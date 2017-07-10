Contrarian Indicators And How CTAs Lost Their Cult Following

Now let's look for contrarian indicators in the latest positioning data.

CTAs and risk parity have 'sold out' by 'selling off.'

Ok, so some folks are mad at risk parity and CTAs.

Actually, it's more like some folks are mad at articles about risk parity and CTAs.

And that's not surprising. It's the market coverage equivalent of a phenomenon you can observe in the music industry.

People love to feel like they're in on the ground floor of something. That's why a lot of artists are labeled "sellouts" when, after years of building a cult following, they finally break through and make a hit. Suddenly the cult following is mad at the artist, a cruel irony given that those diehard fans are ostensibly the people who have a vested interest in the artist's success.

It's the same thing with programmatic/systematic strats in markets. Since the crash on August 24, 2015, there's been a cult following for folks like JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic and others like him who have endeavored to shed light on the shadowy world of rules-based, programmatic strats that some people believe will invariably exacerbate downturns by deleveraging into falling markets.

It was once cool to talk about those strats and Kolanovic earned himself a fun nickname ("Gandalf") among his disciples for his efforts to quantify the impact of the quants (so to speak).

Well, in the wake of the "mini-tantrum" in DM rates and the concurrent weakness in equities (i.e. things selling off in tandem), everyone is talking about risk parity and CTAs, with the latter coming off their worst two-week stretch in a decade.

The reaction I've gotten on my coverage is predictable. It's no longer cool to talk about this anymore and so, cue the "hyperbole" accusations (and not just here, but in my official Heisenberg inbox as well).

But this conversation is only going to get more important as central banks move ahead with policy normalization. As I've discussed, the threshold beyond which rising rates become a problem for equities is materially lower than it was prior to the crisis. You can see that in the following chart I've used before from BofAML:

(BofAML)

A whole lot of analysts have spent a whole lot of time over the past several days trying to explain why German bund yields aren't going to spike any further. That's obviously an important consideration as it was the dramatic move higher in bund yields that set the ball rolling on the DM bond selloff we've seen over the past two weeks.

This morning, "someone" helped put the brakes on with a block trade of 7.5k bunds executed at 160.79 (EU1.1m/bp) just after 4:00 a.m. EST:

A big thanks to whoever that was.

Anyway, I wanted to point out something important with regard to US rates and the above-mentioned CTAs.

The 20bps rise in 10Y yields (TLT) we've seen since Mario Draghi's comments in Sintra, Portugal on June 27 has been accompanied by CTA losses that approximate those seen after a much sharper rates selloff post-election:

(Deutsche Bank)

I assume you can extrapolate from that something about positioning. Basically, that probably means that CTAs were substantially overweight - and probably still are (more here).

Now with that in mind, have a look at this:

(Deutsche Bank)

So that blue line is spec positioning in 2Y futs minus spec positioning in 10Y futs. That massively negative number (something like 520k contracts), is the most extreme since before the crisis and needless to say, it represents a big bet on flattening.

Are you picking up what I'm laying down here?

If positioning is a contrarian indicator, then this is a recipe for a long-end sell off and curve steepening.

Given how the market reacted to higher rates over the last two weeks, I think it's safe to say that just about the last thing we need is a technical with the potential to supercharge a bond selloff.

