 62.9 62.7 2015 62.9 62.7 62.7 62.8 62.9 62.6 62.6 62.6 62.4 62.5 62.5 62.7 2016 62.7 62.9 63.0 62.8 62.6 62.7 62.8 62.8 62.9 62.8 62.6 62.7 2017 62.9 63.0 63.0 62.9 62.7 62.8

(data.bls.gov)

Employment data is a lagging gauge and is not indicative of future economic well-being. Furthermore, considering the information presented in June's employment report there doesn't seem to be any convincing elements that would suggest future rate hikes are more likely than they were a few days or a week ago.

Jobs Report's Impact on Future Rate Trajectory

So, exactly what impact did the jobs report have concerning the odds of future rate increases. Well, to be quite honest, not much of an impact at all. In fact, according to the CME Group the odds of a September ¼ point rate increase are now at 13.3% in comparison with 18% a week earlier. Chances of rates being higher by ¼ point in November are now at 14.8, compared with 19% a week ago. Moreover, the odds of rates remaining unchanged for the reminder of the year are roughly 40%, far from a certainty concerning more rate hikes this year. Wouldn't the chances of a rate hike be increasing if market participants believed that the latest "great" jobs numbers were paramount to the Fed's decision making process?





All is Not Well with the U.S. Economy

Despite the continuous rise in equity markets, key leading, bellwether economic data has been getting predominantly worse in recent months. Auto sales have been particularly weak, and June was no exception, with car sales down 2% yoy, the sixth straight down month. It is important to reiterate the fact that unlike non-farm payrolls car sales data is a forward-looking indicator that usually gauges the overall health of the U.S. consumer.

This data is particularly troubling as it comes considering extremely easy credit standards regarding the car market and deep discounts for consumers. Anemic economic data can be observed in pockets of the retail sector and perhaps even more concerning homes of late. In June 2017 mortgage applications fell off a cliff by 6% yoy, a troubling omen.

The Takeaway

It appears that despite Friday's knee-jerk reaction to the headline number there is a lot more going on beneath the surface. There are some clear reasons for concern under the surface such as slowing wage growth, rising unemployment and an extremely low labor market participation rate. There are nearly 95 million Americans who appear to be disenfranchised and are not participating in the labor market, by the governments own admission. It is hard to imagine how a 4.4% unemployment rate meshes with these statistics. Furthermore, leading bellwether economic indicators such as car sales, retail and home data seem to be indicating that all is not well with the U.S. consumer.

The Fed claims to be data dependent, so they are likely observing all aspects of the economy and not merely how many jobs are added from one month to the next. This perhaps is the reason why the chances for future rate hikes appear less likely now than they did a week ago. Thus, the reactionary trade concerning the dollar, risk assets, bonds and gold may unwind this week as investors process and reassess the jobs data, and how it may or may not pertain to future rate increases by the Fed. Our expectation is that the dollar, bond rates and stock prices will have limited upside in the weeks and months going forward, whereas gold and silver which got clobbered Friday and in the weeks leading up to the jobs report might stabilize and move up in the near future.

